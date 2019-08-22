French Montana
Dennis DeGori, Owner & Creator E11EVEN Miami, Shares His Haute Secrets To The 305

City Guide, Haute Secrets

Dennis DeGoriPhoto Credit: E11EVEN Miami

Dennis DeGori is the visionary behind Miami’s famed nightclub, E11EVEN, located in Downtown Miami. The 24/7 ultra club opened its doors five years ago to much acclaim, drawing in the likes of locals, visitors and celebrities from all over the world to party the night away or even grace the stage for a performance. Aside from transforming the space into one of the city’s most sought-after destinations with E11EVEN nightclub and E11EVEN Rooftop, DeGori has also helped expand the brand into apparel, debuting its famous “E11EVEN Miami” hats, imported from Hong Kong, as well as an assortment of other apparel offerings. Additionally, they just launched their own sound system, E11EVEN By DAS Audio.

Here, Haute Living sits down with the hospitality mastermind to discuss his love for the Magic City, where he reveals all of his haute secrets including his favorite restaurants, beach clubs, bars, gyms, hotels, shopping destinations and more. 

Where were you born: West Islip, Long Island, New York

How long in Miami: 20 year

Occupation: Creator Owner E11EVEN Miami

Favorite restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab 

Best sushi: Sushi by Bou 

Best Italian: Il Gabbiano

Best new restaurant: Tigertail + Mary

Best hidden gem: Saffron Grill, Miami Beach

Best healthy eating spot: Whole Foods 

Best late-night dining restaurant: Moshi Moshi 

Best fine dining restaurant: Prime 112

Best waterfront dining (for Miami): Benihana with the family 

Best dessert: Key lime pie at Joe’s 

Best cocktails: Soho Beach House

Best happy hour: Gold Rush

Best wine list: The Forge 

Best place for a romantic date: Sugar

Best nightclub: E11EVEN Miami

Best Sunday brunch: The Setai 

Best place for a power business meeting: Rooftop at E11EVEN

Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Juvia 

Best hotel for out of town guests: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Bal Harbour Shops 

Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Hublot 

Best spa: Delano

Favorite charity event: InterContinental Make-A-Wish Ball

Favorite cultural event: Art Basel

Favorite cultural institution: Pérez Art Museum Miami

Best steakhouse: Prime 112 

Best pizza: Lucali  

Best lunch: Nikki Beach

Best gym/athletic facility: Anatomy

Best massage: Acqualina Resort & Spa 

Best museum/exhibit: Wynwood Art Walk 

Best weekend getaway/staycation: Key West

Describe your city in three words: Vibrant, cultural, exciting 

Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya Gardens

All-around favorite spot in Miami:  E11EVEN Miami

Best aspect of Miami: Diversity 

