Photo Credit: E11EVEN Miami
Dennis DeGori is the visionary behind Miami’s famed nightclub, E11EVEN, located in Downtown Miami. The 24/7 ultra club opened its doors five years ago to much acclaim, drawing in the likes of locals, visitors and celebrities from all over the world to party the night away or even grace the stage for a performance. Aside from transforming the space into one of the city’s most sought-after destinations with E11EVEN nightclub and E11EVEN Rooftop, DeGori has also helped expand the brand into apparel, debuting its famous “E11EVEN Miami” hats, imported from Hong Kong, as well as an assortment of other apparel offerings. Additionally, they just launched their own sound system, E11EVEN By DAS Audio.
Here, Haute Living sits down with the hospitality mastermind to discuss his love for the Magic City, where he reveals all of his haute secrets including his favorite restaurants, beach clubs, bars, gyms, hotels, shopping destinations and more.
Where were you born: West Islip, Long Island, New York
How long in Miami: 20 year
Occupation: Creator Owner E11EVEN Miami
Favorite restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab
Best sushi: Sushi by Bou
Best Italian: Il Gabbiano
Best new restaurant: Tigertail + Mary
Best hidden gem: Saffron Grill, Miami Beach
Best healthy eating spot: Whole Foods
Best late-night dining restaurant: Moshi Moshi
Best fine dining restaurant: Prime 112
Best waterfront dining (for Miami): Benihana with the family
Best dessert: Key lime pie at Joe’s
Best cocktails: Soho Beach House
Best happy hour: Gold Rush
Best wine list: The Forge
Best place for a romantic date: Sugar
Best nightclub: E11EVEN Miami
Best Sunday brunch: The Setai
Best place for a power business meeting: Rooftop at E11EVEN
Best rooftop (pool/restaurant): Juvia
Best hotel for out of town guests: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Favorite shopping venue/boutique: Bal Harbour Shops
Favorite place to buy jewelry/watches: Hublot
Best spa: Delano
Favorite charity event: InterContinental Make-A-Wish Ball
Favorite cultural event: Art Basel
Favorite cultural institution: Pérez Art Museum Miami
Best steakhouse: Prime 112
Best pizza: Lucali
Best lunch: Nikki Beach
Best gym/athletic facility: Anatomy
Best massage: Acqualina Resort & Spa
Best museum/exhibit: Wynwood Art Walk
Best weekend getaway/staycation: Key West
Describe your city in three words: Vibrant, cultural, exciting
Favorite historic/legendary place to see or explore: Vizcaya Gardens
All-around favorite spot in Miami: E11EVEN Miami
Best aspect of Miami: Diversity