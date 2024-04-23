HB
News, Travel | April 23, 2024

Is Life But A Dream At The Dream Hollywood Hotel?

News, Travel | April 23, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Dream HotelPhoto Credit: Dream Hotel

What is a stay at Dream Hollywood like? Is it, as its name appears to be, a dream come true?

Dream HotelPhoto Credit: Tanveer Badal

A dream come true it may not be, but it is a vibe. This is a high-energy hotel, known for its forward-thinking design, built-in nightlife, and overall energy for a younger crowd. It’s convivial, the home of Tao Hospitality Group’s still hot TAO eatery, with the pulsing sounds of a neighborhood that houses the offices of Nletflix, Viacom, Fender, Capitol Records, and more, and a party that lasts until the wee hours.

Dream HotelPhoto Credit: Tanveer Badal

For those who are staying in Hollywood, Dream’s location is, well, a dream. It’s centrally located just minutes from The Capitol Records Building, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Griffith Observatory, on the buzzing corner of Selma Avenue and N. Cahuenga Blvd. And despite its 178 guest rooms and suites, it has a neighborhood-y, privatized feel. That’s due, in part, to its design, courtesy of the award-winning Rockwell Group. Its aesthetic pays homage to mid-century modern architecture unique to Los Angeles, influenced by residences designed by John Lautner, Richard Neutra, and their brethren. Its contemporary to be sure, with a lobby that has a distinctive indoor-outdoor vibe, featuring one the very first NFT exhibitions by The Crypt Gallery as well as edgy artwork curated by French-born, Los Angeles-based street artist Thierry Guetta, known as “Mr Brainwash,” most famous for his pop-graffiti take on historical and cultural imagery.

Dream Hotel
Lobby

Photo Credit: Dream Hotel

Similarly, its rooms and suites play with light, space, and texture to create an environment that is as sleek as it is comfortable. Each room is adorned with luxury black walnut finishes, cozy sitting ares,, floor-to-ceiling windows, rainfall showers, and in-room technology. Suite accommodations include vintage record players with a variety of records for guests to enjoy during their stay. The most magnificent of its suites is the Guest House, a 1,750-square-foot urban retreat is encased in glass and inspired by the clean simplicity of Los Angeles’ modern, mid-century architecture, with views of Downtown and the Hollywood Hills from a sprawling terrace. There are floor-to-ceiling windows with 180 degree views of the city, a living room with a wet bar, dining table, and a large marble master bath with a raised oversized soaking tub. The living area includes a wet bar, dining table, and entertaining space (transformable into a screening room), and, best of all, a huge marble soaking tub, on a riser, that overlooks the city. There’s also a Sonos sound system, a 90″ smart TV, full-size closet, and rain shower. This, too, is a dream — in my humble opinion, it’s one of the best presidential suites in the city.

Dream Hotel
Highlight Room

Photo Credit: Dream Hotel

Dining spaces include the aforementioned TAO, a trendy, 300-seat restaurant and lounge complete with four private dining rooms and a large bar rife with Asian-inspired specialties, focusing on Chinese, Japanese, and Thai techniques and ingredients, as well as Highlight Room, another Tao Group Hospitality venue. This 1,000-square-foot rooftop lounge, pool, and grill is set high above Hollywood, with epic city views, California fare, and handcrafted cocktails.

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

Rounding out the stay experience is a fitness center with Peloton bikes, Hydrow machines, Theragun massage devices, and more and a truly cool partnership with The Crypt Gallery, an interactive NFT Gallery/ live exhibit that is continuously rotating to feature the latest in the NFT art community, ranging from some of the most established artists to up and coming talent.

Dream HotelPhoto Credit: Tanveer Badal

It’s awesome, but is it a dream come true? That, my friends, like everything in life, is subjective… in the eye of the beholder, so to speak, and it’s probably best you decide for yourself!

Dream Hollywood is located at 6417 Selma Ave, Hollywood, 90028

