Photo Credit: Glen AllsopThe Maidstone Hotel, an iconic institution nestled within the historic district of East Hampton on Main Street, prepares to reopen this season under the new vision of LDV Hospitality, who plan to bring a touch of Italian luxury to the area. The over 150 year old boutique hotel compound, recognized for its whitewashed shingles and green awnings, which was constructed just after the

Civil War, will open its doors this June.

Photo Credit: Glen Allsop

In partnership with Irwin Simon and Mayank Dwivedi of ISMDi, The Maidstone Hotel will present an entirely rejuvenated experience, with an upscale food and beverage program. Crafted by chef Jorge Espinoza of Scarpetta, the menu will evoke quintessential moments of ‘Italian Summer’ in the Hamptons. Some highlights of the menu include Spaghetti alla Nerano with fried zucchini and provolone, and Squid Ink Linguine with crabmeat, uni, Calabrian chili, and lemon. The cocktail menu, similarly, has an Italian theme, and there will also be a VERY Italian aperitivo hour, offered daily from 3pm-6pm in the garden.

Photo Credit: Glen Allsop

Now, for the aesthetics. Poonam Khanna of The Unionworks will lead a cosmetic refresh of the entire hotel that pays homage to the storied building and its iconic history. Refreshed guest room interiors are rooted in a natural palette, reflecting the timeless beauty of the Hamptons – earthy sand tones, warm amber, and soft peaches that call to mind varying hues from the coastline. Updated public spaces complement the earthy tones of guest rooms with shades of greens and blues inspired by the ocean and sky. Luxurious touches include Frette linens and Santa Maria Novella amenities, among others.

Photo Credit: Glen Allsop

The lobby has also undergone a renovation. Guests will find themselves immersed in an ambiance of refined indulgence, enhanced by bespoke board games and transportive elements thoughtfully integrated throughout the space.

Photo Credit: Glen Allsop

Says John Meadow, CEO of LDV Hospitality, “It has always been a dream of mine to transition into the hotel space. I’ve witnessed firsthand the allure and charm of The Maidstone Hotel as it has been a beacon in the community for many years. In partnership with ISMD, we look forward to bringing new memories to this idyllic retreat. We partner with some of the most prestigious hotels around the world and are excited to evolve into this next phase as a company.”

Photo Credit: Glen Allsop