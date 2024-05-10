HB
News | May 10, 2024

The Terrasse At Maison Close Is A New York Summer Haute Spot

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

Temps are heating up in Manhattan and New Yorkers everywhere are making their way to the nearest outdoor patio to soak up the sunshine. If you’re looking to bask in the sun while enjoying luxe bites and beverages, French restaurant Maison Close’s new outdoor terrasse is now open for business. Known for transporting its guests to an era reminiscent of the “Belle Epoque” era of 20th century Europe with their elevated ambiance, feather-adorned entertainers and cabaret parties, Maison Close is one of the city’s most exciting haute spots. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

Nestled in the heart of SoHo, the restaurant’s new terrasse mirrors the space’s interior with a Parisian inspired patio. The terrasse features an exclusive menu by Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux and elevated beverages. The light bites are as delectable of the restaurant’s meals featuring truffle popcorn, foie gras sliders, the ‘Mini Parisien’ – a small baguette with Parisian ham, butter and emmental, and Pissaladière – a focaccia with onion marmalade, anchovy and taggiasche olives. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maison Close

The spirited menu is also complemented by non alcoholic Spritzes ideal for an afternoon refreshment including the Chamomille (homemade chamomile N.A. aperitivo, orange, seltzer, Fre Californian N.A. Brut Sparkling) and Huguette (elderflower syrup, lemon, mint, seltzer, Fre Californian N.A. Brut Sparkling). For those who prefer to indulge in a later meal, Maison Close is also introducing a late lunch service beginning at 4pm where they’ll offer a “Sunset Menu,” of French classics. 

