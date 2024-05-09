Photo Credit: Courtesy of FoundRae

Luxury jewelry brand, FoundRae has unveiled their new Horizon Collection and their very first Collector’s Series: One-Of-A-Kind Gemstones. Just in time for warmer days and endless sunshine, the Horizon Collection stuns with a range of exquisite pieces in 18k gold, as well as colorful stones like aquamarine, grey spinel, blue sapphire, and more. In tandem with the Horizon Collection, the brand’s first iteration of its debut Collector’s series consists of limited-edition one-of-a-kind stones and settings inspired by the meeting point of sea and sky.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FoundRae

The Horizon Collection captures the essence of boundless freedom and optimism while inviting its wearers to explore the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. Each Horizon piece embodies a sense of vastness and openness, reminding wearers that they hold the power to shape their own destinies. This new collection seamlessly joins the brand’s Internal Compass and Reverie tenets, which symbolizes self-discovery and the pursuit of joy through butterfly motifs and intricate designs throughout. Horizon serves as a reminder that true freedom comes from within, and that the journey towards fulfillment is as important as the destination.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FoundRae

“I am inspired by the Horizon; where the sea meets the sky. Therein lies a sense of limitless freedom, vast, boundless, expansive, open. I want to invoke that same sense of optimism and limitless opportunity through the symbolism of New Beginnings and Reverie: the Path to Joy. The day unveils itself just as life unfolds for us. As the sun rises, the light shines, reinforcing the knowledge that only we can decide what path and which pursuits will bring us to that place inside of boundless energy, expansive joy, and limitless freedom. The butterfly has been a symbol of the soul for thousands of years. The word Psyche means both “soul” and “butterfly” in ancient Greek and is also the name of the Goddess of the Soul. ​In Greek mythology, there is a story about Cupid and Psyche, the Goddess of the Soul, describing her life’s journey as a maze. She met many challenges but ultimately achieved transformation and inspired the integration of the self,” shared Beth Hutchens, Founder and Creative Director of FoundRae.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FoundRae

When it comes to the brand’s first Collector’s Series, this debut one is truly authentic to its identity as the gemstone selection process will be like a treasure hunt for FoundRae customers (and found treasures sit at the core of the brand’s values). For this collection, Hutchens was inspired by the Horizon and her celebrated hobby of searching and this time it was gemstones that embody the colors of the ocean and sky (think pale blue aquamarines, deep blue sapphires, and greenish blue tourmaline). Each stone will have a different depth and every dimension and shape of the elongated rectangles will vary. As a result, each stone is scanned and designed in the setting to fit exactly for each piece, casting them one at a time.

At Foundrae, a gemstone specialist will guide clients through the selection experience to create their unique modern heirloom piece.