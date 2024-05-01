HB
Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For MomPhoto Credit: Jeffrey Westbrook for Haute Living

THE 2024 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE

Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate and honor the incredible women in our lives who nurture, teach, and love unconditionally. From luxurious skincare products to bespoke jewelry, we’ve curated the ultimate luxury gift guide for mothers this Mother’s Day from our favorite designers like Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and more. Ahead, discover perfect presents to express your deep appreciation for all the mothers in your life.

Gucci GG Marmont Small Shoulder Bag, $2,590; click here to purchase.
Cartier Baignoire, $12,900; click here to purchase.
Hermès Park Soleil D’hermès Picnic Basket, $16,300; click here to purchase.
Tiffany & Co. Interlocking Circles Pendant, $2,200; click here to purchase.
Bottega Veneta Jack Flat Sandal, $1,150; click here to purchase.
Venus et Fleur Terre Travertine Vase, $689; click here to purchase.
Louis Vuitton Wallet on Chain Ivy, $2,290; click here to purchase.
Assouline Travel From Home Mini Candle Set, $140; click here to purchase.
Rolex Lady Date-Just, $29,700; click here to purchase.
Cincoro Blanco, $70; click here to purchase.
Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra necklace, 10 motifs, $32,800; click here to purchase.
Dior Large Toujours Bag, $4,400; click here to purchase.
Aerin & Gracie Heathcote Lacquer Backgammon Set, $2,500; click here to purchase.
Fendi Feel Blue Denim Slides, $995; click here to purchase.
ChanelEXTRAIT DE N°5 BRACELET in 18K yellow gold, diamonds, $3450; click here to purchase.
Dior Beauty J’Adore Trio Mother’s Day Gift Set, $305; click here to purchase.
Hermès Oran Sandal, $830; click here to purchase.
Clase Azul Cosmos customization experience and a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico (The Clase Azul Cosmos Experience will be available exclusively at Clase Azul La Terraza Los Cabos); discover here.
Diptyque Roses Large Candle, $220; click here to purchase.
Valmont Time Master Intensive Program Essential Youth Therapy, $1,525; click here to purchase.
The Macallan & Stella McCartney The Harmony Collection: Amber Meadow, $232; click here to purchase.
London Jewelers London Collection 18k diamond MOM slider bangle bracelet, $3,230; click here to purchase.
Lalique Anemones Vase, $6,250; click here to purchase.
Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding, $30, 500; click here to purchase.
Chanel Beauty Coco Mademoiselle The Natural Look Set, $230; click here to purchase.
Bulgari B.Zero1 Ring, $6,250; click here to purchase.
Messika My Twin 1+2 18k pink gold diamond earrings, $3,440; click here to purchase.
Loro Piana Parksville Crew Neck, $1,900; click here to purchase.
Ruggable Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Vintage Pink Rug, $999; click here to purchase 
Rizzoli The Book of Rosé: The Provençal Vineyard That Revolutionized Rosé By Whispering Angel and Château D’Esclans, $75; click here to purchase.
CELINE Teen Triomphe Bag in shiny calfskin in pastel pink, $3,950; click here to purchase.
Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle 1200 W, Porcini Taupe by Drew Barrymore, $30; click here to purchase.
L’OR BARISTA Coffee & Espresso System – Satin Blanc, $150; click here to purchase.
Lovesac StealthTech, Starting at $5,185; click here to purchase.
Dyson Airstrait™ straightener (Ceramic pink and rose gold), $500; click here to purchase.
L’eau de parfum by Cirque du Soleil, $195; click here to purchase.
Sundae Coconut Cream Foaming Body Wash, $17; click here to purchase.

