Introducing The 2024 Top PR Power Players In New York

Photo Credit: Yang Wang Paris

Power Player: Hampton Carney

Company: Paul Wilmot Communications

Hampton Carney , Managing Partner & CEO – Carney purchased full ownership of Paul Wilmot Communications in 2018 after joining the agency in its founding year in 1997. A native of Nashville, Carney began his career in New York City assisting stylists on campaign shoots for the likes of Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Glenn Close, and Cindy Crawford. His career in public relations has included leading brand launches of Sean John by Sean Combs, J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé Knowles’ brands Dereon and IVY PARK. He filled the role of spokesperson for Abercrombie & Fitch managing crisis comms for the A&F Quarterly Magazine. An avid watch collector, Hampton spearheaded PWC’s pr actice dedicated to fine watches. Over the years the agency has worked with IWC, A. Lange and Söhne, Parmigiani Fleurier and today the agency represents Hublot, TAG Heuer, Ulysse Nardin, and Bremont among others. An expert in crisis communications, diversity & inclusion strategy, Hampton has guided the evolution of the agency creating new dynamic service offerings and leading campaigns with breakthrough media results. Carney is pr oud to serve on the Board of Directors for YoungArts and is active in fundraising for FFB.

How did you begin your PR career? My first professional job was assisting a major fashion stylist Wayne Scot (one t) Lukas in the mid 1990’s. There I had the opportunity to work semi-directly with some of the most famous celebrities of the time including Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Glenn Close, and supermodels Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffler and so many more. After a few years of that work, I was curious about the other side of the coin having worked with many PR agencies and in-house publicists for product loans. I was referred to two agencies KCD and Paul Wilmot Communications. Paul and his partners Stormy Stokes and Ridgely Brode had just launched their business so while offers at both agencies, I went with the latter because I thought there would be more opportunity for growth. Now I owe the company. Pivot moment in your career: Working alongside the Knowles family to help launch Dereon jeans was a pivotal moment in my career and I enjoyed working alongside them for many years after that with IVY PARK. How has the PR landscape evolved in New York? Brands increasingly want to see a direct correlation between PR and an uptick in sales and the agency is deepening its service offering in e-commerce strategy, with a focus on Affiliate, Influencer Marketing, and SEO optimization to meet these new challenges.

Photo Credit: David DuPuy

Power Player: Melanie Brandman

Company: The Brandman Agency

Melanie Brandman is the visionary founder behind The Brandman Agency, a global communications agency catering to luxury and lifestyle brands. With over three decades of experience in the industry, Brandman is one of the most disciplined, credible experts in luxury travel public relations with a deep understanding of the evolving landscape of public relations and hospitality marketing. Brandman is the recipient of the Winthrop W. Grice Lifetime Achievement Award for Public Relations presented by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI). Beyond her professional endeavors, Melanie is a mentor and advocate for women in business, actively supporting initiatives aimed at empowering young women in the workplace.

Career start: I traveled extensively as a child with my family, which I loved, and fortunately I was able to parlay my passion for travel with my first job at the InterContinental Hotel in Sydney, Australia. It was there that I learned first-hand about the power of PR and its impact on the global travel communities. That first role led to a 30-year career in PR which has enabled me to travel to over 100 countries and work on several continents.

What was your ‘aha’ moment when you knew this industry was for you?

There have been so many over the years, but one of my fondest memories was attending an incredible travel event in Egypt in the early 90’s when I experienced a travel community with a common passion for exploration, collaboration and mutual respect and support.

Photo Credit: Yasmeen Anderson

Power Player: Ronn Torossian

Company: 5WPR

Ronn Torossian is the Founder & Chairman of 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the nation. With over 25 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America’s most prolific and well-respected Public Relations professionals. Since founding 5W PR in 2003, he has led the company’s growth, overseeing more than 250 professionals. With clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer, and crisis, in addition to digital marketing and public affairs capabilities, 5WPR is regularly recognized as an industry leader and has been named “PR Agency of the Year” by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions.

Can you walk us through how you got started in the industry?

From a young age, I had an interest in psychology, law, and journalism, but none of those industries were able to draw me in completely. When I realized PR was a mix of my interests, I knew I found my career. Upon graduating from university, I worked in media relations within Israeli politics. Eventually, at age 25 I began working at an agency, ultimately very quickly learning that I wanted to own a business myself. So, in 2003 I founded 5WPR in one room with one intern. The agency has now grown to 250+ employees and I serve as Founder and Chairman. With more than 25 years of PR experience, I can proudly say I have worked with some of the world’s most visible companies, brands, and organizations, and that the agency continues to grow and expand into new industries.

Career milestone: From my very first job in a pizzeria at age 12, I have had an extremely hard work ethic. Though time has passed, that has not wavered, and one of the major triumphs of 5WPR has been the growth we achieved due to the hard work I put in—days in and days out filled with hours at the office, travel, meetings, planning, etc.—all things required to learn the business and build client and media relationships, to become successful in the world of PR. There are a couple of moments that remain the most memorable throughout my career thus far: one being the opportunity to speak at Harvard Business School in 2019, and the other in 2022, when Inc. Magazine awarded 5W as a Best Workplace.

What New York spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?

Like any New Yorker, I have my go-to places and neighborhood hangouts. But if I had to choose one that defines the city, it would likely be Tavern on the Green because it’s such an iconic, landmark restaurant unlike any other. I’ve always loved Central Park.

The PR landscape today: Technology, and of course, AI, has been rapidly evolving and is truly transforming PR. The industry is no longer just about delivering a message, but understanding the audience and what leaves them impacted. AI has broadened our data and insight capabilities. It won’t replace PR professionals, however, it’s a tool that strengthens their capabilities and helps them shift through the noise and focus on insights that matter. One of my favorite and most fun things about the communications industry is how quickly it’s everchanging.

2024 agency goals: In 2024, the PR industry is likely to prioritize digital transformation—emphasizing AI, data analytics, and automation for more targeted and efficient campaigns. Authenticity and transparency will remain essential, with a focus on genuine connections and open communication. Crisis management preparedness will also likely continue to be heavily emphasized. Personalization and targeting will increase, leveraging data analytics for tailored messaging. Measurable results and ROI is paramount now, with a focus on demonstrating tangible impact. At 5W, we want to continue to do great work for clients and treat people well—in order to grow and succeed.

Photo Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

Power Player: Didier Morais

Company: Vital Versatility Didier Morais, Founder and CEO of Vital Versatility, has led global media relations and reputation management campaigns for a diverse range of prominent personalities and brands. Recognized in Forbes, Billboard, and The Source, he made Billboard’s 2023 Power Publicists list and was selected to serve on XXL’s 2024 Awards Board. Before public relations, Morais spent three years as a sports journalist, covering the Boston Red Sox for NESN, the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald, and high school sports for the Houston Chronicle. Client repertoire: The firm represents a range of esteemed personalities and brands, including Megan Thee Stallion, NE-YO, Fat Joe, Druski, Van Jones, E-40, Roc Nation, CMG Records, the Arena Football League, and several others. How did you get started in the industry? Was PR always a passion? I actually started my career as a sports journalist and took the unorthodox route to PR. As I watched the journalism industry shift toward aggregation, I decided to change careers and PR was the best profession to leverage my written and speaking skills. I took my first PR job at a tech agency and that experience made me a much more well-rounded professional before I pursued my passion and broke into music, entertainment, sports, and lifestyle publicity. Over time, I grew to the point where I wanted to bet on myself and start my own PR firm with Vital Versatility. Career-defining moment: Spearheading publicity for the Free Meek Mill movement that resulted in Meek’s release from an unjust incarceration was a key moment in my career. It enabled me to strengthen my connections, expand my client roster, and use my PR storytelling abilities to help spark a renewed national focus on the need for criminal justice reform. It really helped me identify a white space to bring the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and social justice together to make a meaningful impact in the world. The New York spot that embodies the city to you: Sei Less restaurant – I’m biased because it’s one of our clients, but the venue truly brings individuals from different cultures together. From A-List athletes to superstar musicians to politicians, I’ve watched a wide variety of individuals come to the restaurant, network over great food and drinks, build long-lasting relationships, and create special moments. How has the PR landscape evolved since you started? The landscape has shifted drastically from print and online media coverage because the public is consuming news in different ways through different platforms. Several years ago, The Shade Room wasn’t considered a traditional media source and now it’s become a powerhouse platform. Within the last few years, we’ve also watched the evolution of podcasts and now they’ve become a critical news driver. Given the current state of media in 2024, the industry is undergoing another drastic era of transformation as we speak. The shift is exciting because it’s a new challenge to embrace. It forces you to monitor the latest industry trends and master new forms of storytelling.

Photo Credit: Berk Communications

Power Player: Ron Berkowitz

Company: Berk Communications Ron Berkowitz, founder of Berk Communications, has spent the last three decades working with top brands and celebrities, from Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Robert Kraft, and Michael Rubin to Fanatics, Roc Nation, Bacardi, Caesars Entertainment, Baha Mar, and the nation of Israel. What began as an entrepreneurial dream with one employee and a desk in 1999 has grown into a formidable player in the PR world, celebrating its 25th year in business in 2024. Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across sports and lifestyle, food and beverage, travel and tourism, business and technology, and cannabis. The agency’s clients include Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, Major League Soccer, PUMA, Comcast, and The Cheesecake Factory, as well as a roster of high-profile talent and executives like Aaron Judge, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and CC Sabathia. Was PR always a passion for you? I didn’t set out 30 years ago with a dream or plan of working in communications. I was a club and restaurant promoter in New York, Miami, and The Hamptons before starting my first full-time gig in sports radio as a local media personality for WTOP in Washington, D.C., and 9:20 am in Trenton/Philadelphia. I transitioned into my first communications role with the New York Yankees in 1996 upon recommendation by venerable MLB PR guy Rob Butcher (now with the Cincinnati Reds). After a couple of years with the Yankees, I went to FOX Sports before realizing that I was really good at two things – sales and storytelling – and the best way to combine those would be to open my own shop. I launched Berk Communications in 199 and my first clients were GQ – specifically around their Why We Love Football issue in 1999 – and The Disney Channel. Career-defining moment: There are so many that come to mind — the first I had was working with Alex Rodriguez from the time of his suspension in 2013 through the rebuild, rebrand, and his entire transformation as one of the most respected MLB legends, entrepreneurs, and media personalities today. Other core moments include the Free Meek Mill movement, the launch of the REFORM Alliance, Roc Nation’s groundbreaking partnership with the NFL and the league’s inspire change work, Robert Kraft flying in 1.4m N95 masks for frontline workers in New York during the pandemic, and Michael Rubin’s ALL-IN Challenge which raised over $60M for COVID relief. Restaurants that define New York: It starts and ends with TAO. I had the privilege of opening TAO 15 years ago and working with The TAO Group for over a decade. At the time it opened, there was nothing like TAO in New York and it’s really shifted how hospitality groups view venues in the city. Biggest goals: We have grown significantly, and especially over the last decade but as we celebrate our 25th anniversary as a firm, I’d like to continue to do meaningful and impactful work that excites my team and do right by the clients that continue to put their trust in Berk.

Photo Credit: Fadil Berisha

Power Player: Susan Magrino

Company: Magrino Public Relations

Susan Magrino, founder of Susan Magrino Agency, is an accomplished marketing, branding, and public relations professional with over 30 years of experience. Since establishing her agency in 1992 after a nine-year tenure at Crown Publishing, she has built it into a premier full-service PR, marketing, and communications firm. Magrino works across media relations and social media/influencer marketing, representing leading brands worldwide in consumer goods, travel, real estate, food, wine, spirits, and special events. Her impressive client roster includes Martha Stewart, The Pasta Queen, Bank of America Private Bank, Wegmans, Whispering Angel, and The Ritz-Carlton. Throughout her career, she has publicized prestigious brands like Virgin Atlantic Airways, One & Only Resorts, Dom Pérignon, Gordon Ramsay, and The New York Times. With a Bachelor of Arts from Skidmore College, she serves on the advisory board of the Glass House in New Canaan, CT, and supports various charitable organizations.

Renowned clients: Martha Stewart, The Pasta Queen, Bank of America Private Bank, Omni Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, Chateau D’Esclans, Pernod Ricard, New York Public Library, Cuisinart, and many more.

How did you get started in this industry?

I started my PR Career at Crown Publishers in the Publicity Department. I loved it from DAY ONE and always felt that the sky was and is the limit each day. There is no end to what you can do in creating magnificent PR every day – it is limitless. It draws on creativity, responsibility, ingenuity, determination, and plain old hard work with amazing rewards. I don’t know what other career I would have ever chosen and I would do it all over again!

Career-defining moment: There are probably many career-defining moments but the early lessons you learn are probably the most important ones. I vividly remember MENTORS, executives, and people who were established in their careers – I watched and listened to their every move to navigate the workplace and my career. That’s why I feel so strongly about people being back in the office and going to in-person meetings – it is an invaluable experience in building your career — nothing will ever replace that, no AI, not Zoom!

2024 agency goals: To continue to broaden our agency capabilities and deepen our digital expertise. We are always looking to create new and meaningful partnerships and opportunities with other brands for our clients and the agency.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Power Players: Alex Werz, CEO & Lissy von Schwarzkopf, Chief Business Officer

Company: Karla Otto

Alexander Werz, renowned as the CEO of the communications firm Karla Otto, took over the agency—one of the largest in the luxury sector—when its founder retired in 2019. Lissy von Schwarzkopf serves as the Chief Business Officer at Karla Otto, a global strategic brand-building, communications, and marketing agency with 14 offices worldwide. Karla Otto is a founding partner of the Independents Group, a network of industry-leading agencies in the luxury and lifestyle sectors. Since 2019, Lissy has overseen global teams, business operations, and services, including communication, creative strategy, talent strategy, and influencer marketing. She recently introduced a data-driven research and insights division, combining the agency’s qualitative expertise with quantitative analysis to provide customized trend, competitor, industry, and consumer reports.