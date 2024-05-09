Introducing The 2024 Top PR Power Players In New York

The Top 10 PR Power Players In New York
MEET THE INDUSTRY’S TOP PR POWER PLAYERS WHO WORK BEHIND THE SCENES TO MAKE A GREATER IMPACT ON THE CITY OF NEW YORK. DISCOVER OUR INAUGURAL LIST OF THE TOP 10 PUBLICISTS IN NEW YORK.
Photo Credit: SHADOW
Power Player: Brad Zeifman
Company: SHADOW
Brad Zeifman, a visionary entrepreneur and communications strategist, has built a dynamic 100-person creative marketing agency, SHADOW, representing leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. In 2007, he co-founded SHADOW with Lisette Sand-Freedman, Michelle Sokoloff, and Liza Suloti, transforming it from a PR buzz agency into a powerhouse in creative marketing and communications. Over the subsequent decade, new partners Erica Larsen, Brian Vaughan, and Jamie D’Attoma joined the team, expanding the agency’s services to include influencer and experiential marketing, social media strategy, and creative services. In 2022, SHADOW made waves with the production, direction, and writing of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ debut Super Bowl ad, “eyes.lips.face.sticky,” showcasing Zeifman’s creative prowess. Throughout his career, he has crafted compelling narratives and driven meaningful connections between brands and consumers, overseeing new business development for clients like Under Armour, Every Man Jack, and Sony Electronics. Zeifman launched his career at Rubenstein PR and then joined Susan Blond’s agency before co-founding SHADOW.
Industry-leading clients: Google, American Eagle, aerie, e.l.f. Beauty, Under Armour, Express, Herschel Supply, 1 Hotels, Zero Bond, Sartiano’s, Moroccanoil, Pottery Barn brands, TAO Group, Tumi and many more.
During the summer between my junior and senior years of college, I had the invaluable opportunity to intern at Agency.com, a global marketing and corporate communications company. It was there that I experienced a pivotal moment – listening to my supervisor pitch a story one day, only to see it materialize in print the next. This experience ignited a fire within me, as I was exhilarated by the power to transform a pitch idea into a compelling narrative that shapes a brand’s positioning.
Recognizing the potential of public relations to elevate brands, I decided to pursue this passion further. As my senior year drew to a close, I reached out to the owner of the restaurant and expressed my interest in the PR industry. Fortunately, the owner graciously introduced me to their PR agency, Rubenstein PR. I seized the opportunity and went in for an interview, immediately realizing that this was the perfect fit for me. Driven by determination and enthusiasm, I pursued the position relentlessly until I secured the job a few days later.
Career milestone: One of my all-time favorite campaigns dates back to 2011, where we conceived a brilliant idea for SVEDKA Vodka. We envisioned creating a futuristic female robot Halloween costume to mirror SVEDKA’s sexy robot “spokeswoman.”
Dubbed “SVEDKA_GRL FEMBOT,” the robot Halloween costume proudly bore the brand’s logo. We secured an exclusive partnership to retail the costume at Ricky’s Halloween pop-ups and online platforms. The concept quickly gained traction, attracting numerous celebrities like JWoww from Jersey Shore and Kim Zolciak from Real Housewives of Atlanta, who transformed themselves into what we termed “party_bots,” proudly displaying the Svedka logo.
The “Svedka Party_Bots” made their mark in New York, appearing at Richie Rich’s fashion show and Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. This campaign perfectly exemplified the power of transforming a simple idea into a successful marketing endeavor. Within just a few days, the costume sold out, and it garnered widespread media attention, with JWoww even gracing the cover of the New York Daily News adorned in the costume.
Another significant milestone for SHADOW was the inception of our company. Within a few months, we achieved remarkable success by opening stores for Armani Exchange, Intermix, and Chanel on LA’s renowned Robertson Blvd. From the outset, SHADOW has consistently led the charge in shaping pop culture and remained instrumental in setting and maintaining trends.
2024 goals and beyond for the agency: We have several objectives for 2024 at SHADOW, but I’ll highlight a few that stick out: Certainly, developing and evolving the business! Both in terms of enriching our current client relationships by integrating new service offerings, but also expanding and diversifying the client portfolio. As far as the services themselves, celebrity and influencer marketing have been integral to our success over the years, and it continues to be an exciting growth area. Strategy and creative services are rapidly expanding areas of the business as well, the fruits of which we’re excited to show more of in 2024.
The culture at SHADOW is so important to the executive team and in this day and age of remote work, coupled with everyone being glued to their phones, we hope to continue to create an environment that teaches this generation of marketers to see the power of what they can create.
New York-defining restaurants or bars: Some of my fondest memories growing up in the city happened at Bowery Bar. Although it’s no longer open, it will forever hold a special spot in my heart and will always symbolize the essence of the city for me. Second is Hillstone! Despite being part of a chain, it holds a special spot in my heart as an emblematic representation of NYC. It’s the birthplace of SHADOW, the agency I co-founded, making it an integral part of my journey and connection to the city.
Photo Credit: BFA / Sansho Scott
Power Player: Rachna Shah
Company: KCD Worldwide