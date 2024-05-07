The Chicest Looks From The 2024 MET Gala

The first Monday in May (the 2024 MET Gala) is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, once again bringing together the world’s most prominent celebrities, designers, and cultural icons at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme, “Garden of Time,” complementing the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is on display at The MET, had designers going back into the archives to ‘awaken’ certain looks that the industry thought they might never see again. From breakout star Nicholas Galitzine in Fendi to Rosalía in stunning head-to-toe Dior (including her beauty look), ahead, discover some of the chicest looks at the 2024 MET Gala.

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images