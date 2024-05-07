HB
Fashion, News | May 7, 2024

The Chicest Looks From The 2024 MET Gala

Fashion, News | May 7, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The first Monday in May (the 2024 MET Gala) is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, once again bringing together the world’s most prominent celebrities, designers, and cultural icons at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme, “Garden of Time,” complementing the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which is on display at The MET, had designers going back into the archives to ‘awaken’ certain looks that the industry thought they might never see again. From breakout star Nicholas Galitzine in Fendi to Rosalía in stunning head-to-toe Dior (including her beauty look), ahead, discover some of the chicest looks at the 2024 MET Gala.

Nicholas Galitzine in FENDI and TAG Heuer watch

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Rosalía in Dior Haute Couture and makeup by Dior Beauty

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Mike Faist in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Usher in Alexander McQueen by Seán McGir

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan in Burberry and OMEGA watch

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga and Richard Mille watch

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Raye in FENDI Custom

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Balenciaga

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Dan Levy in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade in Versace

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Tom Ford in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture, TAG Heuer watch, and makeup by Dior Beauty

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Omar Apollo in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor in Loewe

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum in Prada and Tiffany & Co.

Photo Credit: Courtesy/Getty Images

 

