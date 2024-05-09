Clients: Auberge Resorts Collection, The Peninsula Hotels, BJ’s Restaurants, Vi Living, Kohanaiki, Essentialist, SHA Wellness Clinic ,l L’Atelier Paris, La Quinta, Resort & Club, Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Boston

How did you get your start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?

I was a music/piano major in college yet soon decided that, while playing the piano was a passion, teaching piano was not! I literally fell into the hospitality business and woke up in Dallas one day with a new trajectory. I turned my songwriting into writing press releases and found myself on a one-way flight to Maui to become the PR director for the Hyatt Regency Maui. My rolodex grew from there as every major lifestyle magazine editor and broadcast producer featured my resort in the ensuing years. I moved to LA in 1986 and went to work for one of the hottest entertainment PR shops in town known as Mahoney/Wasserman.

Was there a certain case study or “aha” moment that has defined your career?



While working for Mahoney/Wasserman, I honed my skills in generating new business, hiring, and managing team members, launching global publicity campaigns and just about everything associated with running a business. That’s when I met my future partner/husband, Brett O’Brien, who happened to be my next-door neighbor. A finance and entrepreneurial management major at the Wharton School, he convinced me to quit my job and launch Murphy O’Brien in May of 1989. I never looked back. We started with one client, the Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas and successfully grew our brand and our team alongside some of the most iconic brands in the hospitality, real estate, and lifestyle arenas. We also have two sons who are bright, talented, and kind young men.

What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?



It would have to be the Peninsula Beverly Hills. My firm launched that property back in 1991 and, to this day, whether it’s a Friday afternoon in the Bar, Saturday afternoon tea in the Living Room or an overnight getaway in one of the villas and lounging at the rooftop pool in a cabana, there is no place that personifies the “neighborhood spirit of LA” more than the Peninsula Beverly Hills.

How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?

Picture this:Murphy O’Brien was launched in 1989 – the same year as the Internet! We created our new business presentations on a Macintosh SE with dual floppy drives and closed our partnerships in person, sometimes even with a handshake. We thrived on adrenaline, creativity and the pursuit of perfection and no stone was left unturned when it came to outperforming our clients’ expectations. That, along with our extensive network of media contacts, was our secret sauce and perhaps why many legacy clients have remained committed to Murphy O’Brien for over 30 years. Yet, just like we launched See’s Candies’ foray into accepting credit cards, we also adapted with the myriad changes in the media landscape as Instagram, influencer marketing and other social media platforms began to dominate the space. My motto “If you aren’t driving the steamroller, you are part of the pavement,” rings true to this day.

What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?

While the pandemic brought the hospitality industry to a standstill and, to a degree, changed how business and human resource relationships are cultivated, I still believe in the power of personal relationships and the effect they have on long-term success, both personally and professionally. I aim to further strengthen our “family” at Murphy O’Brien” who, incidentally, are 99% female, and support and encourage these women around me to carry forth the ideals with which I have anchored the company and to greater empower them as our future unfolds.One of the silver linings of the pandemic was the birth of our New York office which has grown substantially since then. I aim to grow our team and business there as we continue to expand our roster of internationally recognized clients. >During Covid, I began taking Italian lessons and, once again, piano lessons. I bought an 8’ Bluthner concert grand piano and hope to spend more time playing it. Everyone who knows me well, knows I live to entertain, and I would love to spend more time with family and friends enjoying handmade artisanal pizza from our Munaini oven and flights of Super Tuscan wines! But, first, I will travel! There are many clients to visit so my dance card remains pleasantly full!

