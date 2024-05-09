THESE PR GREATS ARE MAKING AN IMPACT ON THE CITY OF ANGELS. FIND OUT WHO MADE OUR INAUGURAL LIST BELOW.
Power Players: Jennifer Allen + Melissa Kates
Company: Viewpoint PR
Photo Credit: Yuri Hasegawa/Redux
Founded in 2010 by partners, Jennifer Allen and Melissa Kates, with offices in LA and NYC, Viewpoint stands committed to providing our select clientele with dedicated personal and professional publicity services. Recognizing that multiple and innovative strategies must be used in distinct and creative ways, Viewpoint engages across all media platforms to craft a desired and branded image that best suits the needs of an individual client.
Clients: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jodie Foster, Don Cheadle, Courteney Cox, Kelly Clarkson, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Stewart, Patrick Dempsey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Hunter Shafer, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Rupi Kaur.
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
We both had a passion for entertainment growing up. Following our college graduations, we were both lucky enough to get jobs at major studios, Jennifer at MGM/UA and Melissa at Universal. Having experienced all facets of movie marketing from the studio side, we developed an affinity for client relations. Coincidentally, we both worked at Baker Winokur Ryder early in our careers though not at the same time. Eventually, we worked together at PMK under the tutelage of Pat Kingsley – Jennifer for 20 years and Melissa for 13 – before we departed and launched Viewpoint Public Relations 14 years ago.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
Our greatest successes are measured in the acclaim of our clients as well as the longevity we’ve spent with our clients. Each of us continues to represent clients we have had for decades. The “aha” moment is evident in that continuing evolving connection and the ability to maintain a relevance within a constantly changing industry.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
Melissa: Anything oceanside…I never tire of a beautiful sunset at the end of a long day.
Jennifer: Sadly, some of the great showbiz hangouts of the past are gone, be it the iconic Chasen’s or Hamburger Hamlet, where you would run into the late Dean Martin most Sunday nights. Even The Palm is gone along Joe Allen’s and LeDome. I’m glad the Fountain Coffee Room at the Beverly Hills Hotel and the venerable Musso & Franks are still around.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
In every way possible…we started with a rolodex and a can-do-attitude…the attitude is still there but the world around us continues to expand rapidly with the advent of social media, endless content being generated from infinite platforms – it allows for so much more opportunity but also a greater need for strategy and thoughtfulness when creating a global campaign.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
Our goals are the same as when we started Viewpoint. We develop an individual strategy for each client, and we execute it. We have been fortunate over the past 14 years to have an amazing group of senior staff actively participate in the growth of the company and the clientele that we represent. We have collectively built a book of business out of passion and a commitment to provide our clients with the best representation possible and we always do it with grace and with a smile.
Power Player: Meredith O’Sullivan
Company: The Lede Company
Photo Credit: Mark Clennon
Meredith O’Sullivan is a Co-founder and Co-CEO of The Lede Company, a female-owned strategy, communications, integrated marketing and social impact consulting firm, specializing in corporate, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, tech, consumer products, and nonprofit sectors founded in 2018. With dedicated Talent, Strategic Communications, Crisis, Brand, Content and Social Impact divisions, the firm works with a range of clients including Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Halle Berry, Halsey, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Shakira, Will Ferrell, Will Smith, Anonymous Content, Candle Media, The Gotham Film & Media Institute, Hello Sunshine, Higher Ground, Illumination, Live Nation, Paramount, Westbrook, Nice Crowd (fka ABFF Ventures), content from Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Freeform, as well as independent films and documentaries, ONE Campaign, The Global Fund, Thom Browne, Altuzarra, Kenzo, PANGAIA, Savage x Fenty, Tony’s Chocolonely, Blue Bottle Coffee, Essence Ventures, Violet Grey and WhatsApp, among others.
Clients: The Lede Company is a full-service strategy, communications and social impact consulting firm, specializing in corporate, entertainment, brand and nonprofit sectors. Client sampling includes:
- Brand: Levi’s, Audi, Diptyque, Thom Browne
- Talent: Ava Duvernay, Austin Butler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Anitta
- Strategic Communications: Paramount, Illumination, Live Nation, Maximum Effort/MNTN, Candle Media, Hello Sunshine
- Content: Netflix, Netflix, Hulu, HBO/Max, Apple TV+
- Social Impact: Starlight Children’s Foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation, Malaria No More
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
It’s sort of a trick question. There are so many good spots. The Serving Spoon has been around for about 50 years and is family owned for two generations with the best shrimp and grits. Also, LA is lucky to have some of the best Mexican restaurants around and I’ve probably frequented most of them because I eat chips and salsa daily.
Power Player: Kristen Foster
Company: Full Coverage
Kristen Foster is President and CEO of full coverage communications, which she co-founded with Erica Gerard, a fully integrated entertainment public relations and communications strategy firm. As strategic partners for entertainment’s most influential and exciting storytellers, they employ a comprehensive, thoughtful approach to working with artists. Foster is a leader in music PR and has spent over two decades in a myriad of dynamic public relations leadership positions within the music business. She has managed the image and press campaigns for the top names in music including Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Lorde, Jon Bon Jovi, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, BTS, Kings of Leon, G-Eazy, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow, Idina Menzel, Harry Connick Jr, Peter Gabriel, Joan Jett and many more. Within the scope of touring, Foster has overseen some of the biggest global tour press campaigns for major promoters including Live Nation and AEG.Prior to founding full coverage communications, Foster was Executive Vice President at PMK*BNC and head of the company’s Music Department for over 12 years. Foster previously held various executive positions in Entertainment PR including Vice President of Public Relations for USA Films, and before that spent several years at PolyGram in various record label positions. Ms. Foster started her career at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. as a Department of Defense public affairs officer. She is a graduate of the Journalism School of The Ohio State University.
Clients: Alicia Keys, BTS, Carly Pearce, G-Eazy, Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, Lorde, Ozuna, Peter Gabriel, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, U2.
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
PR and music have always been passion points, I started many years ago at PolyGram and have bene fortunate to spend my entire career working with incredibly talented artists.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
I think the great thing about PR is that you have “aha” moments every week – media and artists are constantly evolving so it forces your mind to expand and think differently on every campaign and that leads to lots of “aha” moments!
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
For concert venue, I love the Forum, it was redone with a real thought to hospitality and what makes for a great customer night out while seeing a great show. For a proper “LA night out” I am partial to Craigs – Craig is a dear friend and his restaurant, whilst very celeb buzzy, always feels welcoming and great food!
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
PR has changed dramatically as media has changed. Artists are creatives at heart and how they speak to the world about their projects has to continue to evolve. I’m certain that art and music will never go away but how we reach out and let the world know about it will evolve in the days, months, years to come.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
We founded our PR firm to work with artists we are passionate about. We don’t care about being the biggest firm, we care about working with artists that move us and create unique and extraordinary art. There is nothing more exciting than watching an artist develop a song or album and then deliver that on the biggest stages in the world. Our goals consistently, year to year, are about working with great artists.
Power Player: Nicole Perna
Company: Imprint
Nicole Perna is a highly regarded publicist and global communications strategist known for her adept navigation of the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over two decades, Nicole has established herself as a powerhouse in the field, representing an array of A-list talent. Her keen eye for publicity opportunities and her ability to craft compelling narratives have contributed to the success of numerous high-profile campaigns and projects. Nicole’s passion for her work is evident in her dedication to her clients, ensuring they receive the utmost attention and support in achieving their goals. She continues to be a driving force in shaping the media landscape, earning respect and admiration from both her clients and peers alike. imPRint, which she co-founded with Melissa Raubvogel, is an independent agency specializing in strategic communications and dynamic storytelling for the creative community.
Clients: Jessica Chastain, Sydney Sweeney, Renee Zellweger, Troye Sivan, Christina Aguilera, Fantasia Barrino, Ariana Greenblatt, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, Sandra Oh, Joshua Jackson, Wagner Moira, Alisha Weir, Fletcher, Amandla Stenberg, Sabrina Impacciatore, Giancarlo Esposito, Hasan Minhaj, Dermot Mulroney, Kali Reis, Mackenyu, Method Man, Brittany Snow, Sadie Sink, Maddie Ziegler, Benito Skinner, Valkyrae, Nikki Rodriguez.
How did you get started in the industry? Was PR always a passion for you?
After realizing that a Pre-Med track in college didn’t bring any sense of joy, I switched to Communications-interpersonal, public speaking, nonverbal, small group, theory, all of it-and it immediately made sense to me.I find people to be so wonderful and interesting. Specifically, artists. My dad was an artist, my family valued creative endeavors and I have always valued the creative community. I didn’t know that this career existed until I moved to LA after college and a placement agency put me with a small PR company as a receptionist. I wanted and needed more and eventually ended up working under Nanci Ryder. The media and publicity landscape has changed so much from when I started to now and that continues to keep me fully engaged. The value of an exceptional publicist is immeasurable. It’s incredibly exciting.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that defined your career?
Just like people aren’t defined by one moment, my career can’t be defined by one moment. There have been numerous ‘Aha’ moments over the past two decades but starting imPRint in 2017 with my partner Melissa Raubvogel (NY) is a major one. We had experienced the way that a company whose priorities didn’t center the employees and the clients was detrimental to everything. We knew that we could create an environment that inspired and promoted creativity and bravery and we did just that.
What are the 2024 goals for your agency?
To continue to build an agency of people who have resilience, intelligence, integrity and grit, while continuing to cultivate a culture of excellence. We are bold and focused, authentic and dynamic, and we see how that fuels opportunity and success for our clients.
Power Player: Nicole Perez Krueger
Company: Align PR
Nicole Perez Krueger is the founder of align PR, a public relations and strategic networking firm. Align PR is a full-service public relations, branding and strategic networking firm that represents both talent and brands and their associated projects, partnerships, and brand extensions. Our clients range from Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award winners to digital creators, authors, chefs and entrepreneurs, with one theme: they are all multi-hyphenates and brands within themselves. Her career has spanned almost two decades establishing her as one of the go publicists in the business for clients who are multi-hyphenates. Prior to starting her own firm Perez Krueger was an executive Vice president at PMK*BNC as well as a VP at Rogers & Cowan.
Clients: Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, Naomi Osaka, The D’Amelio Family, Emma Chamberlain, Chelsea Handler, Madonna, Zayn Malik, Sebastian Maniscalco,
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
I taught the 4th grade and when I realized a teacher is quite possibly one of the most difficult jobs there is I had to leave. I took a temp job as an assistant at Rogers & Cowan. PR was never a goal but it became a passion from the moment i started almost 25 years ago.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
Every time that you are able to put together a strategic PR plan for a client and see it come to fruition, is an aha moment. We are fortunate enough to work in an industry that is every changing and the highlight is to be able to continue to learn and evolve and challenge yourself to best serve your clients.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
The gym or the juice bar.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
When I started, we did very little work digitally. The growth of the internet and social media, and the speed at which it allows news to spread, has changed the way that publicists do business. It has been one of the best ways to spread news about client projects, but also the most difficult thing to manage as we no longer have the luxury of time.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
To continue to learn from the amazing team of publicists at align PR. My goal is always to better understand the landscape of the business, and there is no better way to do so than to listen to the younger generations who are the target audiences we need to reach. I only hope they can learn from me as much as I learn from them.
Power Player: Jeff Raymond
Company: R&CPMK
Photo Credit: R&CPMK
As co-President of Talent for R&CPMK, a global marketing and public relations agency, Jeff Raymond leads over 60 publicists who represent both established and rising actors, athletes, musicians, and filmmakers. For over 70 years, the firm has been driving cultural relevance and engagement for talent, brands, and content creators throughout the world of entertainment, lifestyle, sports, influence, and popular culture. They represent 400+ of the world’s most prominent and influential talent and create distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Jeff works directly with actors, athletes, musicians, and filmmakers, and co-manages the R&CPMK talent team. Throughout his professional career, Jeff has handled release campaigns for many feature films, television shows and Academy Award campaigns. He also works on a few corporate accounts and events. An Emerson College graduate, he has since accumulated 30 years of professional experience. After working at various PR firms and owning his own company for five years, Jeff joined, then, Rogers & Cowan in 2007.
Clients: David Beckham, the Bryant Estate, Vin Diesel, Shemar Moore, producer Will Packer, Lionel Richie, The Jonas Brothers, and Britney Spears
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
My first PR experience was as an intern at Allied Advertising when I was at Emerson College in Boston. My major was Advertising, but PR became the unexpected road I traveled.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career? I
I’ve had many ‘aha’ moments over the years. Simply seeing the evolution of PR is an ‘aha’ moment. Though they don’t define me, I know I will always be planning what’s next.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
In its time, I believe it would be the original The Palm restaurant.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
I remember the days of faxes machines and newsstands and then from cell phones and email to today’s virtual capabilities, technology has changed the way we do business and therefore we have evolved our skill sets.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
One goal every year is to inspire my team.
Power Player: Karen Murphy O’Brien
Power Player: Murphy O’Brien, Inc.
Photo Credit: Niki Cram
Karen Murphy O’Brien co-founded Murphy O’Brien in 1989 and, since then, has cemented the agency’s position as a powerhouse in luxury and hospitality PR. She has attracted the industry’s finest talents and maintains the agency’s prominent status among the top 10 workplaces in Los Angeles. Murphy O’Brien is an award-winning integrated public relations, social media, and influencer marketing communications agency headquartered in Los Angeles. For over three decades, the most revered and iconic luxury travel, real estate and lifestyle brands have entrusted Murphy O’Brien for our expertise and connections, many of whom remain as legacy clients.
Clients: Auberge Resorts Collection, The Peninsula Hotels, BJ’s Restaurants, Vi Living, Kohanaiki, Essentialist, SHA Wellness Clinic ,l L’Atelier Paris, La Quinta, Resort & Club, Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Boston
How did you get your start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
I was a music/piano major in college yet soon decided that, while playing the piano was a passion, teaching piano was not! I literally fell into the hospitality business and woke up in Dallas one day with a new trajectory. I turned my songwriting into writing press releases and found myself on a one-way flight to Maui to become the PR director for the Hyatt Regency Maui. My rolodex grew from there as every major lifestyle magazine editor and broadcast producer featured my resort in the ensuing years. I moved to LA in 1986 and went to work for one of the hottest entertainment PR shops in town known as Mahoney/Wasserman.
Was there a certain case study or “aha” moment that has defined your career?
While working for Mahoney/Wasserman, I honed my skills in generating new business, hiring, and managing team members, launching global publicity campaigns and just about everything associated with running a business. That’s when I met my future partner/husband, Brett O’Brien, who happened to be my next-door neighbor. A finance and entrepreneurial management major at the Wharton School, he convinced me to quit my job and launch Murphy O’Brien in May of 1989. I never looked back. We started with one client, the Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas and successfully grew our brand and our team alongside some of the most iconic brands in the hospitality, real estate, and lifestyle arenas. We also have two sons who are bright, talented, and kind young men.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
It would have to be the Peninsula Beverly Hills. My firm launched that property back in 1991 and, to this day, whether it’s a Friday afternoon in the Bar, Saturday afternoon tea in the Living Room or an overnight getaway in one of the villas and lounging at the rooftop pool in a cabana, there is no place that personifies the “neighborhood spirit of LA” more than the Peninsula Beverly Hills.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
Picture this:Murphy O’Brien was launched in 1989 – the same year as the Internet! We created our new business presentations on a Macintosh SE with dual floppy drives and closed our partnerships in person, sometimes even with a handshake. We thrived on adrenaline, creativity and the pursuit of perfection and no stone was left unturned when it came to outperforming our clients’ expectations. That, along with our extensive network of media contacts, was our secret sauce and perhaps why many legacy clients have remained committed to Murphy O’Brien for over 30 years. Yet, just like we launched See’s Candies’ foray into accepting credit cards, we also adapted with the myriad changes in the media landscape as Instagram, influencer marketing and other social media platforms began to dominate the space. My motto “If you aren’t driving the steamroller, you are part of the pavement,” rings true to this day.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
While the pandemic brought the hospitality industry to a standstill and, to a degree, changed how business and human resource relationships are cultivated, I still believe in the power of personal relationships and the effect they have on long-term success, both personally and professionally. I aim to further strengthen our “family” at Murphy O’Brien” who, incidentally, are 99% female, and support and encourage these women around me to carry forth the ideals with which I have anchored the company and to greater empower them as our future unfolds.One of the silver linings of the pandemic was the birth of our New York office which has grown substantially since then. I aim to grow our team and business there as we continue to expand our roster of internationally recognized clients. >During Covid, I began taking Italian lessons and, once again, piano lessons. I bought an 8’ Bluthner concert grand piano and hope to spend more time playing it. Everyone who knows me well, knows I live to entertain, and I would love to spend more time with family and friends enjoying handmade artisanal pizza from our Munaini oven and flights of Super Tuscan wines! But, first, I will travel! There are many clients to visit so my dance card remains pleasantly full!
Power Player: Jamie O’Grady
Company: J/PR
Photo Credit: JPR
As the visionary leader of J/PR, based out of the company’s flagship San Diego office, Jamie O’Grady has built the powerhouse agency, combining an exacting mix of methodical media relations, unrivaled strategy and next-level service to transform clients into brand pillars. Jamie’s two-fold philosophy that relationships always come first, and PR and social campaigns should forever speak for themselves, has catapulted J/PR to become one of the most respected agencies in travel, tourism, real estate and lifestyle today. Jamie’s penchant for innovation and risk-taking set new expectations within the agency landscape. She and her like-minded team don’t just deliver—they redefine results. Jamie grew up working in the tourism business in her native Cape Cod, and her insider know-how set her apart when starting her agency from the ground up. Fast-forward, it’s the fabric of J/PR–where being trusted authorities is the core of the company’s culture. PR aside, her true talent lies in the recruitment, mentorship and establishment of a team that genuinely matches the caliber and service standards of her clientele.Established in 2005, J/PR is a female-founded and operated global communications agency, proudly employing more than 115 team members across the US and UK. Specializing in travel, hospitality, consumer lifestyle, real estate, wellbeing and sustainable brands, the agency brings unmatched depth and experience to clients through traditional public relations, social media strategy, photography, content creation, influencer relations, brand partnerships, and crisis communications. With offices in New York City, London, Los Angeles, San Diego, Toronto, Denver, Nashville, and beyond, J/PR is a trusted leader in integrated media relations and brand strategy, openings, launches, trend forecasting, guest programming, experiential activations, and influencer engagement. J/PR has risen to become one of the country’s fastest-growing agencies, with a global portfolio of clients throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Maldives, Dubai, New Zealand, and beyond that consistency exceeds the reach and quality of competitive agencies many times the size of J/PR.
Clients: Vail Resorts Hospitality, Vail Mountain Resorts, The Utah Office of Tourism, The Ritz-Carlton, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Pilot Hotels, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Under Canvas, Relais & Chateaux, Virgin Limited Edition, Waldorf Astoria Resort at Pedregal, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Sensei Four Seasons Lanai and The Hotel Del Coronado, among many others. J/PR has also been named to New Yorker Observer’s “Power 50” PR Agency List as one of the most powerful PR firms in the country for eight consecutive years and counting (with the agency ranked at #21 this year, its highest ranking to date), and one of America’s Best PR Agencies by Forbes (with a Five Star designation).
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always passion?
I always loved media. When I was five years old, I remember watchingthe news every night. For my eighth birthday, I asked for a subscription to USA Today and my mom used to tell her friends I was going to be a cruise director. When I started looking for a college major, I considered Journalism and a professor asked if I knew about the public relations industry. It didn’t take me long to change my major to PR, and I was fortunate to be able to intern at a local North Carolina News station as the assistant to the news director, and later I had a brief stint working for The White House Advanced Team in the summer of 2001. After graduation, I and my college friend, and now J/PR Partner, Sarah Evans moved to California and I had the opportunity to start working in agencies in San Diego as the city was starting to explode with residential real estate and new hotel and hospitality concepts. In 2005, I officially launched J/PR to focus on a niche in the travel, hospitality and tourism industry, always with my eyes on creating a global firm.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
Early on in my agency career, my female senior leaders at the agency would tell me their goal was to garner as much experience as they could agency-side and then look for a role in-house when they were ready to have a family, and I just didn’t understand why agencies couldn’t be a place where people saw out their careers. It was then I knew I wanted to create an agency that could better enable a work-life blend (where we strive for balance), place where people could not only learn and grow, but also see out long-term careers. I wanted to create an agency environment where you could be a parent, you could maintain personal relationships outside of work. In knew there was an opportunity to create something that shifted the paradigm to make a balanced life outside of the agency possible, and while we work hard and long hours can sometimes come with the job, our more than 25 parents at the agency are proof that agency life can be tenable for parents.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
Polo Lounge at Hotel Beverly Hills – I am a classic traditionalist at heart and I love that this icon will never go out of style.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
Technology has transcended our industry, but certain things remain the same. It’s an industry built on relationships, and even with all of the machines and AI at our fingertips bringing so many efficiencies to the work we do, at our roots as publicists the amount of time we invest in creating and cultivating relationships with our clients, the media, brands and industry peers, are still paramount to being successful in PR. It’s still an industry centered around storytelling, and our job is figuring out what the story is, how to shape it, and the best ways to get that story told. So while I am beyond grateful that we no longer stand in front of fax machines for endless hours a day sending out press releases to a void on the other end, the end goal is similar in that we all have stories to tell and while the processes have improved over the years, the core principles are steadfast.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
At J/PR we want to continue to focus on our team because culture has always been at our core and we are incredibly proud of our employee retention which is a clear parallel to the longevity of our client roster. Last year we invested the most we’ve ever dedicated toward training and education, and we are on track to double that investment in 2024. We want to be an agency where no matter the phase of your career that you may find yourself at J/PR, you are learning, growing, and evolving. While we are very well established in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, we also have extensive expertise and talented team members in our real estate and lifestyle divisions that we are excited to continue to foster and grow. Our creative, collaborative, and entrepreneurial spirit at J/PR brings the opportunity for all team members to help shape what the future holds for the agency and we want to continue delivering on our promise to bring genuine passion, dynamic ideas, and innovation to everything we do.
Power Player: Ali Lasky
Company: The Influence
Photo Credit: The Influence
Ali Lasky is the founder and CEO of The Influence, a bi-coastal boutique events, PR, and talent branding agency established in 2016, headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, that activates globally year round for localized, national and international clientele. The Influence, led by Lasky, has been at the forefront of the influencer space from its onset, continuously evolving her methods of PR and marketing to the relevance of the social platforms at hand and cultural events of focus. The Influence is involved in the highest level of events coast to coast and globally, further establishing her reputation as a leading force. Also branded as a ‘one stop shop,’ Lasky has a keen skill in cross pollinating between clients, influencers and brand relationships to create hybrid experiential scenarios that impact all those involved, yielding top level, impactful results, and extensive content creation for clients, always going above and beyond. Lasky, in the business for two decades, is originally from New York, and kick started her career in Manhattan, before moving to Los Angeles over a decade ago. While she has a genuine love for the City of Angels, calling Malibu her most favorite place in the U.S, she also maintains herself a New Yorker at heart.
How did you get your start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
always had planned to go into advertising, which is essentially PR in another form, literally going back to elementary school. I always had my vision on this career direction from watching the show Who’s The Boss? as a kid. Components of art, journalism, business, and marketing all shaped my educational path, as well as organizing social events and marketing fundraising campaigns both in HS and for my sorority at UMASS Amherst, which led to an internship at Juicy Couture in NYC. During this experience I liaised with their PR agency, at the time Harrison Shriftman, and got my first intro into the world of PR as a result. This was then followed by my first agency job at the boutique PR film Fineberg Publicity in Manhattan upon graduation. Later on the Event Production and Talent Branding/Deal Curation elements of my agency, and the industry, naturally had transitioned, and were two areas I have always been very passionate about, even more so than traditional PR.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
There are truly so many truly amazing ‘aha’ moments and defining client events and campaigns throughout my career that standout. Events really play a part in aha moments, from handling the Met Gala afterparty in New York, to award show season events annually in Los Angeles, to the Unicef fundraising events in Saint Tropez, the Amfar Cannes afterparty, to organizing events at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix to running activations at all the top film festivals from Sundance to SXSW to Cannes to Tribeca. I also really love anything we do in the fashion space, mainly focused around NYFW and Paris FW, as that is where I got my start, Having the opportunity to both work and attend the shows at NYFW at Bryant Park for so many years, its original location, will forever be ingrained as the epitome of NYFW to me. The energy that existed is incomparable, and it was also pre-social media, so it will forever live only through photo and memory. There is currently no end to the incredible opportunities I am both presented and that materialize for myself and The Influence, I feel truly grateful. I remember two years ago at the Super Bowl in Phoenix when I counted out that we were actually involved in 23 events and I just took a moment to go WOW, and was so proud of the work that my team successfully pulled off. To be able to split focus across hospitality, F&B, CPG, fashion, beauty, film, wellness, travel, non profit, tech and basically all sectors on a daily basis, truly keeps my work interesting and engaging.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
I would say that Los Angeles is defined by a few main venues, but for me, it is defined by Chateau Marmont. There is truly no place more iconic in the mix of LA than Chateau, it is uniquely special and chic, representative of old Hollywood and new Hollywood simultaneously. Other spots that also fall in the mix as key staples include Beverly Hills Hotel, Sunset Tower, Craig’s, Jonah’s Kitchen, Soho – Malibu, Weho and Holloway Houses, The Fleur Room, The Hideaway and Norah restaurant.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
The PR landscape has transformed dramatically since I began. While at the core there are basic elements of PR that do not change, the world and society are completely different. The main change is the rise of the influencer culture due to the onset of social media. When I started, all there existed was MySpace and Facebook. The creation of Instagram changed the entire PR, hospitality and event world completely.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
Goals for 2024 include continuing to achieve my own personal goals and visions I set for myself, as well as exceeding benchmarks from the previous year. Although we are already through Q1, I really do need to focus on carving out more time for my own self care and proper sleep, as most will tell you they have no idea when I actually sleep. I look forward to continuing to activate on a global level, and building momentum for emerging and startup brands as well as giving new life to existing brands. I love being able to simultaneously be instrumental in both of these juxtaposed positions – as the success of our clients, peers and longtime industry friends, is truly what is most rewarding and of top priority. Their success and positive results creates our agency’s success.
Power Player: Joy Limanon
Company: Peridot Consulting
Photo Credit: Matthew Anaya
With more than 20 years of public relations and integrated marketing experience, Peridot founder Joy Limanon began her career in the high-technology, telecommunications and biotech industries. She would segue into marketing for finance and capital management but was soon lured to Los Angeles where she landed a coveted position at entertainment publicity powerhouse PMK/HBH Public Relations (now PMK/BNC and Slate PR). There, she moved quickly through the ranks representing and working with talent ranging from ingénues to Academy Award-winning actors. Over the years, Joy has amassed a unique skill set and has tailored her services based on her experiences and interests. She left entertainment to consult and manage clients in the luxury, lifestyle, fashion, hospitality and culinary markets. Currently she represents and works with some of the most prominent chefs, restaurants and names in LA. Her style of client management has set her apart from industry peers, as does her methodology with media, and how she has grown and designed her team. Based in Los Angeles, Peridot is a public/media relations and integrated marketing consultancy specialized in restaurants and hospitality. Known for taking an unconventional approach to working with clients, Peridot touts longstanding relationships with its clients, assisting them at various points in their business life cycle with growth and sustainability in mind.
Clients: Kato, Holy Basil, Felix, Mother Wolf, Funke, Rossoblu, The Rose Venice, Yangban, Josiah Citrin’s restaurants, and more.
How did you get start in the industry? Was PR always a passion?
Before I worked in PR, I was premed. It was my father who thought my personality might be better suited for public relations. I quickly dropped O-Chem, and checked out the field. I started in tech and capital management. Then segued to entertainment, working with one of the best personal publicists in the business, getting the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the film and television. I only accidentally stumbled into hospitality, then food and beverage. My passion, truly, has always been to help people I believe in. It’s an absolute honor working with the chefs and restaurants that I have, because I know the work my team and I do helps teams of people – livelihoods built on passion. Restaurants are the lifeblood of any city and community. Being a part of that is extremely gratifying.
Was there a certain case study or ‘aha’ moment that has defined your career?
There were a few moments where I realized I didn’t suck at this job. For my first client, I signed a chef who was pretty high profile, and helped him open a restaurant to great acclaim and got great local and national attention. (It didn’t hurt that he was a true talent.) After doing that, I was hired to breathe new life into a legacy restaurant, which proudly (and surprisingly) I was able to do. It was gratifying to be a part of team that was wiling to take some risks, to push itself into stage of growth and evolution with tangible success. I’ve been working with them for 10 years and they’re still thriving.
What Los Angeles spot (restaurant/bar/venue) defines the city to you?
Gah. The city is vast and the people who are part of the industry so diverse. It really depends on what neighborhood you’re looking at, and what type of vibe you want. Kato for fine dining in downtown Los Angeles. Felix in Venice for a sure thing. Yangban’s new iteration is firing on all engines. Holy Basil is exciting, out of the box Thai. Rita’s Deluxe for the next great burger… and the cheese curds. Rossoblu for a warm hug of a dinner. Xuntos feels like a quick escape to Spain. There are too many!! And I’m cheating because I work with all of them. So maybe ignore this list? Flavor bombs are key for success in Los Angeles.
How has the PR landscape evolved since you started?
Media has evolved so much, therefore we have to evolve (like, what is going on???). I always talk with my team about the ecosystem, and our role in it. We have to stay creative. We have be really good listeners – to what media want and are interested in, and what our clients want and are interested. We need to collaborate with clients to find ways to reach future and past guests, and make a compelling case through storytelling – especially visually. We also have to be honest with clients – which can be difficult for all parties. Social media, which is a separate beast, obviously has impacted everything. You can’t ignore it, but you also have to acknowledge clients’ limits – usually bandwidth and budget. So how do help and move the needle? It’s different for every client.
What are some of your biggest goals for 2024?
Evolution and innovation!! With all the changes and volatility in media, our primary goal is continue to be nimble and creative, and hopefully find new solutions to help clients continue to grow and thrive.