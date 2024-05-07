Gucci Unveils New Boutique At Dadeland Mall

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

With boutiques popping up all over the country, Gucci has set its sights most recently on South Florida with the opening of their newest store in the Dadeland Mall. The new boutique spans over 6,000 square feet and features a wide selection of pieces from their men’s collections and women’s handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, beauty, and travel items from the house’s Valigeria collection.

The space begins with marble flooring featuring geometric shapes drawing inspiration from the designs found in antique historic buildings. Clean lines and understated tones are complemented by soft rich fabrics adorning the walls. Designed to evoke a sense of home and familiarity, the boutique includes built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets, and intimate corners created with Gucci Decor velvet armchairs, sofas, and shaggy wool monochrome rugs.

The new space showcases a specially curated selection of signature handbag lines, including the Jackie 1961 and the Horsebit 1955 offered in various precious leather variations. In celebration of the boutique’s opening, the space presents the Women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection, marking Creative Director Sabato De Sarno’s debut for the house. Highlighted in this collection are the Signoria slingbacks, on display in the iconic Rosso Ancora red shade. Lastly, the Dadeland Mall boutique features the Gucci Valigeria collections, characterized by a fusion of heritage-inspired design elements, and pieces from their Pre-Fall collection.