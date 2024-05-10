At the heart of Saint-Tropez’s luxury resort wear brand BAIN DE MER lies one thing: the sea. Translating to “sea bath,” BAIN DE MER is on a mission to go beyond designing incredibly chic resort wear by producing fabrics derived from recycled ocean waste — ultimately giving back to the sea.

Corti Marin, the mastermind behind BAIN DE MER, embodies the quintessential Saint-Tropez lifestyle, and his passion radiates through every stitch of the brand. Their recent debut at Art Basel Miami Beach was a spectacle to behold, with Zuzana Rosati leading the charge, igniting excitement and exclusivity with each meticulously planned event — from opening the brand’s first store in the Miami Design District to hosting an exclusive launch party on a mega-yacht with DJ Khaled.

But here’s where it gets haute: BAIN DE MER isn’t just about making a statement, it’s about making a difference. Rosati confronts the plastic epidemic head-on, particularly along the American coastline, and BAIN DE MER rises to the challenge with innovative solutions like fabrics derived from recycled ocean plastics and avant-garde materials such as water-conserving synthetic linen.

And the allure doesn’t end there. With production hubs spanning from the Mediterranean shores to the Far East, BAIN DE MER is expanding its global footprint while remaining steadfast in its commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability. Rosati and Marin understand the pulse of their clientele — individuals who not only appreciate fine fashion but also cherish the environment. Together, they’re rewriting the rules of high fashion.

The strides BAIN DE MER has taken in eco-conscious solutions are nothing short of impressive. In fact, a revolutionary linen-like material sourced from Japan has earned patents and was honored with the prestigious Innovation Award in 2022. “We are the only ones in the world to do this,” Marin proudly states. “We manufacture our linen in a cutting-edge laboratory in Japan, using a revolutionary synthetic fabric. This innovative linen replicates the precise structure of traditional linen without the need for water consumption — a stark departure from conventional linen production, notorious for its significant water usage. Additionally, our synthetic linen boasts superior thermal regulation capabilities. Essentially, we have pioneered a unique linen technology that is unmatched and impossible to replicate,” he elaborates.

And BAIN DE MER isn’t stopping at linen as the team has discovered another new material source: wood from a tree in Northern Europe, again, making them the only brand in the world tapping into this material source right now. “We develop the best eco-responsible and recycled fabric made from ocean waste. The fabric itself is just beautiful,” he notes as he brushes his sleeve, revealing how luxurious the fabric truly is.

With production facilities close to home in Turkey, Italy, and Estonia — along with Japan — BAIN DE MER has created an intimacy between the leadership, production, and client that allows the brand to scale in a significant way in a short period of time, establishing meaningful partnerships around the world.

“Our consumer cares,” Marin reveals. “We try to develop these fabrics to impact the future of fashion without being boring. I always wanted to be different and apart from everything else, so we are having fun while making a significant change.” Marin continues, “The brand is fashion and play; it is not confined by the fact that it’s eco-responsible. BAIN DE MER represents the cycle of life and the respect of nature. My family believed in the respect of the sea. We love the sea. I live next to the sea, and if one day trash is the sea, I have not done my job,” he states passionately.

Rosati echoes Marin’s sentiment, emphasizing that BAIN DE MER’s DNA is rooted in upholding the brand’s values and maintaining the integrity of its fabrics while carrying forth its heritage.

Indeed, the Saint-Tropez heritage is strong as BAIN DE MER has left an indelible mark in the US with its debut in Miami, and plans to continue breaking barriers on American shores. “We will ensure to always be the leader in the industry,” Rosati remarks. With big plans on the horizon in Miami — from exploring charitable initiatives that support the environment to launching a new colorway exclusive to the Miami Design District boutique, BAIN DE MER is establishing its presence. “The goal is to continue to expand the brand globally, to Florida, Los Angeles, New York, and beyond, without losing sight of what we set out to do,” explains Marin.

“BAIN DE MER is a small vision with a big heart from Saint-Tropez,” Rosati adds. “We are taking a step forward around the world, changing the way people wear their clothes and the fabrics they select. Leading change within the industry and creating a positive impact for nature at the same time is worth it,” she adds.

As BAIN DE MER expands globally, one thing remains crystal clear: the brand is here to show the planet love and keep the sea as its ultimate muse. BAIN DE MER isn’t just a fashion choice, it’s a movement, a family bound by their love for the sea and their mission to shake up the world. With the US being the leading market for innovations and sustainability, where else would BAIN DE MER set its first footprint than in this ever-changing market that cares for a greener high fashion?