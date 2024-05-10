HB
News, Travel | May 10, 2024

The Four Seasons Hotel Miami Is A True Urban Oasis

News, Travel | May 10, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Miami 

The term “urban oasis” can be grossly overused, but in the case of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, it is stunningly accurate. Indeed, there is no better way to phrase this gorgeous hotel in the midst of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

So, what is it that makes it feel like a true city escape?

Four Seasons MiamiPhoto Credit: Four Seasons Miami

Let’s start with dining. At EDGE Brasserie and Cocktail Bar, with a menu that showcases revisited Brasserie-style classics such as dressed oyster prepared two ways; wagyu steak tartare served with parmesan rosemary flatbread; and a whole roasted branzino presented tableside with tomato and garlic escabeche. Currently, the restaurant has been transformed by night into a pop-up highlighting the James Beard-winning fare of chef Nina Compton of New Orlean’s lauded Compere Lapin, with an elegant cocktail menu to match of NOLA favorites.

While the restaurant is its typical self with EDGE, however, its Cocktail Bar’s program focuses on classics with a modern twistk highlights being the Roses & Clover with Hendricks gin, ginger liqueur, raspberry egg glare, citrus, and rose water and seasonal libations like the One Time at Summer Camp with Amaras mezcal, reposado tequila, Cointreau, watermelon, lime, agave, and a worm salt rim.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Miami

There’s also a stellar Sunday brunch which features an endless selection of fabulous fare, including a seafood rawbar, made-to-order pasta, grilled butcher cuts, and decadent dessert displays, paired with live music. Four Seasons MiamiPhoto Credit: Four Seasons Miami

Last but not least, Bahía, a beautiful restaurant located on the property’s seventh-floor rooftop terrace. Amid the city’s skyline, the new menu stems from the Northern Mediterranean region, and served poolside. On Friday and Saturday nights, this includes not just the eatery’s Mediterranean favorites, but open-fire cooking, craft cocktails, and live DJ sets. 

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Miami

Its room, meanwhile, have been recently reimagined by designer Tara Bernerd, with touches of mid-century glamour, city sleek sophistication, and Miami flair. The redesigned spaces draw inspiration from Brickell itself, playing with the colors, patterns, and shapes of the Miami skyline and the palms of its coastline, conferring a sense of contemporary elegance and tropical warmth. Most rooms have incredible windowseats with ocean views, and modern amenities inclusive of  Bang & Olufsen Beolit speakers, Nespresso’s Essenza coffeemakers, and Diptyque bathroom products. Whimsical photography by Annelie Vandendael grace the walls.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Miami

Perhaps the hotel’s greatest secret weapon is its rooftop pool. This is what makes it truly feel like an urban oasis, with that gorgeous restaurant, private cabanas shaded by graceful Royal palm trees, a wading pool, and endless hammocks that feel more Miami Beach and less citified. On weekends, guests and locals alike will want to take a moment to decompress poolside and enjoy homemade gelato and sorbets and Miami-inspired cocktails as the city lights twinkle and the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay shimmer in the distance.

*To note: the hotel also has a cool way to have fun in the Floridian sun thanks to its new electric MOKE, a sustainable amenity for hotel guests to explore the neighborhood of Brickell and beyond. There’s also an EQUINOX gym for hotel guests and Miamians alike, which includes the fabulous Spa at EQUINOX (our favorite treatment is the Red Carpet Facial, which uses a cocktail of raw, active ingredients from Biologique Recherche, combined with extractions and a choice of Eye or Lip Perk from Hydrafacial), and the Rik Rak salon for all beauty needs. It’s a one-stop shop for beautifying in the city.

1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

