HB
Celebrities, News | April 22, 2024

It IS Easy Being Green: Just Ask Green Carpet Fashion Awards Founder Livia Firth

Celebrities, News | April 22, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Livia FirthPhoto Credit: Eco-Age

IN HONOR OF EARTH DAY (APRIL 22) WE SAT DOWN WITH LIVIA FIRTH, MBE, THE FOUNDER OF THE GREEN CARPET Fashion Awards, a sustainable ceremony uniting the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation, which returned for its second annual event during Oscar week. Championing interconnected cultural change and the most inspiring efforts that drive it, the GCFA, and its recent initiative, the Green Carpet Challenge, celebrates people and organizations that are crucial to collective transformation. This year’s event was co-chaired by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Zendaya, Annie Lennox, and Helen Hunt, as well as Quannah Chasinghorse, Minister of Indigenous People of Brazil Sônia Guajajara, and Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate. We sat down with Firth to discuss how she’s making the world a better place, one fashionable footstep at a time.

Livia Firth
Firth attends the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards

What made you start the Green Carpet Challenge and how has it evolved?

When I started it in 2010, it was out of the coming together of different factors: an opportunity — [estranged husband Colin Firth] being nominated for Tom Ford’s A Single Man movie and knowing that, throughout awards season, people would start focusing on what I was wearing; a realization — fashion has one of the biggest environmental and social impacts, and yet, no one thinks about that when they get dressed in the morning; and a  fact — there is no bigger communication platform than the red carpet. The evolution has been almost directly proportionate with the amplification it wanted to have — from being just me, to challenging the designers, to involving the celebrities and the stylists, to getting the sustainable fashion conversation mainstream. From Green Carpet Challenge, we went into Green Carpet Fashion Awards and 14 years later, it is one of the biggest platforms to promote transformation in a positive way.

What is the overlying purpose of the challenge and awards? How do you specifically give back to the environment?

It’s about all of us understanding the connection that fashion has. As Dan McDougall (Amnesty Award-winning journalist and filmmaker) says, ‘“fashion is the only red line that runs through all our lives.” It represents one of the biggest connection points for hundreds of millions of people across our world. It’s like a chain reaction of individuals colliding with others and influencing their lives without realizing it. The GCFA puts together all these dots, it joins them, and hopefully, makes you look at the bigger picture and makes you want to participate in the change.

How did the Green Carpet Fashion Awards come to be, and how did you come up with the archetypes? Which women embodies each of these archetypes?

We needed to highlight archetypes that are needed in our society and with whom people can identify. It is not just about one kind of person, or one kind of job, or one kind of activist. We need healers, sages, rebels, and so on. In this spirit, I don’t think anyone represents all of them; you can be a healer without being a rebel or a visionary, you know? And some days, you can feel like a rebel and others, you can feel like a messenger. I think I am an agitator (my title at work is even chief agitator officer). There is no archetype for that, but you just gave me the idea of creating that for next year’s edition!

Livia Firth
(L-R) Trudie Styler, Donatella Versace, and Firth attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

It isn’t easy being green… or is it? How do you implement being eco-friendly into your everyday routine at home?

What if we substituted the word “eco-friendly” with “respect”? This is what it is about — having respect for “other” — whether it is the planet or the people around you or who make things for you, produce your food, your clothes, your car, and so on. How difficult it is to have respect?

Why is giving back so important to you?

It is about what I receive every day, not what I give every day. When you have a relationship of co-dependence, or the famous “I am because you are,” then my health, my wealth, and my well-being depend on what I give back. It’s this symbiotic relationship, or solidarity, that makes a difference.

What is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Time. We do not have it anymore. We need to use it wisely if we want to save humanity. Earth will totally survive without us, and sometimes, I think may be even better.

Related Articles

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford
News

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford

By Adrienne Faurote

From her new endeavor with Casamigos to the 20-year success of her brand Meaningful Beauty, Cindy Crawford is still spicing things up.

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage
Entrepreneur

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage

By Haute Living

Smalley’s self-made success—through comedy, acting, and social media—demonstrates the power of forging one’s path in entertainment

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits
Entrepreneur

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits

By Haute Living

The alcohol industry remains booming in Western society this decade. However, the spirit-searching traditions many collectors and casual customers partake in have become dull and fulfilling.

James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...
Entrepreneur

James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...

By Haute Living

International superstars and power couple James Hype and Tita Lau are turning their music careers into a lifestyle of sharing their appreciation after recently treating their families to a getaway in Mallorca, Spain.

Latest Stories

  • Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
    News

    Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

  • This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
    CEO Corner

    This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

  • Catching Up With Cindy Crawford
    News

    Catching Up With Cindy Crawford

  • David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage
    Entrepreneur

    David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage

  • Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits
    Entrepreneur

    Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford
News

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage
Entrepreneur

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits
Entrepreneur

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford
News

Catching Up With Cindy Crawford

By Adrienne Faurote

From her new endeavor with Casamigos to the 20-year success of her brand Meaningful Beauty, Cindy Crawford is still spicing things up.

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage
Entrepreneur

David C. Smalley Brings The Laughs: A Hilarious Dad Takes Center Stage

By Haute Living

Smalley’s self-made success—through comedy, acting, and social media—demonstrates the power of forging one’s path in entertainment

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits
Entrepreneur

Remedy Liquor: Where Luxury Meets Expertise In Curated Wines And Spirits

By Haute Living

The alcohol industry remains booming in Western society this decade. However, the spirit-searching traditions many collectors and casual customers partake in have become dull and fulfilling.

James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...
Entrepreneur

James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...

By Haute Living

International superstars and power couple James Hype and Tita Lau are turning their music careers into a lifestyle of sharing their appreciation after recently treating their families to a getaway in Mallorca, Spain.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black