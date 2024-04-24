Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Gerrit Cole in New York

April 22 was a Grand Slam celebrating Yankees pitcher, Cy Young Award Winner, and Haute Living cover star Gerrit Cole. Guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at NYC’s iconic The Pool at The Grill where the hometown hero made a speech while guests drank Whispering Angel and browsed Villa Miami residences for an evening to remember.

Attendees were treated to a culinary experience with dishes such as steak tartare, a freshly prepared house chopped salad, perfectly roasted chicken, minted branzino, and the dessert offerings included a succulent berry tart alongside a light and zesty lemon chiffon cake

Notable attendees included Ishmael Perez, Angelica Garcia, Keytt Lundqvist, David Petersen, Andrea Catsimatidis, Amy Cole, Ken Rose, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, and Adam Davenport.

