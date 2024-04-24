Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Gerrit Cole in New York
April 22 was a Grand Slam celebrating Yankees pitcher, Cy Young Award Winner, and Haute Living cover star Gerrit Cole. Guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at NYC’s iconic The Pool at The Grill where the hometown hero made a speech while guests drank Whispering Angel and browsed Villa Miami residences for an evening to remember.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Attendees were treated to a culinary experience with dishes such as steak tartare, a freshly prepared house chopped salad, perfectly roasted chicken, minted branzino, and the dessert offerings included a succulent berry tart alongside a light and zesty lemon chiffon cake
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Notable attendees included Ishmael Perez, Angelica Garcia, Keytt Lundqvist, David Petersen, Andrea Catsimatidis, Amy Cole, Ken Rose, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, and Adam Davenport.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Related Articles
Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.
Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.
Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.
Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.
This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.
Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.
Latest Stories
Trending Articles
Related Articles
Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.
Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.
Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.
Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.
This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.
Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events