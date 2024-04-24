HB
Haute Scene, News | April 24, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star Gerrit Cole in New York

Haute Scene, News | April 24, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

April 22 was a Grand Slam celebrating Yankees pitcher, Cy Young Award Winner, and Haute Living cover star Gerrit Cole. Guests enjoyed an intimate dinner at NYC’s iconic The Pool at The Grill where the hometown hero made a speech while guests drank Whispering Angel and browsed Villa Miami residences for an evening to remember.

Gerrit Cole

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Attendees were treated to a culinary experience with dishes such as steak tartare, a freshly prepared house chopped salad, perfectly roasted chicken, minted branzino, and the dessert offerings included a succulent berry tart alongside a light and zesty lemon chiffon cake

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Notable attendees included Ishmael Perez, Angelica Garcia, Keytt Lundqvist, David Petersen, Andrea Catsimatidis, Amy Cole, Ken Rose, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, and Adam Davenport.

Amy and Gerrit Cole

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Andrea Catsimatidis and guest

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

April Donelson and Caroline Roberts

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Margaux Forcione and Camilla Olsson

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Camilla Olson, Eric Lerner, and Andrea Catsimatidis

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Gerrit and Amy Cole

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Photo Credit: Jason Malihan

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
Haute Partners

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity

By Haute Living

After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

  • Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
    News

    Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

  • Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
    Fashion

    Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

  • Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
    News

    Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

  • This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
    CEO Corner

    This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
Haute Partners

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity

By Haute Living

After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black