Photo Credit: Michael Robertson

Riley Voelkel is gearing up for the end given that the final season of her hit Starz series, Hightown, is now underway.

The Canadian star first got her start as a club girl in the Oscar nominated film The Social Network, directed by David Fincher before guesting on roles in shows like The Mentalist, Glee, and American Horror Story as well as The Newsroom. More roles followed culminating in perhaps her best-known role to date, Freya Mikaelson in CW’s The Vampire Diaries spin-off, The Originals. She was then cast in the recurring role of Jenna Cameron in CW’s science fiction drama series, Roswell, New Mexico. From there she has taken on her most challenging role yet in the Jerry Bruckheimer produced STARZ series Hightown, that of Renee Segna, former exotic dancer and fiancé to a drug kingpin. Here, she talks about the end, and new beginnings.

Photo Credit: Michael Robertson

You star as Renee Segna on the hit series Hightown. What can viewers expect for the third and final season?

I am so excited for the viewers to see this final chapter! Everything really comes to the surface this season. You will see our characters are really pushed to their limits, and you will get to watch how far they will really go and learn more about who they truly are. As far as Renee, you will see her trying to navigate her dark secrets that continue to grow, keeping her safely just out of reach. You’ll really see the weight of that on her this season. It’s thrilling, it’s sexy, it’s heartbreaking…and you will be on the edge of your seat.

What was it like transforming into a character who is so unlike any other you’ve played?

It was equally exciting and terrifying. I knew playing an ex-addict, a struggling mother, and an exotic dancer was going to be challenging, but as an actor I was really craving the challenge and was excited to play such a real and gritty role. I had to really dig deep and research to try to understand the perspective of a character whose life was so different from any other character I’ve played. I went to strip clubs, watched documentaries, and worked with our incredible showrunner, Rebecca Cutter, to try to understand the world Renee lived in. It ended up being such an enlightening and empowering experience and has been my most fulfilling and challenging role yet.

Quentin Tarantino is one of your favorite directors… what would be your dream role if you ever got to work with him?

Tarantino creates such three-dimensional strong female characters, that really any role of his would be a dream. I will say I am drawn to playing a badass woman in an action film such as Kill Bill (praise Uma Thurman!) I grew up as an athlete and have always enjoyed any stunt I was given the opportunity to do. I would love to kick ass on an action set! I also LOVE Thurman’s character in Pulp Fiction as Mia Wallace, that would be a dream! And I’ve always wanted to play a character in another era like the 60s or 70s that revolves around music. I secretly wish I was a rockstar.

Photo Credit: Michael Robertson

In your day-to-day life you love fashion and playing with different looks. How would you describe your go-to style?

I love getting dressed up and am constantly inspired by evolving fashion and the art that it is. As far as my day to day I would say my go-to style is comfort chic. I love a soft black turtleneck, pants and boots or a vintage tee with jeans and sneakers. I love mixing in a little edge or rock’n’roll element even when wearing something soft and feminine. One of the best parts of my job is getting to play dress up with each character. I think each outfit is imperative to the transformation into that character. The shoes say it all!

What does luxury mean to you and how do you indulge when you want to treat yourself?

Luxury can mean many things for me. It can be a quiet, stress-free day in comfy clothes, a soft blanket, a freshly lit candle, cuddling my cat and drinking wine with my husband. Or it can mean traveling to a new city and indulging in the food, music, and culture. When I want to treat myself, I will usually indulge in chocolate, a bubble bath or shopping (I may indulge in this too often.)

You’ve traveled all over the world. What is your favorite destination and why?

I’ve been so lucky that my work has brought me to so many amazing places. Last year my husband and I traveled to Ireland for the first time, and I have to say it was my favorite. We really lucked out with the weather, which was perfect the entire time we were there. We rented a car and drove all around Ireland and every part of it was breathtaking. Every turn in the road opened to rolling green hills and we would stop and feed the sheep and cows, explore castles, and sing and dance in the pubs. It really was like a fairy tale, and I can’t wait to go back one day!

If you could eat at any restaurant or café across the globe at this moment, where would it be?

Well, although it’s not a restaurant, probably my Oma’s kitchen in Calgary, Alberta (where I was born.) She used to make the most amazing German dinners for me, and my family and I still dream about them. She made a dish called “Strudla” which was a doughy dumpling type noodle that she poured homemade chicken and gravy over; it was heavenly. I would watch her stretch the dough across the dining table and repeatedly fold it to create layers. I still have yet to find anything like it. It’s a recipe only she could make, and I wish I could recreate it but it wouldn’t have her same touch. Everything tastes better when your grandmother makes it.

Photo Credit: Michael Robertson

Napa is one of your favorite destinations. Any particular spot there that you enjoy?

Napa is so beautiful, and I enjoy all the wineries there. A few of my favorites are B Cellars, Domaine Carneros, and Inglenook Winery. B Cellars is a boutique winery with incredible wine and food pairings. We had the most amazing engagement party with wine tasting in their cave wine cellar! Domaine Carneros has amazing sparkling wines, and their property is so stunning looking over the vineyards! Inglenook is owned by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. It has so much history and I always feel like I’m visiting a castle when I’m there!

Describe what a perfect day looks like.

A perfect day for me would involve a big cup of tea in the morning and cuddles with my cat and hubby. Then spend time near or on the water at a lake or beach. And finish with a night out with friends and family with sushi, live music, and dancing. I would be tired, but it would be perfect.

Lastly, what’s the greatest advice you’ve ever received and why is it so meaningful to you?

That everything passes. Good or bad everything passes. I remind myself this when I’m going through life struggles or dealing with anxiety, and it helps me remember that I’ll get through it. And during the good times it reminds me to cherish the moment and really live in it.