HB
News, Travel | April 26, 2024

A Peek Inside TriBeCa’s Whimsical New Warren Street Hotel

News, Travel | April 26, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Warren Street Hotel
Drawing Room

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

There’s a gorgeous new hotel in TriBeCa, and we’re here for the whimsical wonderland that is the Warren Street Hotel.

Warren Street Hotel
Warren Street Bar

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

Warren Street is the third NYC property for the Firmdale Hotels brand, whose sister properties include Crosby Street in SoHo and The Whitby in Midtown.

Warren Street Hotel
Lobby

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

The property features bright and bold interiors created by Kit Kemp Design Studio, a collection of specially commissioned art, private landscaped terraces, and a modern all-day brasserie. With its striking blue exterior and bright yellow top, Warren Street Hotel is a celebration of contemporary design by Firmdale Founder and Creative Director Kit Kemp and her daughters Minnie and Willow.

Warren Street Hotel
Drawing Room

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

Drawing inspiration from TriBeCa’s history as Manhattan’s 19th century textiles hub, the hotel is filled with Kemp’s own designs and fabrics, including her latest collaborations with Christopher Farr Cloth, GP&J Baker, and Spode.

Warren Street Hotel
Lobby

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

The hotel is small but mighty, with 69 individually designed bedrooms and suites, all of which will feel familiar to fans of Crosby Street and The Whitby. The stylings are similar, with intricately embellished headboards and upholstered furniture, whimsical bespoke lighting, and custom-designed tableware. These unique design elements are mixed with eclectic artworks, many exclusive to the hotel, including pieces by sculptors Tony Cragg and Wendell Castle. Several of the suites feature beautifully landscaped terraces and gardens with wooden trellising, while plants such as ferns and cedars bring a natural touch indoors.

Warren Street Hotel
Warren Street Bar & Restaurant

Photo Credit: Simon Brown

The hotel is also home to the Warren Street Bar & Restaurant, a modern 150-cover brasserie serving a classic menu of dishes infused with global influences, serving up New American-style fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Kemp’s own range of ‘Tall Trees’ fine bone china tableware for Spode is used in the restaurant; its fairytale pattern is inspired by misty morning walks also adorns Warren Street’s bath products (and influences their scent of pink pepper, cedarwood, and patchouli, too). Large artworks line the walls and lead to the Orangery, which features illuminated handmade ceramic pots and a captivating collection of British craft.

Warren Street HotelPhoto Credit: Simon Brown

Warren Street is truly a beautiful new addition to the neighborhood.

The Warren Street Hotel is located at 86 Warren St, New York, 10007

Related Articles

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Latest Stories

  • Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
    Fashion

    Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

  • Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
    Haute Beauty

    Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

  • On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
    Haute Auto

    On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

  • How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
    News

    How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

  • Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
    News

    Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black