There’s a gorgeous new hotel in TriBeCa, and we’re here for the whimsical wonderland that is the Warren Street Hotel.

Warren Street is the third NYC property for the Firmdale Hotels brand, whose sister properties include Crosby Street in SoHo and The Whitby in Midtown.

The property features bright and bold interiors created by Kit Kemp Design Studio, a collection of specially commissioned art, private landscaped terraces, and a modern all-day brasserie. With its striking blue exterior and bright yellow top, Warren Street Hotel is a celebration of contemporary design by Firmdale Founder and Creative Director Kit Kemp and her daughters Minnie and Willow.

Drawing inspiration from TriBeCa’s history as Manhattan’s 19th century textiles hub, the hotel is filled with Kemp’s own designs and fabrics, including her latest collaborations with Christopher Farr Cloth, GP&J Baker, and Spode.

The hotel is small but mighty, with 69 individually designed bedrooms and suites, all of which will feel familiar to fans of Crosby Street and The Whitby. The stylings are similar, with intricately embellished headboards and upholstered furniture, whimsical bespoke lighting, and custom-designed tableware. These unique design elements are mixed with eclectic artworks, many exclusive to the hotel, including pieces by sculptors Tony Cragg and Wendell Castle. Several of the suites feature beautifully landscaped terraces and gardens with wooden trellising, while plants such as ferns and cedars bring a natural touch indoors.

The hotel is also home to the Warren Street Bar & Restaurant, a modern 150-cover brasserie serving a classic menu of dishes infused with global influences, serving up New American-style fare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Kemp’s own range of ‘Tall Trees’ fine bone china tableware for Spode is used in the restaurant; its fairytale pattern is inspired by misty morning walks also adorns Warren Street’s bath products (and influences their scent of pink pepper, cedarwood, and patchouli, too). Large artworks line the walls and lead to the Orangery, which features illuminated handmade ceramic pots and a captivating collection of British craft.

Warren Street is truly a beautiful new addition to the neighborhood.

The Warren Street Hotel is located at 86 Warren St, New York, 10007