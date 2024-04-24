HB
Haute Auto, Haute Scene | April 24, 2024

The Brand New Mercedes-Benz G-Class Makes Its LA Debut With A Star-Studded Celeb Affair

Haute Auto, Haute Scene | April 24, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
All-New Electric G-Class World Premiere
Selma Blair, Kendall Jenner

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz introduced its new G-Class to Los Angeles with the be-all, end-all of bashes — and one that was attended by the likes of Bradley Cooper and Kendall Jenner to boot.

All-New Electric G-Class World Premiere
Bradley Cooper

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The brand’s all-electric model was unveiled to a community of influential enthusiasts of the brand at an exclusive world premiere in Los Angeles’s Franklin Canyon Park. Celebrating the diverse following of the iconic G-Class across music, fashion, art, and culture, the event was attended by Mercedes-Benz ambassadors and friends of the brand, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Selma Blair, Ciara, Zack Bia, Joseph Lee, Madelaine Petsch, Trevor Noah, Saweetie, Siobhan Bell, Veneda Carter, Reese Cooper, Kacy Hill, Aminé, Evan Ross, Nigel Sylvester, Brandon Thomas Lee, Joyce Wrice, George Russell, Chase B, Justine Skye, Brent Faiyaz, Miles Chamley-Watson, Zane Lowe, Michael Uzowuru, Fahri Yardım, Bakar and many more. There was also a special surprise performance by renowned musician Travis Scott.

All-New Electric G-Class World Premiere
Ciara

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The exclusive invitation-only event transported guests through Franklin Canyon Park via a captivating entrance that illuminated heritage G-Class models, including Kendall Jenner’s personal G 500 Cabriolet, alongside the recently revealed latest generation G-Class. Guests were met with a spectacular outdoor setting, fitting of the go-anywhere legacy of the model series. Throughout the event, guests continued to experience a unique G-Class universe: The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONE emerged from water amongst light projections and mystical smoke. A surprise performance by musician Travis Scott added to the staging as guests were treated to an exclusive set. A second electric Geländewagen, was then unveiled offering guests a chance to see the all-new electric G-Class up close. During the evening, guests partied to the sounds of Chase B and Zack Bia.

All-New Electric G-Class World Premiere
The all-new G-Class

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

First launched 45 years ago, the G-Class, which takes its name from Geländewagen, meaning “off-road vehicle,” formed its reputation globally as a sought-after brand icon. With its rugged durability, 80 percent of all G-Class vehicles ever built remain in use on- or off–road. New off-road features enhance the impressive capability of the all-new electric G-Class. For example, with G-TURN1, the all-electric model can rotate on the spot. The vehicle performs up to two complete turns in the desired direction on unpaved or loose off-road surfaces. G-STEERING can significantly reduce the vehicle’s turning circle when driving off-road, and G-ROAR brings a unique sound experience to the all-electric model. The innovative drive concept includes four individually controlled electric motors, which contribute to the unique driving experience both on- and off-road.

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
Haute Partners

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity

By Haute Living

After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

  • Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
    News

    Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

  • Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
    Fashion

    Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

  • Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
    News

    Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

  • This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
    CEO Corner

    This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
News

Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo

By Adrienne Faurote

Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Fashion

Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas
News

Carlos Sainz Is Throwing A “Smooth Operator” Dance Party During F1 Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is throwing the ultimate bash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix — what’s being called the “Smooth Operator” bash.

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space
CEO Corner

This Hotelier Is Reinventing The Hospitality Space

By Haute Living

Meet Jason Brown, the CEO bringing change to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket through his innovative Faraway hotels.

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity
Haute Partners

Introducing AIR by Seaspice – Miami’s New Pinnacle Of Sophistication And Exclusivity

By Haute Living

After a decade of redefining luxury dining and hospitality, Seaspice is poised to set yet another high bar in Miami’s vibrant social scene with the launch of its exclusive private club, AIR.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black