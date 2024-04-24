Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz introduced its new G-Class to Los Angeles with the be-all, end-all of bashes — and one that was attended by the likes of Bradley Cooper and Kendall Jenner to boot.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The brand’s all-electric model was unveiled to a community of influential enthusiasts of the brand at an exclusive world premiere in Los Angeles’s Franklin Canyon Park. Celebrating the diverse following of the iconic G-Class across music, fashion, art, and culture, the event was attended by Mercedes-Benz ambassadors and friends of the brand, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Selma Blair, Ciara, Zack Bia, Joseph Lee, Madelaine Petsch, Trevor Noah, Saweetie, Siobhan Bell, Veneda Carter, Reese Cooper, Kacy Hill, Aminé, Evan Ross, Nigel Sylvester, Brandon Thomas Lee, Joyce Wrice, George Russell, Chase B, Justine Skye, Brent Faiyaz, Miles Chamley-Watson, Zane Lowe, Michael Uzowuru, Fahri Yardım, Bakar and many more. There was also a special surprise performance by renowned musician Travis Scott.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

The exclusive invitation-only event transported guests through Franklin Canyon Park via a captivating entrance that illuminated heritage G-Class models, including Kendall Jenner’s personal G 500 Cabriolet, alongside the recently revealed latest generation G-Class. Guests were met with a spectacular outdoor setting, fitting of the go-anywhere legacy of the model series. Throughout the event, guests continued to experience a unique G-Class universe: The all-new Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONE emerged from water amongst light projections and mystical smoke. A surprise performance by musician Travis Scott added to the staging as guests were treated to an exclusive set. A second electric Geländewagen, was then unveiled offering guests a chance to see the all-new electric G-Class up close. During the evening, guests partied to the sounds of Chase B and Zack Bia.

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

First launched 45 years ago, the G-Class, which takes its name from Geländewagen, meaning “off-road vehicle,” formed its reputation globally as a sought-after brand icon. With its rugged durability, 80 percent of all G-Class vehicles ever built remain in use on- or off–road. New off-road features enhance the impressive capability of the all-new electric G-Class. For example, with G-TURN1, the all-electric model can rotate on the spot. The vehicle performs up to two complete turns in the desired direction on unpaved or loose off-road surfaces. G-STEERING can significantly reduce the vehicle’s turning circle when driving off-road, and G-ROAR brings a unique sound experience to the all-electric model. The innovative drive concept includes four individually controlled electric motors, which contribute to the unique driving experience both on- and off-road.