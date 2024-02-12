Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher Raymond celebrated his Super Bowl halftime performance, the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, AND his surprise marriage to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea with a special dinner at TAO Group’s Cathédrale Las Vegas presented by Rémy Martin and House of Creed.

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist arrived at his soiree wreathed in smiles as he celebrated alongside friends inclusive of Central Cee, Fabolous, Janelle Monae, Jermaine Dupri, Ryan Destiny, Too Short, Victoria Monet, Wale, and Queen Latifah; as well as business executives L.A. Reid, Larry Jackson, Scooter Braun, and Tim Cook; radio personalities Doddi G and Nadeska; model Slick Woods; and chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay.

The sounds of the evening were provided by Bryan-Michael Cox.

See all the photos of Usher’s big night below!

