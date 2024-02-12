HB
Celebrities, Haute Scene | February 12, 2024

Usher Celebrates Super Bowl Halftime Show, New Album Release + Surprise Wedding At Cathédrale Las Vegas

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Usher

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher Raymond celebrated his Super Bowl halftime performance, the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, AND his surprise marriage to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea with a special dinner at TAO Group’s Cathédrale Las Vegas presented by Rémy Martin and House of Creed.

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist arrived at his soiree wreathed in smiles as he celebrated alongside friends inclusive of Central Cee, Fabolous, Janelle Monae, Jermaine Dupri, Ryan Destiny, Too Short, Victoria Monet, Wale, and Queen Latifah; as well as business executives L.A. Reid, Larry Jackson, Scooter Braun, and Tim Cook; radio personalities Doddi G and Nadeska; model Slick Woods; and chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay.

The sounds of the evening were provided by Bryan-Michael Cox.

See all the photos of Usher’s big night below!

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Janelle Monáe

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Queen Latifah

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Bobby Flay

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Rémy Martin x USHER post performance dinner party at Cathédrale Las Vegas

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Usher's Coming Home Album release Dinner party by The House of Creed and Remy Martin at Cathédrale Las Vegas
Usher and Bryan Michael Cox

Photo Credit: BFA.com / Marc Patrick

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

