Savor the Flavors: A Night with Haute Leaders at Orilla Bar & Grill

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Miami Beach was the vibrant setting for an unforgettable evening at Orilla Bar & Grill, where Haute Leaders from various networks gathered for a night of culinary delights and connection. Among the esteemed guests were representatives from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer, all coming together to celebrate excellence and camaraderie.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Notable attendees included: Dr. Georges Samaha, Nichollette White, Greisy Montes De Oca, Robert Padron, Bozana Cavar, and John Parsiani.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

The event showcased the best of Latin American-inspired cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, perfectly complemented by the stunning ocean backdrop. Graziano Imports, renowned for their distribution of Argentine wine across the US, added sophistication to the affair with their selection of fine wines.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Canaima Gin brought a touch of South American flair with their premium gin, crafted sustainably in Venezuela. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails like the Canaima Gin Tonic and White Negroni, setting the tone for a night of indulgence.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

The culinary experience was a highlight, with a family-style feast featuring homemade bread, empanadas, burrata, and an array of mouthwatering dishes from the grill. From New York Steak to Butterfly Branzino, each dish was a fusion of tradition and innovation, accompanied by flavorful sides and decadent desserts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

As the evening unfolded, guests engaged in lively conversations, sharing insights and forging connections amidst the captivating ambiance of Orilla Bar & Grill. Against the backdrop of starry skies and ocean waves, the night was a memorable celebration of community and collaboration among Haute Leaders.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

With the promise of more gatherings on the horizon, the Haute Leaders dinner at Orilla Bar & Grill left a lasting impression, reminding all in attendance of the power of shared experiences and the joy of coming together over exceptional food and company.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Kammerman