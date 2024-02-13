HB
Celebrities, Haute Scene | February 12, 2024

How Taylor, Travis, And The Kansas City Chiefs Celebrated That Epic Back-To-Back Super Bowl Win

Celebrities, Haute Scene | February 12, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

What.a.game! The Kansas City Chiefs pulled it out during Super Bowl LVIII with an astonishing nail-biting win over the San Francisco 49ers, resulting in an astonishing back-to-back SB win, and when that epic game was over, they were ready to party.  That party happened at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. The night was headlined by Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, Tyga, Ludacris, and Quavo for the private after-party attended by the Chief’s players, friends and family, and organization. Rounding out the night, Post Malone started the exclusive show in a Cowboys jacket. When Brittany Mahomes took initiative to gift him a Chief’s jacket, the artist gladly accepted — becoming one with the team (for the night). The evening ended with Quavo singing “Congratulations” with Post Malone, and a well-deserved “MVP” chant from the crowd at Zouk. The couple of the evening, Tayvis — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — were at the bash, of course, along with Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Miles Teller, Anthony Ramos, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and more.

Check out all the shots (shots, shots) from the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration party below!

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Travis Kelce drives the crowd wild

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Post Malone

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Shots for Kelce

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Quavo, Post Malone, and Patrick Mahomes

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Patrick Mahomes

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Tyga

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
T Swift

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
The scene at Resorts World Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Latest Stories

  • Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
    Fashion

    Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black