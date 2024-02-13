Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

What.a.game! The Kansas City Chiefs pulled it out during Super Bowl LVIII with an astonishing nail-biting win over the San Francisco 49ers, resulting in an astonishing back-to-back SB win, and when that epic game was over, they were ready to party. That party happened at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. The night was headlined by Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, Tyga, Ludacris, and Quavo for the private after-party attended by the Chief’s players, friends and family, and organization. Rounding out the night, Post Malone started the exclusive show in a Cowboys jacket. When Brittany Mahomes took initiative to gift him a Chief’s jacket, the artist gladly accepted — becoming one with the team (for the night). The evening ended with Quavo singing “Congratulations” with Post Malone, and a well-deserved “MVP” chant from the crowd at Zouk. The couple of the evening, Tayvis — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — were at the bash, of course, along with Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Miles Teller, Anthony Ramos, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and more.

Check out all the shots (shots, shots) from the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration party below!

