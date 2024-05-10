HB
Fashion, Haute Beauty | May 10, 2024

Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa Cruise

Fashion, Haute Beauty | May 10, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa CruisePhoto Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Dior

This summer, the Paris Olympic Games bring an extra layer of magic to the City of Lights, and Dior is joining the celebration with the exclusive Dior Spa Cruise. From July 30 to August 11, the cruise will anchor at Port Henri IV, near the Ile Saint-Louis, offering an unparalleled wellness experience aboard the luxurious Excellence Yacht de Paris.

In this third edition, the Dior Spa Cruise transforms the Excellence Yacht de Paris into an oasis of calm and luxury, far from the city’s hustle and bustle. The vessel embodies French elegance and offers a serene space where guests can relax, unwind, and replenish their bodies and minds. The interior is adorned with the radiant Sun motif in coral, reflecting the spirit of Dior.

Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa CruisePhoto Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Dior Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa CruisePhoto Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Dior

Guests can indulge in a range of treatments from the bespoke Dior Treatment menu. The signature Dior Sculpt Therapy, a body ritual combining radiofrequency technology with expert massage, helps sculpt the body and tone tissues. The Dior Muscle Therapy ritual, inspired by athletes’ recovery programs, combines muscle massage with microaspiration technology to ease tension and regenerate the body. Other noteworthy treatments include a D-Tissue massage and Constellation Massage as well as bespoke facials like the Dior Powered by HydraFacial, Dior Skin-Nutrition, and Miracle L’Or de Vie.

Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa CruisePhoto Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Dior

From a wellness perspective, yoga and Pilates sessions on the open-air deck bring a fitness dimension to the journey, honoring the sporting spirit of the Olympic Games. Guests can also indulge in The Ultimate Well-Being Experience where they choose from three tailored wellness experiences involving treatments and fitness.

Set Sail On The Exclusive Dior Spa CruisePhoto Credit: Rendering Courtesy of Dior

And of course, all cruises include gourmet meals prepared by Chef Jean Imbert, offering guests an exclusive taste of the holistic Dior spirit. The Dior Spa Cruise is a floating sanctuary offering a luxurious escape from the Olympic buzz of Paris.

