Stephanie Gottlieb has unveiled her latest fine jewelry collection – the Sachet Collection. The perfect pieces for summer, the new collection represents a stylish way to elegantly display a gemstone of your choosing. Thoughtfully crafted with 14k yellow gold and colorful gemstones, the collection offers an intricate assortment of earrings, pendant necklaces, and adjustable chains designed to keep forever.

Sachet expertly marries the radiance of gold and the sparkle of encapsulated gemstones. The collection offers a wide range of gems for wearer’s to choose from, ranging from aquamarine to peridot, ruby, opal, pearl, and beyond. Whether you’re choosing something special to you like your birthstone or a sentimental stone that honors someone in your life, the collection allows for a custom-type of personalization.

Each unique jewel is subtle, yet makes a defined statement designed to be perfectly embodied into your warm weather wardrobe. Versatility meets a sense of timelessness with every pieces. The Medium and Large Sachet pendant kicks off the collection with a bale and chain that can be adjusted to wear at any length. The Small Sachet is delicate yet bold and features a duality allowing it to be worn as both a necklace and a bracelet. Last, but not least, the Small Sachet Earrings add the perfect touch of elegance to any look with a charming silhouette featuring a vibrant touch of color with the help of the gemstone. Pricing for the collection begins at $3,750 and goes up to $15,245 and is available for purchase at www.stephaniegottlieb.com.