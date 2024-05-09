The Official 2024 Top PR Power Players In Miami

MEET THE INDUSTRY’S TOP PR POWER PLAYERS WHO WORK BEHIND THE SCENES TO MAKE A GREATER IMPACT ON THE CITY OF MIAMI. DISCOVER OUR INAUGURAL LIST OF MIAMI’S BEST-OF-THE-BEST PUBLICISTS.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gnazzo Group

Power Player: Lauren Gnazzo

Company: Gnazzo Group

Lauren Gnazzo, a University of Miami graduate in International Business, Finance, and Marketing, is the visionary behind Gnazzo Group, a Miami-based public relations firm she founded in 2016. Specializing in luxury and high-lifestyle sectors, Gnazzo Group has carved a niche in creating compelling brand stories that shine in a crowded market. Lauren’s leadership has attracted a notable roster of high-profile clients, reflecting her adeptness in navigating the world of public relations and underscoring her significant impact on Miami’s business and cultural landscapes.

Headquartered in Miami and boasting a strong local and national reach, Gnazzo Group is a female-powered public relations, marketing, and events agency working at the intersection of luxury and culture. More than just a PR firm, it incorporates audience integration, events, influencer marketing, and social media to effectively position its clients.

Career-defining moment: When Louis Vuitton opened the first temporary store in the Miami Design District in 2012, I knew this was the beginning of a new Miami.

2024 goals: Continue to work hard, keep my head down, and deliver maximum results for our clients.

Defining restaurant in Miami: Chateau ZZ’s stands as a rarity while Pura Vida is a household name in Miami.

Words of wisdom: In the realm of public relations, authentic dedication to one’s clients isn’t merely a prerequisite; it’s the very foundation upon which success is built. To truly thrive in this competitive field, one must transcend traditional client-service dynamics and instead embody an unwavering commitment reminiscent of a passionate advocate and steadfast ally. It goes beyond simply fulfilling client needs; it entails fervently championing their causes, intimately comprehending their objectives, being their customer, and wholeheartedly embracing their vision as if it were one’s own. I shop in Miami Design District, I’m a Louis Vuitton Men’s and Women’s customer, and I eat at Major Food Group restaurants and Pura Vida almost every day.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Power Player: Matt Brooks

Company: Alchemy Agency

A dynamic and visionary leader, Matt Brooks, steers Alchemy—a premier Miami-based Brand Enhancement agency with a global reach. Specializing in Public Relations, Social and Digital Media, as well as Events and Partnerships, Brooks harnesses a passion for storytelling and marketing to elevate brands and create compelling narratives. Brooks is a lover of wine, food, travel, and sports and lives in Miami Beach with his wife, Danielle, and dog, Obi.

Premium Clients: Alchemy stands out as a Miami-based Brand Enhancement agency with global influence and reach. Directed by Brooks and Alchemy Vice President Camille Muratore, the firm excels in Public Relations, Social Media, and Digital Engagement, and is proud to represent illustrious clients with their public relations needs including but not limited to Catch Hospitality Group, E11EVEN, Reserve Padel, Arizona Beverages, The Setai Miami Beach, La Fete Wine Company, and Ghost Tequila, as well as standout events like American Express Presents Carbone Beach and Wayne Boich’s Annual Art Basel Party.

How did you get started in the industry? Was PR always a passion for you?

My foray into PR was serendipitous—during college, I spearheaded a cancer awareness campaign called “Cason Cares” with a good friend and football player, inadvertently honing my PR skills. This was the first time an athlete was ever granted the right to use his name for monetary purposes. This ignited my passion for marketing and storytelling, which naturally evolved into Alchemy, a vessel for these pursuits with a stellar team at the helm.

Favorite career moment: Picking a favorite moment at Alchemy is tough because we’ve had so many great moments, but there are two instances that really stick out. First, was the epic Shaq vs. Gronk dance-off during the first-ever Shaq’s Fun House, which we orchestrated with the Medium Rare team. We aimed to create something that would make the party more fun and generate a viral buzz—and it definitely exceeded our expectations! The week before the event, I had suggested, “Let’s get Gronk up there with Shaq,” and fast-forward to the night of the event, Gronk took to the stage, and suddenly he and Shaq were having an impromptu dance battle that just electrified the whole party.

The second was the opening night of the inaugural ‘American Express presents Carbone Beach,’ which I have the pleasure of working on alongside my sister’s company, 4wrd, every year during F1 Miami. Everything just clicked into place that night, making it one of Miami’s most unforgettable events and it continues to be one of the most sought-after events year after year.

2024 agency goals: Our vision for 2024 is to strengthen our growth trajectory and uphold our mission of being a standout firm based in Miami, rather than just blending in as a typical Miami firm. We’re focused on creating awareness for our clients locally and nationally and strive to be recognized as the leading agency in achieving this.

PR in Miami right now: It’s an incredibly vibrant time for PR in Miami. We’re seeing a wave of awesome businesses, great concepts, and creative minds coming into the city, which really shakes things up—in a great way! It feels like Miami is where the action’s at, and this brings a whole new level of buzz and expectation. Everyone’s excited about what’s happening, and that just fuels us to raise our game. It’s a fun challenge, and honestly, it’s just cool to be at the center of this energy.

Photo Credit: Rodrigo Gaya

Power Player: Kristen Chin

Company: Miami Purple PR

With two decades of experience in the public relations and social media realm, Kristen Chin honed her skills in the Los Angeles and Austin markets before relocating to Miami in 2018. After several years at BWR Los Angeles (an Ogilvy PR Worldwide Company), Chin served as the founder and principal of POM Public Relations in Austin, TX, where she led strategic PR, social media, influencer, and event campaigns in fashion, beauty, arts, hospitality, and events. Over the course of her career, Chin has worked with clients such as DeBeers, Tesla Motors, Nintendo, Wynn Las Vegas, and SXSW, to name a few.

Currently PURPLE PR’s SVP of the Miami office, Chin leads the team, spearheading accounts including The Miami Beach EDITION, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove, and PARAISO Miami Swim Week, among others. Chin and her team have managed high-profile events for Assouline, Biossance, GUCCI, La Prairie, NYLON, PUCCI, and The Face Magazine, etc. Chin sits on the board of the Miami chapter of Common Threads, empowering children and families with cooking and nutrition education to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

How did you get started in the industry?

After graduate school and stints at Universal Music Group and ICM (International Creative Management), I landed in PR at a boutique agency in LA. I immediately fell in love with the creative writing, critical thinking, and personal relationship aspects of PR, and I’ve never looked back!

Career-defining moment: As Thomas Edison famously said, “There is no substitute for hard work.” At every stage of my career, I’ve put my all into it, consistently learning and evolving, as the industry has developed.

Some highlights were working with Mick Jagger and Dave Stewart, helping them win a Golden Globe, and being asked to launch the Broad Contemporary Art Museum at LACMA, where I had a chance to meet every art luminary from Takashi Murakami and Ellsworth Kelly to Cindy Sherman and David Byrne. Fun fact, while at BWR LA, I opened what is now the Adrienne Arsht Center!

2024 goals for both you and the agency: With offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Miami, PURPLE welcomes the upcoming expansion into the Middle East. Our teams across Lifestyle (Travel & Hospitality, F&B, Art, Design, Culture), Fashion, Beauty & Wellness, Digital, Events, and VIP, work collaboratively and cross-departmentally, and we look forward to continuing to connect people and brands and deliver game-changing earned media campaigns.

My personal goal for the PURPLE Miami office is to continue to cultivate culturally connected team members and inspiring clients which complement our roster.

Favorite Miami restaurant: Joe’s Stone Crab will always be quintessentially Miami to me. Iconic for stone crab claws and the best mustard sauce. Those who know me well, know I love a good side dish and the spinach and hashed browns never disappoint.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Power Player: Jared Shapiro

Company: The Tag Experience

Jared Shapiro is a brand strategist, marketing maven, and publicist with over 25 years of experience in the entertainment and media world as founder & managing director of marketing + strategy + PR agency The Tag Experience. As a former editor-in-chief and writer for such magazines as Us Weekly, In Touch, Life & Style, Ocean Drive, the New York Post, Forbes, and more, Shapiro has printed and sold over 100 million magazines. Shapiro is also a New York Times Best-Selling Author, has published 4 books, and was a featured regular on TV including The Today Show, Fox News, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Access Hollywood, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, and more. Shapiro’s firm, the Tag Experience, specializes in working with clients in corporate, lifestyle, tech, finance, hospitality, food and beverage, celebrity, sports, and more through public relations and full media and brand representation.

Acclaimed clients: The Tag Experience is a “Miami-located, globally connected” PR firm operating at the intersection of lifestyle and corporate PR. Clients include The Miami Marlins, Fuel Venture Capital, Scott Harris Hospitality, Hostage Tape, Desolas Mezcal, Grand Brulot, Mindspace, and more.

Career-defining moment: We are our clients’ biggest cheerleaders. Whether it’s watching Fuel Venture Capital raise $700 million, the Marlins increase attendance by almost 30%, Candela land product in over 300+ Publix across Florida, 54D open up new locations, Taxfyle landing on the Inc. 5000 list three times, our clients’ success is our success. I love the thrill of watching a client land on TV or seeing themselves in print.

2024 goals: We are very big on diversification. Whether its professional sports, venture capital, spirits, hospitality, celebrity, or sustainability, we do it all. I’m always looking for that next sector that can challenge our team. We have an awesome team – I want to continue to see them succeed and grow.

What excited you the most about having a business in the city of Miami right now?

Just the energy and excitement and possibility of what new entrepreneurs are bringing to this town. If you look at our portfolio of clients over the last few years, from Venture Capital to digital banks to taxes, entertainment companies, and beyond, Miami has matured to the point where companies and brands are bringing depth and ingenuity to expand this town’s offerings. When the phone rings in this town, you never know what opportunity is going to present itself.

How do you create brands that matter?

There’s so much noise out there that a lot of what you create – even success — can be temporary. Clients can often have a “What Have You Done For Me Lately” mentality. You’re hot one minute, then what? We have to challenge ourselves to go above and beyond. I don’t want what we do to be disposable — I want it to have a lasting effect for years to come.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Menkes Communications

Power Player: Vanessa Menkes

Company: Vanessa Menkes Communications

Vanessa has over 15 years of entertainment, hospitality, and lifestyle communications experience. A graduate of Boston University’s College of Communications, Vanessa earned her stripes on Madison Avenue, where she worked at Manhattan’s top public relations firms, Ketchum and Dan Klores Communications, with clients such as Ian Schrager Hotels, The MTV Video Music Awards, New York Fashion Week and The US Open, among others. With deep roots in the Miami market, Vanessa now supports top luxury hospitality, music, and entertainment clients, with a focus on the sweet spot where earned media, social media, and experiences meet. She is a passionate advocate for Miami and has played an integral role in publicizing her hometown during the city’s boom. Philanthropic interests include support of The Little Lighthouse Foundation, Hillel at Florida International University, and The Little Farmhouse Animal Rescue.

How did you get your start in the industry?

I actually majored in public relations at Boston University and knew it was exactly what I wanted to do from the get-go. My mother is a writer, and I grew up with a very high regard for journalism, and an interest in communicating with the press to create storylines. Years later the game has changed and influencers and content creators are also part of our communications mix, but the basis is built upon grace and respect for the process.

Career-defining moment: I have had so many career-defining moments, from landing a client on the cover of The New York Times to securing a sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning. These are PR dreams come true. But the work I’m most proud of is the day-to-day hustle to keep media, influencers, and VIPs interested and engaged in our clients in this busy Miami hospitality landscape. We are constantly ideating ways to keep our clients top of mind, and showing significant ROI for these efforts. I also love watching my team grow. Seeing their milestones has been career-defining as well.

Miami restaurant that embodies the city: Nikki Beach Miami Beach is the quintessential South Beach landmark since its inception in 1998. The Penrods created the toes-in-the-sand lazy rosé lunch lifestyle and changed the way people celebrate across the world. There are now 11 beach clubs and 5 hotels and resorts, but it all started here in South Beach I’m so lucky to have worked with them for many years.

Full circle career moment: Years ago, my longtime client and friend Roman Jones gave me the opportunity of a lifetime; to handle PR for his father Mick Jones’s band Foreigner. It has been one of the greatest joys of my career. Their songs like “I Wanna Know What Love Is,” “Cold as Ice,” “Jukebox Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” are so timeless. Everyone involved is at the top of their game, and I get to work with the best minds in the business. This year, the band was finally nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I’d love to encourage everyone to go to RockHall.com and give them a vote.

Photo Credit: James Livingston III

Power Players: Lyndsey Cooper & Chad Fabrikant

Company: Carma Connected

Chad Fabrikant has been Principal and Co-Founder of Carma Connected since launching in 2009. With over a decade of experience in the public relations and talent management industries in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, Fabrikant has become a market leader and a go-to source for top national and international media. Prior to starting Carma Connected, Fabrikant was an Associate Vice President at Rubenstein PR in New York City where he oversaw corporate lifestyle accounts such as FAO Schwartz. A graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in theater production & music business and an MBA with a specialization in Entrepreneurship from Nova Southeastern University, Fabrikant now publicizes top hospitality, culinary and lifestyle clients. In addition to Fabrikant’s high-paced entertainment and hospitality work, he volunteers for many organizations throughout South Florida.

Lyndsey Cooper has been Principal and Co-Founder of Carma Connected since launching in 2009. Cooper has a wealth of experience in the lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality, and real estate arenas. In 2005, Cooper relocated to Miami from New York City to become public relations director at Ocean Drive magazine. There she managed all media efforts on a local and national level including event and celebrity attendance. Prior to moving to Miami, Cooper was a Vice President at Rubenstein PR, where she specialized in rapid response publicity for highly visible clients such as Halstead Properties, musician and producer Wyclef Jean, and many more. Lyndsey attended the University of Miami and The Fashion Institute of Technology where she received a degree in Marketing. She resides in Miami with her husband and two children. She is an active volunteer with JAFCO’s South Florida Chapter.

Acclaimed clients: Carma Connected is a premier communications agency with offices in Miami Beach and Las Vegas and a client roster that includes many of the “who’s who” in hotels, restaurants, nightlife, spirits and cultural institutions — including 1 Hotel South Beach, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Michelin Starred Stubborn Seed, David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, Wynwood Walls, Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and more. The agency is a powerhouse of more than 40 savvy, experienced communications experts with an unparalleled passion for all things public relations and social media.

How did you know PR was something you were passionate about?

I’ve always been interested in and passionate about communications, branding, and relationship-building. After living and working in New York at places like Catherine Malandrino and Rubenstein PR, I relocated to Miami to become the PR Director at Ocean Drive magazine. I knew Chad from New York, and we reconnected in Miami, where we both recognized the need for a New York-style agency in South Florida to really bring a level of sophistication to the approach. Carma Connected was born out of our desire to meet the demands of clients in a dynamic and competitive industry. (Lyndsey)

Pivotal moment for your career: There have been several pivotal moments throughout the years that stand out as defining milestones. From launching Frost Science to orchestrating star-studded events during renowned global gatherings like Miami’s Art Basel, Super Bowl, South Beach Wine and Food Festival, and F1, we’ve been a part of some unforgettable experiences. Another significant achievement was opening our Las Vegas office in 2023, marking a strategic expansion that broadened our reach and impact as a company. (Chad)

2024 agency goals: Our primary focus for the year is on fostering further expansion within the Miami and Las Vegas markets. Leveraging our expertise and strategic initiatives, we will continue building on our current successes and solidifying our presence in these dynamic cities. We are also dedicated to nurturing the evolution of our social media department and harnessing the power of digital platforms to enhance brand visibility and engagement. (Lyndsey)

Restaurants that define the city of Miami: There are so many amazing places that capture the essence of Miami and contribute to its dynamic culture, combining luxury, innovation, and heritage into a truly unique experience. David Grutman’s ventures have significantly shaped Miami’s hospitality landscape, with iconic venues like LIV Nightclub, Komodo, and Swan. Then you’ve got Jeremy Ford’s Stubborn Seed, with its Michelin-starred cuisine. All of Grove Bay Hospitality’s portfolio contributes to the city’s reputation as a gastronomic hotspot. Of course, you can’t forget Ball & Chain, it’s a Miami institution. I also think the art scene defines Miami. Aside from Art Week and fairs like CONTEXT and Art Miami, there are places like Superblue and Wynwood Walls that are emblematic of Miami’s thriving art community. (Chad)

Photo Credit: The Dana Agency

Power Player: Dana Rhoden Baran

Company: The Dana Agency

Named one of “Eight of Miami’s Coolest Entrepreneurial Women” by PureWow, Dana Baran boasts more than 25+ years of experience in the public relations industry and has managed her own agency, The Dana Agency, for the last 19 years with offices in Miami, New York, and LA. She is the go-to publicist for all things luxury lifestyle and boasts a portfolio of high-profile brands nationwide from hotels, restaurants, and real estate projects to fashion, wellness, beauty, art, culture, and entertainment brands.

Client repertoire: Lincoln Road, Ritz Carlton Residences, Delilah Miami, Magic Mike Live, Arlo Hotels nationwide, David LaChapelle, Uchi, Adriana Hoyos, The Betsy Hotel and Chef Laurent Tourondel, Plus Plus Hospitality, Boston Beer’s Innovation Incubator, Velvet Tacos nationwide and more.

How did you get started in the industry? Was PR always a passion for you?

I started my career in Los Angeles working with various lifestyle and entertainment brands. I worked on the 25th anniversary of The Muppet Show assisting Kermit the Frog in securing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, MTV’s Rock the Vote, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, and a beauty closet full of Procter & Gamble brands.

In college, I was studying to be a nutritionist at the University of Florida but my roommate was majoring in PR so I made the switch to the College of Journalism not really knowing what I was getting into. However, PR was in my blood all along and I love what I do today — it was kismet!

Career milestone: There are many however, this year I enjoyed an exciting milestone when I curated an art partnership for our client Lincoln Road that resulted in a monumental 45-foot-tall, 32,000-pound kinetic sculpture by Marco Cochrane called R-Evolution™ traveling from Burning Man to Lincoln Road where it made national headlines.

2024 and beyond agency goals: We are excited to unveil a new look and feel for The Dana Agency brand, formerly launch an in-house social media practice, and begin planning our huge 20th-anniversary party.

How do you feel the Miami PR landscape has evolved over the last several years?

There has never been a more exciting time to live in Miami than now. We have truly emerged as a cosmopolitan city and the world has taken note. Miami is the most important city in America, and everyone wants to be here. PR plays a vital role in shaping and managing the reputations of the global brands we see launching throughout South Florida every day. Having a PR agency on the ground and entrenched in the local scene as we are is imperative to the success and reputation of these companies.

Photo Credit: Schwartz Media Strategies

Power Player: Tadd Schwartz

Company: Schwartz Media Strategies

As president of the largest independent communications and public affairs firm exclusively serving Florida clients, Tadd Schwartz brings more than 25 years of experience developing integrated campaigns on behalf of public companies, multinational corporations, municipalities, nonprofits, and entrepreneurial firms. Respected by clients and journalists for his industry knowledge, resourcefulness, and grasp of the national and regional communications landscape, Schwartz partners with clients to achieve their business goals, raise their community profile, and connect with target audiences. Throughout his career, Schwartz has led successful sales and marketing campaigns for real estate developers, developed national branding and thought leadership campaigns for law firms, banks, and financial firms, and raised the profile of business and civic leaders across a range of sectors.

How did you get started in the industry?

I’ve always enjoyed telling stories, so public relations was a natural fit for me. I graduated from the University of Florida, and after college, I bounced around without much direction for a few years. My best friend opened a door for me in politics, and so, on a whim, I moved to Washington, D.C., and spent the next four years working for Florida Senator Bob Graham. Politics is rooted in communications, and the experience helped hone my interest in PR. I eventually made my way back to Miami, and my mom introduced me to Phyllis Apple, an old-school publicist and marketer who built one of the strongest PR firms in South Florida from the ground up. Phyllis became a mentor to me in many ways and taught me the core values of this business that I try to bring to the job every single day: relentless work ethic; exceptional client service; listening carefully, counseling thoughtfully; relationship building through trust and accountability; never stop learning; and most importantly – have fun. These are the values that we try to impress upon our people at Schwartz Media Strategies.

Career-defining moment: I’ve been fortunate to attract and work with some of the best people in the business, starting with Aaron Gordon and Yudi Fernandez-Kim, both of whom are partners at Schwartz Media today. Along with my sister Allie Grant Schwartz and a host of others along the way, we’ve been able to build a reputable communications agency that’s become one of the largest in Florida with best-in-class clients across real estate, law, banking, government, hospitality, arts, and culture. When the Miami Downtown Development Authority hired us in 2009, that set Schwartz Media on a course to truly move the needle for our city, region, and state. Our integrated communications campaign for the Miami DDA helped put Miami on the map as a global destination for business, driving economic development and migration to South Florida that gave birth to Brickell Avenue as “Wall Street of the South” and helped brandish downtown’s reputation as a 24-7 community for business, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Thoughts on the Miami market right now: Miami’s brand has never been more visible or valuable, our economy has never been more robust, and yet the stakes for our community have never been greater. For all of Miami’s strengths, near-term challenges and long-term threats abound. Too many people are struggling with affordability. Traffic and congestion have become unsustainable. Soaring insurance rates are rendering home ownership cost prohibitive for most. A chronic teacher shortage is taking a toll on public school students. Investments in resiliency measures, while admirable, are not keeping up with the realities of our changing climate. We are one major hurricane away from contending with catastrophic economic losses. Given the strength of Miami’s brand and economy, it’s incumbent on our community to seize this moment by capitalizing on everything we’ve built to date. Miami’s public and private sectors have an opportunity – an obligation, even – to look beyond the here and now by investing in our city. Phrases like “global” and “world-class” have become everyday descriptors for Miami. The strength of our brand has gotten our city this far. It’s now up to our business, civic, nonprofit, philanthropic, and political leaders to sustain the momentum while addressing critical issues and creating a roadmap for the future.

Current and past clients: City National Bank of Florida, law firm Bilzin Sumberg, the University of Florida, education nonprofit Achieve Miami, Walmart, Terra, law firm Podhurst Orseck, the Miami Downtown Development Authority, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Miami Worldcenter, Lotus House shelter, Gencom, Mast Capital, Skanska USA, law firm Kluger Kaplan, OKO Group, Cain International, CMC Group, 13th Floor Investments, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Mount Sinai Medical Center, and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Photo Credit: Justin Broderick

Power Player: Jessica Levy

Company: Levy Public Relations & Events

Jessica Levy, founder and president of Levy, leads a premier PR and marketing agency in South Florida with two decades of expertise in public relations and communications. Recognized for innovative strategies and commitment to excellence, Levy has earned respect across industries for her strategic acumen and creative campaigns. She collaborates closely with clients to achieve business objectives, elevate community presence, and engage target audiences effectively. Since founding Levy in 2010, she has spearheaded impactful initiatives in real estate, local government, banking, arts and culture, and hospitality, making Levy one of Florida’s most influential PR and marketing firms. Dedicated to philanthropy, she supports Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Broward Humane Society, and The Orphaned Starfish Foundation. Outside of work, Levy enjoys traveling, boating, and spending quality time with her family.

Client list: PMG, Naftali Group, OneWorld Properties, Compass, Fort Lauderdale DDA, Blanca Real Estate, The Real Deal, ISG World, RelatedISG, Kolter Urban, Shoma Group, Breakwater Hospitality Group, Continuum Group, NSU Art Museum, GILK, PPG Development, Terranova Corporation, Catalfumo Companies, Ytech, Aria Development Group, The John Buck Company.

What led you to PR?

I ventured into the public relations industry by initially working with a publishing group in New York which laid the foundation for my understanding of media and communications. I transitioned into the agency side in 2004 where I grew into my role as Managing Partner in a notable South Florida marketing agency. There, I had the opportunity to collaborate with real estate and corporate brands. This experience and coming from an entrepreneurial family sparked my interest in owning my own firm. I then established Levy in 2010.

Throughout this journey, my passion for communications has only grown, driven by a love for crafting strategies that elevate and establish brands. There is something remarkable and rewarding about watching campaigns evolve from concept to tangible achievements, such as the construction of a building. Clients have also helped me keep my passion alive by inspiring and challenging me every day. Their projects and vision have continually renewed my interest in the industry.

Career-defining moment: My natural tendency has been to step back from the spotlight, letting the quality of our work speak for itself rather than broadcasting our accomplishments. My ‘aha’ moment came when I started noticing the recognition and respect our firm garnered, even from those I had never met before. It was a powerful indicator not just for doing what I love but seeing our team truly excel from it.

This was further solidified when my father approached me to let me know he meets people (usually on the golf course) and when he talks about my firm, most express their respect and recognition of our accomplishments and contributions throughout the community. This widespread respect fills me with a sense of achievement and confirms that our work matters to people.

What excites you the most about having a business in the city of Miami right now?

What is truly exciting about operating a business in South Florida right now, especially a PR agency deeply embedded in the real estate and hospitality sectors, is witnessing the city’s vibrant transformation firsthand. Cities like Miami, West Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale are in the midst of exceptional growth, highlighted by developments and projects that are set to redefine not only the skyline but also the broader vision for South Florida.

Our firm is eager to leverage our specialized expertise and strong media connections to ensure these ventures not only launch successfully, but also make a lasting impact by continuously pivoting to garner media attention. For me, having grown up in Miami Beach, watching this evolution unfold is personally gratifying. Miami’s emergence as an innovative and global city places us in an evitable position to shape stories that resonate on a local and global scale. Being at the heart of South Florida’s development, contributing to its narrative, and witnessing its change is deeply fulfilling and offers a unique perspective to the journey this city is on and the role in which we play.

Photo Credit: Tara, Ink.

Power Players: Tara Solomon & Nick D’Annunzio

Company: Tara, Ink.