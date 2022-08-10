How a Stunning Bouquet from J’adore Les Fleurs Elevates Any Space

Meet the company responsible for turning any ordinary room into an elevated space with a luxurious gaze-worthy centerpiece. Meet J’adore Les fleurs, which translates into “I love flowers” in French. JLF is responsible for the booming luxury floral industry that we have seen blossom across Southern California. The company was co-founded by Alisa Tovmanyan (Fashion designer) and Eliza Glants (Attorney at Law), together they took their unique ideas and differentiating expertise and turned the original family business from a quaint corner flower shop ‘Sunshine Flowers’ and made it the nationally recognized luxury flower brand that it is today ‘J’adore Les Fleurs.’ In this article, we will dive into how their floral bouquets transform living spaces with some of the most beautiful bouquets you will ever see.

J’adore Les Fleur Will Bring Any Space to Life

The very nature of the luxury flower buying experience began with J’adore Les Fleurs. The team at JLF knew that they were not just selling flowers, but instead, they were selling a lifestyle statement, a sense of pride, and a sense of exclusivity that comes with buying quality luxury products. This level of luxury for flowers means that their customers want the chance to examine, touch and experience the magical feelings when they buy their flowers and later enjoy them in their home -a necessity that comes with the price tag, naturally.

“This brings us to the essence of luxury, where the need to create experiences that touch the heart of our consumers, that change them, is of the utmost importance to everyone at J’adore Les Fleurs.”

The team at J’adore Les Fleurs is no stranger to amazing feedback. They have been told many times throughout the years by recipients and senders that their arrangements not only enhance visual stimulation and bring happy vibes but also create a feeling of luxury. Through their flowers, luxury becomes an integral part of their lifestyle.

We can now see that the flowers set the ambiance for any event or occasion. In the same way statement shoes, jewelry or handbags can completely transform the look of a simple garment when worn-our flowers can completely transform the mood of a special occasion by conveying positive visual stimulation, conversation start-up, and by simply bringing lush adornment to any area.

Besides hearing from their customers on how JLF flowers boost their mood at home or work, Both Texas A&M and Harvard have produced studies that indicate that flowers in the workplace increase productivity, enhance creativity, and reduce stress.

Find The Bouquet for You with J’Adore Les Fleurs

Over the past seven and a half years, J’adore Les Fleurs has built a reputation for being the go-to florist amongst the high-standard fashion set consumers, meaning they don’t shy away from the most intricate details to ensure perfection each time you bring home your JLF bouquet. In those years in business, the company has grown increasingly dominant in its space with a crystal clear roadmap that stems from the high demand amongst A-list celebrities and huge collaborative efforts with well-known fashion and beauty brands. These collaborative efforts have served the likes of companies such as L’Oréal, Prada, Tiffany, Gucci, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Two-Face, Morphe, Fabletics, and more. In doing so, J’adore Les Fleurs has honed their ability to reflect the sender’s taste like none other, striving to stay consistent with their brand color schemes through the colors of their flowers, hat boxes, other containers, and more! Regardless of the extensive clientele list from world-renowned companies and massive A-list stars, their attention to detail reflects the level of care each J’adore Les Fleurs Bouquet receives – hence the importance of personalization and customized design is of utmost importance to the company.

Why Create Custom Luxury Flowers?

“We didn’t like the traditional flowers repetitively being made, which is part of the reason we started JLF. We felt like so many types of flowers were not being used correctly and arrangements being made had been outdated and made quickly- we didn’t want to be a fast-fashion equivalent of a flower boutique”.

How Would You Guide Me Through My First Bouquet?

“We typically begin with questions that help us understand the story they would like to tell through the flowers—keeping in mind the colors and aesthetic of their space. JLF usually likes to create sophisticated arrangements that are timeless but at the same time modern and dramatic but in a very original way. We like to call this style “The J’Adore Style.” Perfectly shaped arrangements in the iconic hat boxes with the lid on the back and in some cases in different containers depending on their preference and aesthetic. We have customers who give us complete creative direction, and we also have customers who give us direction based on their needs and wants – which is special because we cater to their floral needs. We can make simple arrangements but still make it look luxurious and prestigious, and we can make more dramatic arrangements using classic flowers and textured and extreme/exotic florals. For example, sometimes we say “when there’s pink, let’s add more pink !” Or “let’s create a monochromatic color scheme but consider wild textured flowers.” We always like to be different and unique.”

Even though the beautiful custom bouquets are a staple to the heart of J’adore Les Fleurs, along the way they’ve been able to create many signature collections that stand the test of time, such as The JLF Signature Roses, JLF Signature Mix, JLF Luxury Line, JLF Specialty and more.

Are You Ready to Renew The Magic?

When it comes to receiving praise, The team at J’adore Les fleurs is very aware of how beloved their products are; they know that their flowers can create magical feelings and have even been said to strengthen relationships. One of their most heard comments from their customers is “Whoever I have sent JLF flowers to has said “these are the most unique and beautiful flowers I have ever received.”

So picture this, you wake up to a beautiful bouquet of handcrafted flowers from J’Adore Les Flors in your home or office with excitement, and you begin your day with clarity and ease. These flowers will become your best friend for inviting peace of mind and creating extraordinary comfort throughout some of your most influential environments. There’s a reason our environments dictate so many important moments in life, so what are you waiting for? Are you ready to renew the magic?

Written in partnership with Ascend