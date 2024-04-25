Mesmerizing Metamorphs: Introducing The New Cartier Polymorph Collection
MESMERIZING METAMORPHS
INTRODUCING CARTIER POLYMORPH, THE NEW EDITION OF THE LIBRE COLLECTION, WHICH EMBODIES THE ESSENCE OF TRANSFORMATION THROUGH DYNAMIC JEWELRY PIECES THAT BLUR THE LINES BETWEEN ART AND NATURE’S EVOLVING BEAUTY.
PHOTOGRAPHY JEFFREY WESTBROOK
PROP STYLING ALMA MELENDEZ
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PRODUCTION SHELBY COMROE
Related Articles
How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.
Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.
Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.
Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.
Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.
Latest Stories
Trending Articles
Related Articles
How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.
Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.
Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.
Inside The First-Ever Standalone Dior Beauty Fragrance & Beauty Boutique In The Heart Of SoHo
Christian Dior Parfums is ushering in this holiday season with a major moment: the first Fragrance and Beauty boutique in North America.
Travel In Style With Kith & Tumi’s New Collaboration
Kith and luxury travel and lifestyle brand Tumi have teamed up to debut a luxurious collection of premium travel bags and accessories.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events