Editorials, Fashion | April 25, 2024

Mesmerizing Metamorphs: Introducing The New Cartier Polymorph Collection

Adrienne Faurote
Mesmerizing Metamorphs: Introducing The New Cartier Polymorph Collection
Cartier Polymorph earrings in 18K white gold, onyx, and diamonds

MESMERIZING METAMORPHS

INTRODUCING CARTIER POLYMORPH, THE NEW EDITION OF THE LIBRE COLLECTION, WHICH EMBODIES THE ESSENCE OF TRANSFORMATION THROUGH DYNAMIC JEWELRY PIECES THAT BLUR THE LINES BETWEEN ART AND NATURE’S EVOLVING BEAUTY.

PHOTOGRAPHY JEFFREY WESTBROOK
PROP STYLING ALMA MELENDEZ
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PRODUCTION SHELBY COMROE

Cartier Polymorph necklace in 18K white gold, onyx, and diamonds
Left: Cartier Polymorph bracelet in 18K rose gold, chalcedonies, moonstones, citrines, opals, quartz, spessartite garnets, sapphires, and diamonds Right: Cartier Polymorph bracelet in 18K yellow gold and diamonds
Cartier Polymorph ring in 18K yellow gold and diamonds
Cartier Polymorph earrings in 18K white gold, onyx, and diamonds
Cartier Polymorph necklace in 18K white gold, emeralds, onyx, and diamonds

