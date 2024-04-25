MESMERIZING METAMORPHS

INTRODUCING CARTIER POLYMORPH, THE NEW EDITION OF THE LIBRE COLLECTION, WHICH EMBODIES THE ESSENCE OF TRANSFORMATION THROUGH DYNAMIC JEWELRY PIECES THAT BLUR THE LINES BETWEEN ART AND NATURE’S EVOLVING BEAUTY.

PHOTOGRAPHY JEFFREY WESTBROOK

PROP STYLING ALMA MELENDEZ

FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PRODUCTION SHELBY COMROE

