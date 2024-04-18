NEW REIGN

A new era has officially started for the House of Gucci with the debut of Gucci Ancora. Sabato De Sarno’s highly anticipated first collection for the House, the Gucci Spring 2024 collection unveils the designer’s redefinition of the Gucci woman, stripping back the excess and focusing on the essentials.

