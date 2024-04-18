New Reign: Sabato De Sarno Redefines The Gucci Woman Through The Spring 2024 Collection
NEW REIGN
A new era has officially started for the House of Gucci with the debut of Gucci Ancora. Sabato De Sarno’s highly anticipated first collection for the House, the Gucci Spring 2024 collection unveils the designer’s redefinition of the Gucci woman, stripping back the excess and focusing on the essentials.
PHOTOGRAPHY CHRISTINE HAHN
STYLING RYAN YOUNG AT THE WALL GROUP
FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
SET DESIGN JENNY CORREA AT WSM
MAKEUP ARTIST TIFFANY LEIGH PATTON AT PARADIS NYC
HAIR STYLIST LEDORA FRANCIS AT CLM AGENCY
MODEL JADE HUBER AT THE SOCIETY MANAGEMENT
PHOTO ASSISTANT IAN RUTTER
DIGITECHJEANINE ROBINSON
FASHION ASSISTANTS GABE BASS & GIA LORUSSO
