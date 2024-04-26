HB
Fashion, News | April 26, 2024

Pharrell Williams’ Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has Dropped

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
For Pharrell Williams’ first-ever Pre-Fall collection for Louis Vuitton, he takes a rather nautical journey, exploring the varying seascapes from Hawaii to Hong Kong – resulting in incredibly cool maritime styles just in time for summer.
Pharrell Williams' Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
This season, Williams’ debut pre-collection is not just a display of cutting-edge fashion but a narrative of celestial navigation and cultural synthesis, encapsulating the essence of the LVERS philosophy—Love, Values, Enlightenment, Respect, and Solidarity. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hong Kong SAR, a city where East meets West, the collection was revealed under the enchanting glow of the moon, a celestial body that has guided seafarers across uncharted waters. This staging at Victoria Harbour’s Avenue of Stars highlights the show’s thematic focus on navigation and exploration, paying homage to Hong Kong’s cinematic and maritime history.
Pharrell Williams' Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonPharrell Williams' Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Williams takes us on a metaphorical voyage from Hawaii to Hong Kong, with the collection serving as a bridge between diverse cultures and the shared human experience. The designs merge traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, reflecting a journey across seas and the blending of horizons. This theme of connectivity is further emphasized through nautical elements embedded within the pieces, from sailor-inspired double-breasted suits adorned with pearl buttons to maritime striped garments that whisper tales of the ocean.

Each piece in the collection is a conduit of energy, inspired by the natural world and the rhythmic patterns of life at sea. Pharrell’s interpretation of the sailor’s attire and the fisherman’s gear in contemporary fashion not only challenges the conventions of menswear but also invites a dialogue with nature and its guiding forces—the moon and the stars. The collection boasts an assortment of materials and designs, including shell-embroidered varsity jackets, sailor collars that transform into hoodies, and denim wear bleached in nautical patterns.

Pharrell Williams' Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonPharrell Williams' Nautical Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Collection Has DroppedPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

From the serene beaches of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Hong Kong, each garment carries a piece of its origin story, adapting and evolving while maintaining a connection to its roots — which is captured in the surf-inspired elements of the collection, where scuba suits and tropical floral prints find harmony with urban aesthetics.

