For Pharrell Williams’ first-ever Pre-Fall collection for Louis Vuitton, he takes a rather nautical journey, exploring the varying seascapes from Hawaii to Hong Kong – resulting in incredibly cool maritime styles just in time for summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This season, Williams’ debut pre-collection is not just a display of cutting-edge fashion but a narrative of celestial navigation and cultural synthesis, encapsulating the essence of the LVERS philosophy—Love, Values, Enlightenment, Respect, and Solidarity. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hong Kong SAR, a city where East meets West, the collection was revealed under the enchanting glow of the moon, a celestial body that has guided seafarers across uncharted waters. This staging at Victoria Harbour’s Avenue of Stars highlights the show’s thematic focus on navigation and exploration, paying homage to Hong Kong’s cinematic and maritime history.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton