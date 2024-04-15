HB
News, Travel | April 15, 2024

Beverly Wilshire Becomes The First Hotel To Use In-Room Hologram Technology

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Beverly Wilshire
Beverly Wilshire’s New Proto Hologram Device

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel is elevating the next generation of travel — by offering something incredibly futuristic:  hologram technology in its penthouse and presidential suites. The iconic property is the first in the industry to incorporate such technology into the guest room in a bid to further its already outstanding customer service game.

Beverly WilshirePhoto Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

The M is a portable, tabletop holographic communications device from Los Angeles-based Proto, the world’s first and only holographic communications platform. The device allows for the Hotel’s exceptional Guest Experience team, who specialize in providing bespoke and memorable experiences, to live beam directly into the room.

Beverly Wilshire

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

Guests will designate a time in which a Guest Experience team member will live beam into the room. From there, both Beverly Wilshire staff and guest will be able to see each other and communicate in real time to review the day’s itinerary, capabilities within the suite and so much more. Proto Hologram communication is in use by Fortune 500 companies, top universities and Hollywood studios already – and has been shown to increase the quality of conversation significantly over flat screen video solutions.

Beverly Wilshire
Wilshire Presidential Suite

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

Way to elevate the game, BW!

Beverly Wilshire
Beverly Wilshire

Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

The Beverly Wilshire is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

