Photo Credit: Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel is elevating the next generation of travel — by offering something incredibly futuristic: hologram technology in its penthouse and presidential suites. The iconic property is the first in the industry to incorporate such technology into the guest room in a bid to further its already outstanding customer service game.

The M is a portable, tabletop holographic communications device from Los Angeles-based Proto, the world’s first and only holographic communications platform. The device allows for the Hotel’s exceptional Guest Experience team, who specialize in providing bespoke and memorable experiences, to live beam directly into the room.

Guests will designate a time in which a Guest Experience team member will live beam into the room. From there, both Beverly Wilshire staff and guest will be able to see each other and communicate in real time to review the day’s itinerary, capabilities within the suite and so much more. Proto Hologram communication is in use by Fortune 500 companies, top universities and Hollywood studios already – and has been shown to increase the quality of conversation significantly over flat screen video solutions.

Way to elevate the game, BW!

The Beverly Wilshire is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212