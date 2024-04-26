Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Four Seasons

Throughout the last several years, The Surf Club has become quite the culinary incubator opening its prestigious doors to some of the world’s most renowned chefs. This May, Hemingway Tower at the Surf Club is welcoming the incredibly talented Chef Wei Chen. Formerly at the helm of the famed Nakazawa Aspen as the Executive Chef, Chef Wei is renowned for his meticulous craftsmanship and innovative approach to traditional Japanese cuisine, making this a not-to-be-missed experience for food enthusiasts.

Chef Wei’s illustrious career began in the vibrant food scene of New York City, where he honed his skills at several prestigious sushi restaurants including Neta, Shuko, and 15 East. His pivotal role under the mentorship of Chef Daisuke Nakazawa not only shaped his culinary style but also paved the way for him to lead Nakazawa Aspen. If you aren’t familiar, Nakazawa is perhaps most famously recognized for his role as the dedicated apprentice to Jiro Ono in the 2011 Japanese-American documentary, “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” which chronicles a Tokyo chef’s relentless pursuit of perfect sushi.

This May, Chef Wei brings his expertise to the Hemingway Tower, offering a sublime dining experience through his signature 17-course omakase menu that combines modern culinary techniques with the essence of traditional Japanese flavors. The menu begins with six appetizer courses that feature an array of carefully curated dishes, each representing a unique aspect of Japanese culinary heritage. Following the appetizers, guests will be treated to a series of seasonal nigiri, each piece crafted with the freshest ingredients sourced to reflect the peak of their flavor.

To complement the exquisite dishes, a selection of handpicked sakes and fine wines will be available, each chosen to enhance the flavors of the omakase. This pairing is designed to create a harmonious blend of tastes and textures, elevating the overall dining experience. This exclusive culinary event is available for the month of May only. It is a rare opportunity to experience the artistry of Chef Wei Chen, whose approach to sushi is both an homage to its origins and a refreshing take on contemporary trends.