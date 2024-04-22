Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

In the heart of South Florida, an evening of compassion, commitment, and celebration unfolded at the 2024 South Florida Heart Ball. This year’s event not only marked a century of tireless dedication to cardiovascular health but also shattered records by surpassing $1.1 million in funds for the American Heart Association’s critical work.

Hosted by Jenise Fernandez, Anchor and Reporter with Local10 News, the ballroom of the Diplomat Beach Resort was filled with over 500 supporters, each one a beacon of hope for healthier hearts in the community. Leading the charge as this year’s chairs were Andrew and Deana Koenig, whose partnership with CITY Furniture ignited a spark of generosity and goodwill throughout South Florida.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

Reflecting on a century of impact, Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture, expressed profound gratitude for the collective efforts that have propelled the American Heart Association forward. “The Heart Ball serves as a testament to our collective impact, bringing together supporters, sponsors, and heroes who share our vision for a healthier world,” he remarked, embodying the spirit of unity that defines the Association’s mission.

The evening was not merely a fundraiser; it was a testament to the resilience and compassion of the South Florida community. Through the Heart of South Florida initiative, the American Heart Association continues to champion equitable access to healthcare, ensuring that no heart goes untreated due to financial or social barriers.

Marisol Garcia, Executive Director for the American Heart Association’s Greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale market, emphasized the transformative power of collective action. “The Heart Ball isn’t just an event; it’s a movement,” she declared, acknowledging the unwavering support of sponsors, partners, and volunteers who breathe life into the Association’s mission.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

The generosity of sponsors such as CITY Furniture, American AED, Rita and Rick Case Automotive Group, and many others propelled the evening’s success, demonstrating a shared commitment to building healthier communities. From corporate giants to local businesses, each contribution brought the vision of a healthier, heart-strong South Florida one step closer to reality.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, the true heartbeat of the evening resonated in the personal story shared by Sunscreen Studios, the Open Your Heart Video Sponsor. Through the journey of Ethan, a young heart warrior, attendees witnessed the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community support. Ethan’s story served as a poignant reminder of the lives touched and transformed by the American Heart Association’s lifesaving initiatives.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association

As the evening drew to a close, a momentous honor was bestowed upon Jonathan DeLuca and the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, recipients of the prestigious Changemaker Award. Their steadfast commitment to the Association’s mission sets a shining example for others to follow, inspiring hope and progress in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The 2024 South Florida Heart Ball was more than a celebration of philanthropy; it was a testament to the enduring spirit of compassion and resilience that defines the South Florida community. With every dollar raised and every heart touched the American Heart Association moves one step closer to its vision of a world free from cardiovascular disease—a vision made possible by the unwavering support of dedicated individuals and organizations alike.