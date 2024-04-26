Anticipation has been building over the last several weeks about Miami’s latest exclusive member’s club, The Moore, and the wait is finally over. The historic Moore building in Miami’s Design District has officially reopened its doors, inaugurating a new chapter as a vibrant cultural and lifestyle destination. Alongside a private members club, boutique hotel, executive offices, and gallery space, The Moore introduces Elastika, an innovative restaurant that opens to the public on May 3rd.

Photo Credit: Todd Coleman

Elastika, positioned on the first floor of The Moore, emerges as a modern-American restaurant under the stewardship of Executive Chef Joe Anthony, in collaboration with the hospitality firm WoodHouse. This dining establishment is set to become a pivotal culinary hub in the Miami Design District, designed to serve as the neighborhood’s welcoming lobby where art, culture, and gastronomy converge. The restaurant is named after the iconic Zaha Hadid installation, Elastika, a striking sculpture that spans the four-story atrium directly above the dining area. Commissioned in 2005 by Miami Design District developer Craig Robins for the inaugural Design Miami/ exhibition, the sculpture exemplifies the dynamic interplay of art and architecture that defines the space.

Brady Wood, Founder & CEO of WoodHouse, shares his vision for Elastika, stating, “Our aim was to transform the first floor of The Moore into the district’s social nucleus—a place where community, art, and exquisite dining create an unforgettable experience. It’s where the legacy of The Moore and the genius of Zaha Hadid inspire every visit.”

Photo Credit: Todd Coleman / Courtesy of Woodhouse

Chef Joe Anthony’s menu at Elastika champions locally sourced ingredients and sustainable, regenerative farming practices, thanks to collaborations with several local producers like Tiny Farm and Swank Specialty Produce. The offerings include dishes like Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with avocado and fennel pollen focaccia, Citrus Cured Kingfish Crudo, and Miso Marinated Beef Tenderloin, promising a feast of vibrant flavors. “Our culinary approach is about more than food,” explains Chef Anthony. “It’s about crafting a connection between the plate and our patrons, ensuring each dish not only tantalizes the taste buds but also respects the environment.”

The design of Elastika, executed in collaboration with ICRAVE, respects the historical architecture of The Moore while integrating modern design elements. The main dining area, located within the building’s original atrium, features an 18-seat bar, velvet banquette seating, and a semi-private dining room. A key highlight is the expansive art collection curated by Miami-based advisor Monica Kalpakian, featuring notable pieces such as Rob Pruitt’s US (detail), 2013.

Photo Credit: Todd Coleman

Significant renovations have introduced modern elements like a new skylight and an inviting sidewalk patio that enhances the restaurant’s ambiance with natural light and greenery. Furniture throughout the venue, crafted by Brazilian furniture maker Sossego, emphasizes sustainable luxury with designs made from sustainably harvested wood.

The Moore, a Neoclassical-style building originally a furniture showroom, has been a cornerstone of the Miami Design District since the 1920s, and we’re deeming Elastika a haute-spot.