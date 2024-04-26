Photo Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

This June, the maritime world will once again set its sights on the Richard Mille Cup, which returns for its second edition following a spectacular debut last year. From June 2nd to June 15th, a fleet of approximately twelve historic yachts will take to the English Channel, navigating from Falmouth to Le Havre in what promises to be a riveting series of races through time-honored waters.

This exclusive regatta stands out as a celebration of maritime heritage, featuring some of the finest vintage yachts and schooners still sailing the seas. These vessels, dating from the late 19th century to the pre-WW2 era, include majestic names such as Mariquita (191a1), Moonbeam III (1903), and Moonbeam IV (1920), each a masterpiece of yachting design and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

The event spans several stages and includes both day races and challenging overnight passages, testing the skills of the crews and the endurance of these classic beauties. The fleet will make stops at four prestigious yacht clubs: the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in Falmouth, the Royal Dart Yacht Club in Dartmouth, the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, and the Société des Régates du Havre in France.

“The combination of day and passage races with the opportunity to sail and visit iconic locations is unique to the Richard Mille Cup and has proven very popular with owners of some of the finest yachts in the world,” noted William Collier, an organizer and classic yacht expert. The competition also boasts the Richard Mille Cup trophy, a meter-high sterling silver masterpiece crafted by Garrard, the jewelers to the British Royal Family. Garrard’s history with prestigious trophies includes designing the original America’s Cup over 170 years ago, adding a touch of royal elegance to the prize.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

Richard Mille’s involvement in this event continues to stand as a testament to the brand’s dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich traditions of the sailing world and high watchmaking.