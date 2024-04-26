HB
Haute Time, News | April 26, 2024

The Richard Mille Cup 2024: The Historical Regatta Returns This June

Haute Time, News | April 26, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

The Richard Mille Cup 2024: The Historical Regatta Returns This JunePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

This June, the maritime world will once again set its sights on the Richard Mille Cup, which returns for its second edition following a spectacular debut last year. From June 2nd to June 15th, a fleet of approximately twelve historic yachts will take to the English Channel, navigating from Falmouth to Le Havre in what promises to be a riveting series of races through time-honored waters.

This exclusive regatta stands out as a celebration of maritime heritage, featuring some of the finest vintage yachts and schooners still sailing the seas. These vessels, dating from the late 19th century to the pre-WW2 era, include majestic names such as Mariquita (191a1), Moonbeam III (1903), and Moonbeam IV (1920), each a masterpiece of yachting design and craftsmanship.

The Richard Mille Cup 2024: The Historical Regatta Returns This JunePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

The event spans several stages and includes both day races and challenging overnight passages, testing the skills of the crews and the endurance of these classic beauties. The fleet will make stops at four prestigious yacht clubs: the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in Falmouth, the Royal Dart Yacht Club in Dartmouth, the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes, and the Société des Régates du Havre in France.

“The combination of day and passage races with the opportunity to sail and visit iconic locations is unique to the Richard Mille Cup and has proven very popular with owners of some of the finest yachts in the world,” noted William Collier, an organizer and classic yacht expert. The competition also boasts the Richard Mille Cup trophy, a meter-high sterling silver masterpiece crafted by Garrard, the jewelers to the British Royal Family. Garrard’s history with prestigious trophies includes designing the original America’s Cup over 170 years ago, adding a touch of royal elegance to the prize.

The Richard Mille Cup 2024: The Historical Regatta Returns This JunePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Richard Mille

Richard Mille’s involvement in this event continues to stand as a testament to the brand’s dedication to preserving and celebrating the rich traditions of the sailing world and high watchmaking.  

Related Articles

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

Latest Stories

  • Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
    Haute Beauty

    Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

  • On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
    Haute Auto

    On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

  • How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
    News

    How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

  • Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
    News

    Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

  • Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
    Fashion

    Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

Related Articles

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel
News

How To Celebrate The Holidays At The Beverly Hills Hotel

By Laura Schreffler

Here are all the luxe ways to celebrate the holiday season at the storied Los Angeles landmark, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala
News

Inside LACMA’s Gucci-Presented 2024 Art + Film Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Take a peek inside 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala, attended by guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion, and entertainment.

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César Homeware Collection Launches As The Perfect Holiday Gift

By Adrienne Faurote

The Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César collection merges the bold artistic vision of the renowned French sculptor César Baldaccini.

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Living Welcomes Cindy Crawford To Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

On Sunday evening, November 3rd, Haute Living raised a glass to Cindy Crawford, the November Miami 2024 cover star.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black