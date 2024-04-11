HB
News, Travel | April 11, 2024

Amber Lounge Returns For Its 20th Anniversary At The Monaco Grand Prix

News, Travel | April 11, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Amber Lounge Monaco is returning for its 20th anniversary at the Monaco Grand Prix — and this spectacular superyacht trackside viewing and race afterparty spot has big plans for its big birthday.

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Created in 2004 as the original post-race destination for drivers and the A-list, Amber Lounge Monaco became a pioneer of Grand Prix party culture and a benchmark for glamour, opulence, and extravagance around the world. A highly curated, experiential nightclub concept which brings the jet set together for the qualifying and race nights, it is famous for pushing the boundaries of VIP hospitality with endless free flowing champagne for all, immersive entertainment, unexpected surprises, performers like Kylie Minogue, drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, and guests including Justin Bieber and Pamela Anderson.

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

This year’s races will take places from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26. By day, the lounge will be found on an tri-deck, 108-foot Ferretti superyacht. Moored a few feet from the famous Tabac corner, guests will be able to feel the adrenaline of the race up-close for the entire 2024 weekend.

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

The superyacht hospitality experience includes luxury tender transfers, an all-day open bar, free flowing champagne and cocktails, Mediterranean lunch buffets, and live DJ mixes for all three days of on-track action practice, qualifying, and race. On the evening of Friday 24th May, the Amber Lounge superyacht will also host an exclusive party on board to celebrate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

By night, the lounge moves to a reimagined, bespoke pop-up club built on the terrace of Le Méridien Beach Plaza – the only hotel in Monte Carlo with its own private beach and direct tender access to the track. It’s a high energy production that lasts until the early hours of the morning.

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Amber Lounge MonacoPhoto Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

 

Related Articles

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Wine Society celebrated the cover of Miami Heat player Kevin Love with an intimate dinner at Cipriani Downtown Miami on October 21.

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

By Haute Living

MCQ Markets, the revolutionary platform making luxury car investment more accessible, is offering car enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

By Laura Schreffler

For our latest iteration of CEO Corner, we’ve gone one on one with Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët chief César Giron.

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
Entrepreneur

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

By Haute Living

Curating homes or multi-use spaces is a delicate art that can only be mastered by learning the nuances of artisanal creation.

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here
News

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, has unveiled the house’s men’s ski collection for the upcoming winter ahead.

IsMyLova Boutique: South Beach’s New Fashion Destination Merges Luxury With Purpose And Personalized Sty...
Haute Partners

IsMyLova Boutique: South Beach’s New Fashion Destination Merges Luxury With Purpose And Personalized Sty...

By Haute Living

A new fashion destination is making waves in South Beach with its unique blend of global style and social consciousness.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
    Haute Scene

    Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

  • Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
    Haute Partners

    Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

  • CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
    CEO Corner

    CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

  • The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
    Entrepreneur

    The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

  • Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here
    News

    Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
Entrepreneur

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here
News

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami
Haute Scene

Haute Wine Society Celebrates Kevin Love At Cipriani Downtown Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Wine Society celebrated the cover of Miami Heat player Kevin Love with an intimate dinner at Cipriani Downtown Miami on October 21.

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets
Haute Partners

Win A Lamborghini And Experience Miami With MCQ Markets

By Haute Living

MCQ Markets, the revolutionary platform making luxury car investment more accessible, is offering car enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron
CEO Corner

CEO Corner: A Sparkling Conversation With Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët Chief César Giron

By Laura Schreffler

For our latest iteration of CEO Corner, we’ve gone one on one with Mumm Martell Perrier-Jouët chief César Giron.

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing
Entrepreneur

The Ever-Expanding Nature Of Venicem: A New Take On Luxury Lighting And Furnishing

By Haute Living

Curating homes or multi-use spaces is a delicate art that can only be mastered by learning the nuances of artisanal creation.

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here
News

Pharrell Williams’ Highly-Anticipated Men’s Ski Collection For Louis Vuitton Is Here

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director, has unveiled the house’s men’s ski collection for the upcoming winter ahead.

IsMyLova Boutique: South Beach’s New Fashion Destination Merges Luxury With Purpose And Personalized Sty...
Haute Partners

IsMyLova Boutique: South Beach’s New Fashion Destination Merges Luxury With Purpose And Personalized Sty...

By Haute Living

A new fashion destination is making waves in South Beach with its unique blend of global style and social consciousness.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black