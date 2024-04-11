Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Amber Lounge Monaco is returning for its 20th anniversary at the Monaco Grand Prix — and this spectacular superyacht trackside viewing and race afterparty spot has big plans for its big birthday.

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Created in 2004 as the original post-race destination for drivers and the A-list, Amber Lounge Monaco became a pioneer of Grand Prix party culture and a benchmark for glamour, opulence, and extravagance around the world. A highly curated, experiential nightclub concept which brings the jet set together for the qualifying and race nights, it is famous for pushing the boundaries of VIP hospitality with endless free flowing champagne for all, immersive entertainment, unexpected surprises, performers like Kylie Minogue, drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, and guests including Justin Bieber and Pamela Anderson.

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

This year’s races will take places from Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26. By day, the lounge will be found on an tri-deck, 108-foot Ferretti superyacht. Moored a few feet from the famous Tabac corner, guests will be able to feel the adrenaline of the race up-close for the entire 2024 weekend.

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

The superyacht hospitality experience includes luxury tender transfers, an all-day open bar, free flowing champagne and cocktails, Mediterranean lunch buffets, and live DJ mixes for all three days of on-track action practice, qualifying, and race. On the evening of Friday 24th May, the Amber Lounge superyacht will also host an exclusive party on board to celebrate the start of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

By night, the lounge moves to a reimagined, bespoke pop-up club built on the terrace of Le Méridien Beach Plaza – the only hotel in Monte Carlo with its own private beach and direct tender access to the track. It’s a high energy production that lasts until the early hours of the morning.

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco

Photo Credit: Amber Lounge Monaco