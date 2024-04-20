Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Star In Gucci’s Latest Valigeria Campaign
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci has unveiled their newest campaign for their Valigeria travel line starring on and off again ‘it’ couple, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The pair originally starred in House’s debut campaign for the line back in September, this time they’ve returned for the next installment of luxury luggage with a series of paparazzi-inspired images showcasing the stars at the airport.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Part of the Gucci Savoy collection by Creative Director Sabato de Sarno, the next chapter of Valigeria is highlighted with fluorescent accents. Throughout the campaign, Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) and Kendall are shown separately strolling through the airport with several pieces from the collection, dressed head to toe in off-duty styled looks from de Sarno’s latest collection, compared to the debut images where they duo were shot together.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Landing just in time for summer travel, the timeless new collection features the House’s iconic duffle bags, backpacks, rigid suitcases, and trolleys, in a combination of Gucci’s heritage-infused elements. Aside from Jenner and Bad Bunny, global brand ambassador and actress Ni Ni and actor Chang Chen posed for a similar series of photos for the House this past January.
The Valigeria collection is now available on www.gucci.com
Related Articles
James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...
International superstars and power couple James Hype and Tita Lau are turning their music careers into a lifestyle of sharing their appreciation after recently treating their families to a getaway in Mallorca, Spain.
With Love, Since 1837: Tiffany & Co. Releases Its New Holiday Campaign Starring Anya Taylor-Joy
Tiffany & Co. rings in the holiday season by unveiling its 2024 campaign, With Love, Since 1837, with Anya Taylor-Joy.
Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
In an era dominated by screens, virtual meetings, and remote living, Base is redefining what it means to connect.
Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is offering fans the ultimate three-day experience in Las Vegas. Get all the info here!
Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
Patrick Dempsey, reigning Sexiest Man Alive, takes on a surprising new role with his latest project, “Dexter: Original Sin.”
Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
Jimmy Choo has unveiled the latest drop from their collaboration collection with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.
