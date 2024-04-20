Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci has unveiled their newest campaign for their Valigeria travel line starring on and off again ‘it’ couple, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The pair originally starred in House’s debut campaign for the line back in September, this time they’ve returned for the next installment of luxury luggage with a series of paparazzi-inspired images showcasing the stars at the airport.

Part of the Gucci Savoy collection by Creative Director Sabato de Sarno, the next chapter of Valigeria is highlighted with fluorescent accents. Throughout the campaign, Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) and Kendall are shown separately strolling through the airport with several pieces from the collection, dressed head to toe in off-duty styled looks from de Sarno’s latest collection, compared to the debut images where they duo were shot together.

Landing just in time for summer travel, the timeless new collection features the House’s iconic duffle bags, backpacks, rigid suitcases, and trolleys, in a combination of Gucci’s heritage-infused elements. Aside from Jenner and Bad Bunny, global brand ambassador and actress Ni Ni and actor Chang Chen posed for a similar series of photos for the House this past January.

The Valigeria collection is now available on www.gucci.com