HB
Haute Scene | April 17, 2024

Dior Hosts The High-Profile Brooklyn Artists Ball

Haute Scene | April 17, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s been the ultimate New York minute this week for Dior. On Tuesday, April 9th, the Brooklyn Artists Ball, one of the most anticipated events in the art world, took place with Dior’s sponsorship, bringing together A-list celebrities and the pinnacle of fashion. This special evening featured stars such as Rosamund Pike, Little Simz, Naomi Watts, and others, all showcasing Dior’s newest creations by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Art Director Kim Jones. The attire ranged from meticulously tailored suits to elegant gowns and sophisticated ivory tweeds.

Antonia Gentry

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Aria Mia Loberti

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Kristine Froseth

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Mickalene Thomas

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Morgan Spector

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Naomi Watts

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Rebecca Hall

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Rosamund Pike

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Swizz Beatz

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Thomas Doherty

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Titus Kaphar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Related Articles

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

By Haute Living

Innovation and cross-industry integration have often driven remarkable transformations in the luxury sector.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

Latest Stories

  • Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
    Fashion

    Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

  • FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
    Haute Partners

    FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

  • AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
    Entrepreneur

    AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

  • Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

  • The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
    Top Main Featured News

    The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale
Haute Partners

FLIBS 2024: Celebrating 65 Years Of Boating Excellence And Community Impact In Fort Lauderdale

By Mary Gibson

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) is gearing up to mark its 65th anniversary with an array of fresh features.

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design
Entrepreneur

AET REMOULD: Redefining Luxury With Precision And Innovation In Jewelry Design

By Haute Living

Innovation and cross-industry integration have often driven remarkable transformations in the luxury sector.

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping
Haute Wine + Spirits

Introducing Oishii Sake: The American-Made, Low-ABV Choice For Smarter Sipping

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, elevate celebrations with Oishii Sake, a premium American-made sake that promises to redefine your holiday sipping experience.

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season
Top Main Featured News

The Spotlight: Louis Vuitton Handbags Take Center Stage This Season

By Adrienne Faurote

Louis Vuitton handbags take center stage this season, with signature styles like the new design of the Neverfull Bandoulière Inside Out MM.

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami
News

Inside Dwyane Wade’s Exclusive Statue Unveiling Celebration In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

Dwyane Wade, known for his signature style, dynamic charisma, and fierce competitive spirit, launched his statue celebration weekend.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black