Dior Hosts The High-Profile Brooklyn Artists Ball
It’s been the ultimate New York minute this week for Dior. On Tuesday, April 9th, the Brooklyn Artists Ball, one of the most anticipated events in the art world, took place with Dior’s sponsorship, bringing together A-list celebrities and the pinnacle of fashion. This special evening featured stars such as Rosamund Pike, Little Simz, Naomi Watts, and others, all showcasing Dior’s newest creations by Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Art Director Kim Jones. The attire ranged from meticulously tailored suits to elegant gowns and sophisticated ivory tweeds.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
