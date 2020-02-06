The most romantic day of the year is fast approaching. If you’re scouring the city to find the most romantic destinations or experiences, we’re here to help. From candlelit gardens to splurge-worthy tasting menus and bottomless champagne, we’ve rounded up the best places to say ‘I love you’ and spoil your special someone this Valentine’s Day in Miami. Find the details below:

Casa Tua

Photo Credit: Shawn O’Connor

Miami Beach’s long-standing institution, Casa Tua, is unequivocally one of Miami’s most romantic destinations on any given night of the week, so you can guarantee that on Valentine’s Day, it is the place to be. Bask in the cozy, outdoor garden illuminated by lanterns and candles, with each table adorned in rose petals, and enjoy an extraordinarily romantic ambiance. For the special Day of Love, Casa Tua is offering a prix-fixe menu for $150/person that includes some of their most beloved dishes including homemade pasta, risotto, truffle short rib and chocolate soufflé for dessert, plus so much more. For reservations, please call 305-673-1010.

Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Photo Credit: Il Mulino New Yor

Enjoy the ultimate romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the famed, NY-born Italian restaurant, Il Mulino, located at the opulent Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach. Your loved one will feel like the most special person is the world as you wine and dine on some of the acclaimed restaurant’s most mouth-watering dishes, paired with an exquisite wine list. For Valentine’s Day, they’re offering a prix-fixe dinner for $200/person that includes a four-course dinner and complimentary glass of prosecco. To book your reservation, please visit its site here.

Cecconi’s Miami

Photo Credit: Cecconi’s Miami

Cecconi’s is another classic date-night destination, located inside Miami’s exclusive Soho Beach House in a picturesque, outdoor garden. Illuminated by lush greenery and twinkling candle lights and lanterns, the Italian restaurant is an incredible place to make your special someone feel spectacular this Valentine’s Day. For the night, they’re offering special one-night-only additions to the menu in honor of Valentine’s Day, including Oysters with Raspberry Mignonette, Surf and Turf for Two (lobster and filet mignon) and Special Chocolate and Strawberry Delizia. For reservations, please call (786) 507-7902.

Zuma Miami

Photo Credit: Zuma

For a Valentine’s Day complete with delicious food and beverage and a hip scene, head to downtown Miami hot spot, Zuma, located at The Epic Hotel. Dressed with red Tafta ribbons and boasting a suspended bird cage for the evening, Zuma has ensured every aspect of a romantic ambiance is cared for on the Day of Love. For Valentine’s Day, Zuma is offering two prix-fixe menus, one for $165/person and another for $225/person. Highlights include lobster tempura with sesame ponzu and truffle mayonnaise, as well as grilled scallop with ume butter and mentaiko. Bottomless champagne is available for an additional price. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling (305) 577-0277.

OSAKA

Photo Credit: Osaka

Miami’s newly-opened, Peruvian-born hot spot, OSAKA, is another great option for Valentine’s Day dinner. For the occasion, OSAKA is offering dinner with a show and special tableside service presentations to make the night extra memorable. Executive chefs Rogger Quispe and Juan Alfonso Urrutia reflect their love and 18 years of expertise with their signature dishes created for OSAKA Miami, including the Carpassion Tiradito, Pisco Buta Nigiri, Braised Kurobuta Pork Jowl, Niku Tartare (presented tableside), Crispy Moulard Duck Leg and so much more, plus the highly-Instagrammable Suspiro Nikkei for dessert. Sounds of Osaka by Djs Hernan Nunzi and Antonio Briceño will keep the party going until midnight! To reserve your table, call (786) 627-4800.

MILA

Photo Credit: MILA

Celebrate Love, Food and Life with MILA’s five-course tasting menu, helmed by Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier for $110++/person. The night will feature a delicious five-course menu, starting with the Toro Tartare to start, followed by Herb Crusted Turbot, Wagyu Rossini, Chef’s Sushi selection and the Dark Chocolate raspberry for dessert with sparkling sake granite. Take in sweeping views of the Magic City from the gorgeous Lincoln Road rooftop and cheers to a romantic Valentine’s Day at MILA with your loved one. For reservations, please call (786) 706- 0744.

EAST, Miami

Photo Credit: EAST, Miami

The rooftop bar, Sugar is the perfect location to celebrate Galantine’s Day with friends. Guests can enjoy the incredible rooftop views and sip a specially crafted cocktail, One in a Melon. For a more intimate Valentine’s Day celebration, The Tea Room, is the ideal spot for couples looking to celebrate the most romantic day of the year. Couples (or friends) can enjoy a special cocktail, The Sweet Talker.

NOVIKOV Miami

Photo Credit: Novikov

This Valentine’s Day, Novikov will offer an a la carte menu in addition to a sweetheart of a deal. Loved ones can awaken the senses as they get their aphrodisiacs flowing with half a dozen oysters, premier caviar selection and a bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne for $100. Guests can complement the meal with highlights from the a la carte menu including the Hamachi Carpaccio with shaved truffle; Crispy Rice tartare topped with A5 Wagy; Soft Shell Crab; Peking duck; and premium sushi/sashimi selections. End dinner on a sweet note with the Rose Pavlova for dessert. For reservations, please call (305) 489-1000.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach: Scarpetta, Stripsteak by Michael Mina, La Côte

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau

Scarpetta by Scott Conant

Valentine’s Day at this romantic restaurant will be celebrated with a three-course prix–fixe menu in the elegant dining room offering ocean views. For $85 per person++, guests can choose from a variety of dishes including Conant’s signature Spaghetti with tomato and basil; Branzino served with corn, zucchini, olives and salmoriglio; Ricotta Gnocchi with shrimp, fava beans and broccolini pesto and more. For dessert, diners will be able to choose from three delectable options including an Amedei Chocolate Bar with amedei ganache, raspberry gel & praline gelato.

StripSteak by Michael Mina

Celebrate the holiday with your special someone at Fontainebleau’s modern American steakhouse by celebrity chef Michael Mina offering a luxurious three-course prix-fixe menu priced at $95 per person++. Diners will be able to choose from a variety of appetizers including the signature Instant Bacon made with glazed pork belly, rum-soaked pineapple, radish salad; Signature Steaks are available to choose from including a Filet Mignon, Prime Boneless Rib Eye, Wagyu Australian Skirt Steak, Dry-Aged NY StripSteak and a Miyazaki A5 Striploin ($110 supplement). Sides are available for a surcharge and include the beloved Truffled Mac & Cheese, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, and more. For dessert, an indulgent Strawberry Cheesecake and #Cookies&Milk for two are available.

La Côte

Dive into love poolside at La Côte. Take advantage of Valentine’s Day falling on a Friday—from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., the restaurant will be offering a Valentine’s Day specialty cocktail – the V-Day Spritz ($18) made with Veuve Rose. Guests can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one Veuve Clicquot Rose ($175) offering and will even receive a rose for each bottle purchased. There will be a live DJ, percussionist and saxophonist onsite playing throughout the afternoon, as well as confetti and pink smoke grenades each hour from 3-6 p.m.

For more information, visit fontainebleau.com/valentines-day. For Valentine’s Day reservations, call (877) 326-7412.