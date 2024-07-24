HB
Haute Cuisine, News | July 24, 2024

Chef Todd English Launches New Culinary Festival In Montana

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Whitefish Food & WinePhoto Credit: Whitefish Food & Wine

 Todd English has an exciting new venture to discuss in Whitefish Food & Wine. The four-time James Beard-winning chef has co-founded the new culinary festival, which is taking place in Whitefish, MT from September 13-15, with Axcess Entertainment founder Ryan Heil, who has produced over 1,000 high end events around the world, as well as with local Whitefish entrepreneur and real-estate investor, Joe Hess.

Whitefish Food & Wine
Todd English with Rich Santelises and Joe Hess

Photo Credit: Whitefish Food & Wine

The Whitefish Food & Wine Festival will take place at scenic Haskill Creek Farms, with experiences that include both public and private events, from the traditional Grand Tasting sessions to specially-themed lunches and dinners with unique wine pairings, educational panels, Sommelier sessions, live music and ticketed VIP experiences at top local venues. Guests can also partake in unique nature-forward events such as a “Sip & SUP” paddle board excursion and scenic trail hikes above Whitefish Lake, culminating with gourmet wine & cheese picnics which provide exciting new ways to explore and enjoy the beautiful, scenic setting of Whitefish, MT.

The Grand Tastings take place outdoors at scenic Haskill Creek Farms. Situated under sweeping views of the surrounding mountains (Whitefish “Big Mountain” Resort and Glacier Park included) Grand Tasting sessions feature live music, fun sponsor activities and the elevated Todd English Food Experience, curated by Chef Todd English in partnership with top chefs from the Flathead Valley and around the country. Upon arrival, attendees receive a keepsake wine glass for complimentary tasting samples of wine, beer, spirits and other beverage offerings from Festival vendors. The Todd English Food Experience (a premium add-on) is a standalone tent featuring a highly elevated dining experience, with gourmet food stalls exquisite full-plate offerings prepared by Todd English and other top local chefs, along with a cooking stage for masterclass demonstrations, daily panels and more. Whitefish Food & Wine supports the local culinary scene in the Flathead Valley, from top local chefs to regional farms and ranches, to local culinary programs and beyond. The 2024 charity beneficiaries include the Whitefish Ski Heritage Center & Museum.

Whitefish Food & WinePhoto Credit: Whitefish Food & Wine

“I’m thrilled to be part of the founding team to introduce an unparalleled annual wine and food event that showcases the burgeoning Whitefish culinary and hospitality scene. We wanted to create a personalized, intimate event that can really highlight everything that Whitefish has to offer, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests in such a breathtaking setting,” says English. “The Festival will bring together connoisseurs and enthusiasts to celebrate the finest wines and amazing local cuisine in the backdrop of spectacular mountains. Our goal is to create an unforgettable journey that indulges all the senses, showcasing top local and regional chef talent, exceptional flavors, exquisite pairings, and world-class hospitality. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary celebration of culinary excellence.”

