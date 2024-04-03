HB
The New LA Bars You Must Visit

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

These are our Haute picks for the hottest new cocktail bars in Los Angeles… including a cocktail bar that serves up zero-proof libations! How’s that for innovative? 

MARS

MARSPhoto Credit: Robiee Ziegler


MARS, a new cocktail destination tucked behind award-winning restaurant Mother Wolf within the Citizen News Building in Hollywood’s Vinyl District, is truly out of this world. Decadence is the prevailing theme at this glamorous lounge that is rooted in old world luxury, from the opulent interior with its velvet walls and couches, Italian-inspired murals, brushed-mirrored ceilings, and gilded chandeliers, to an outdoor space with black-and-white marble checkered floors and large antique urns. The cocktail program is equally as heady, showcasing exquisite classic and whimsical craft confections. These include the Freezer Martini, a ready-to-pour libation made of olive oil-infused vodka and gin; an apple martini made with frozen apple granita, vodka, Lillet Blanc, lemon, and Granny Smith, poured tableside; and a banana daiquiri made with Plantation pineapple rum, lime, and Tempus Fugit crème de banane. To note: real MARS enthusiasts can also become members, and with amenities including priority bookings, access to rare spirits inventories, invitations to members-only events, and a customized spirits locker, they definitely should. 1545 Wilcox Ave, 90028

Bellucci
The Bellucci at MARS

Photo Credit: Robiee Ziegler

STAY. ZERO PROOF

Stay. Zero Proof Photo Credit: Stan Lee STAY.  Zero Proof is Los Angeles’ first and only no-alcohol cocktail lounge. As conceived by Stacey Mann and actor Summer Phoenix, this cool new concept has emerged in Chinatown from a shared vision to craft an elegant and sophisticated social experience without the need for booze and strategically hired Derek Brown, author of Mindful Drinking, as beverage director to oversee a team of zero-proof mixologists. Together, they’ve created a menu of handcrafted cocktails inspired by and named for the 12 Chinese zodiac signs, all of which are comprised of fresh herbs as well as premium zero proof-spirits. Celebrated vegan chef Erica Daking of Kitchen Mouse is responsible for the lounge’s menu of plant-based bar snacks. Plans for DJ nights, live music, art openings, and more are underway. 425 Gin Ling Wy, 90012

Stay. Zero Proof
The Rabbit at Stay. Zero Proof Cocktail Lounge

Photo Credit: Stan Lee

COLD SHOULDER

Cold ShoulderPhoto Credit: Bella Marie AdamsWho doesn’t love a good secret bar? That’s the vibe at Cold Shoulder, a new drinking den down the street from the Writers Guild of America West building. This new speakeasy is accessible by a hidden bookcase, and entrance is only guaranteed to those who have a special invitation and the (constantly changing) password. Those who can sort this out will discover an Alice in Wonderland-style upside-down space with rugs, a fireplace, and barstools affixed to the ceiling, as well as a wall of presidential portraits. Hand-drawn menus highlight a variety of libations, highlighted by seasonal specialty cocktails and $50-$100 top-shelf libations like the Bananas Foster. This decadent concoction, made with real bananas, black walnut liqueur, Koloa rum, and chocolate bitters, is presented on a marble platter, served with vanilla ice cream, and topped with bacon bits, dried bananas, mixed nuts, and caramel. 359 S Fairfax Ave, 90036

Cold Shoulder
Bananas Fosters cocktail at Cold Shoulder

Photo Credit: Bella Marie Adams

HOLY WATER

Holy WaterPhoto Credit: Wonho Frank Lee
What happens when an actor, a TV host, and an athlete walk into a bar? Apparently, they decide to own it. Holy Water is the second collaborative effort of Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe, a West Hollywood bar serving conscious cocktails, conveniently located next door to the trifecta’s cannabis shop and consumption lounge, The Woods. The space was brought to life by Schoos Design, with lighting baskets that dangle from the ceiling as an ode to gathering cultures throughout the world, while reclaimed barnwood siding intentionally gives old apothecary chest vibes. You may find one of the three owners here on any given night, imbibing something from a menu of unique, handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, wine, and beer — mostly from small batch, minority, and female-owned businesses with an eco-conscious bent. 8275 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, 90046

Holy Water
Glass Half Full at Holy Water

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

