Haute Scene, News | July 26, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates Kate and Kevin Love In The Hamptons With Messika And London Jewelers

Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated cover stars Kate and Kevin Love with an intimate cocktail party and dinner on July 25 at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton with partners Messika and London Jewelers.

Kate and Kevin Love

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Mark and Candy Udell, Scott and Jessica Udell, Randi and Scott Alper, Matthew Chevellard, Chelcie May, Robbin Mangano, Billy Durney, Ronnie and Shira Fieg, Shiran Melamed, Seema Chadha, Sunny Chadha, and more.

Kevin Love and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed shopping exquisite jewels from Messika and London Jewelers and sipped tasty cocktails poolside.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

For dinner, guests savored a warm shrimp salad, seared salmon with corn pudding, and Parmesan-crusted chicken with artichokes and basil fondue.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Mark and Candy Udell, Kevin and Kate Love, Jessica and Scott Udell, and Randi and Scott Alper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Kate Love as seen in Haute Living

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Ronnie Fieg, Kevin Love, and Matthew Chevellard

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Shira Fieg, Kate Love, Seema Chadha, Jessica Udell, Chelcie May, Randi Alper, and Nadia Vazirani

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Kevin Love and Billy Durney

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Matthew Ammirati, Ronnie Fieg, Matthew Chevellard, Kevin Love, Scott Udell, guest, Robert Talasazan, and Scott Alper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Chelcie May

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Kate Love as seen in Haute Living

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Kevin Love, guest, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Kate Love as seen in Haute Living

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Robbin Mangano and Kate and Kevin Love

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

