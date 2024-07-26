Haute Living celebrated cover stars Kate and Kevin Love with an intimate cocktail party and dinner on July 25 at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton with partners Messika and London Jewelers.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Mark and Candy Udell, Scott and Jessica Udell, Randi and Scott Alper, Matthew Chevellard, Chelcie May, Robbin Mangano, Billy Durney, Ronnie and Shira Fieg, Shiran Melamed, Seema Chadha, Sunny Chadha, and more.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed shopping exquisite jewels from Messika and London Jewelers and sipped tasty cocktails poolside.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

For dinner, guests savored a warm shrimp salad, seared salmon with corn pudding, and Parmesan-crusted chicken with artichokes and basil fondue.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega