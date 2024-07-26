Haute Living Celebrates Kate and Kevin Love In The Hamptons With Messika And London Jewelers
Haute Living celebrated cover stars Kate and Kevin Love with an intimate cocktail party and dinner on July 25 at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton with partners Messika and London Jewelers.
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
The exclusive dinner hosted notable attendees including Seth Semilof, publisher and COO of Haute Media Group, Lauren Mosseri, VP of Communications and Luxury Partnerships at Haute Media Group, Mark and Candy Udell, Scott and Jessica Udell, Randi and Scott Alper, Matthew Chevellard, Chelcie May, Robbin Mangano, Billy Durney, Ronnie and Shira Fieg, Shiran Melamed, Seema Chadha, Sunny Chadha, and more.
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed shopping exquisite jewels from Messika and London Jewelers and sipped tasty cocktails poolside.
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
For dinner, guests savored a warm shrimp salad, seared salmon with corn pudding, and Parmesan-crusted chicken with artichokes and basil fondue.
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Ben Draper
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Ben Draper
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Ben Draper
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
Photo Credit: Omar Vega
James Hype & Tita Lau Use Music Success To Gift Families A Luxury Escape: Private Jet, Chef-Hosted Villa,...
International superstars and power couple James Hype and Tita Lau are turning their music careers into a lifestyle of sharing their appreciation after recently treating their families to a getaway in Mallorca, Spain.
With Love, Since 1837: Tiffany & Co. Releases Its New Holiday Campaign Starring Anya Taylor-Joy
Tiffany & Co. rings in the holiday season by unveiling its 2024 campaign, With Love, Since 1837, with Anya Taylor-Joy.
Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
In an era dominated by screens, virtual meetings, and remote living, Base is redefining what it means to connect.
Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is offering fans the ultimate three-day experience in Las Vegas. Get all the info here!
Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
Patrick Dempsey, reigning Sexiest Man Alive, takes on a surprising new role with his latest project, “Dexter: Original Sin.”
Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
Jimmy Choo has unveiled the latest drop from their collaboration collection with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.
