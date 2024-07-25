Photo Credit: Nick Johnson

Is your next cocktail choice written in the stars? According to these starry spots the answer is: YES. Find out where to drink and how your star sign dictates your drinking choices at these astrological cocktail bars.

LITTLEDIPPER, NYC

Photo Credit: Nick Johnson

Partners Bobby Papachryssanthou and Steven Duran, formerly of The Tao Group and current owners of The Ditty and Goldie’s Tavern, pay tribute to the horoscopes and their energies by offering an ingredient-driven, vibrant cocktail program at their new cocktail bar, LittleDipper, an immersive, astrology-inspired cocktail bar in Midtown Manhattan, where each beverage is inspired by one of the zodiac signs, alongside a menu of small plates and tableside handroll service. The intimate, subterranean space features blue velvet banquette seating and screens on the ceiling to imitate the night sky with shooting stars. Designed in collaboration between interior designer Amy Aini, Bobby and Steve, the interior of the bar is inspired by Bobby’s childhood in upstate New York where he spent time under the night sky. Guests enter the bar downstairs through a stairway with a mural of constellation and zodiac-inspired scenes, with posters from New York construction sites painted by local artist John Herbert Wright. Through a velvet curtain, hundreds of beveled tiles line the entryway, opening up to the 40-seat intimate bar featuring blue velvet banquettes, white marble tables and bar top, blush velvet bar stools and constellation shaped light fixtures. The ceiling boasts screens that emulate the night sky and shooting stars, providing for an immersive experience. The menu of 12 cocktails is inspired by the characteristics of each of the astrological signs. Cocktails include Warrior Vibe (Aries) with whiskey, aloe honey, cherry bitters and a tableside infusion of green tea; King of the Jungle(Leo) with vodka, pineapple ginger shrub, Le Moné, maple, gum arabic and topped with elderflower tonic; Star Maiden (Virgo) arugula-infused mezcal; marshmallow root-infused banana, simple syrup, lime and aperitivo float; Balance (Libra) with strawberry infused amaro, absinthe and cinnamon cream and Devoted (Cancer) with dill infused gin, brennivin, lemon and gooseberry, among others.

GATSBY’S, LAS VEGAS

Photo Credit: Toby Acuna

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, an upscale oasis located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, is hosting Zodiac Days parties, bringing together astrology enthusiasts for a birthday celebration series that will make each zodiac cycle a reason to celebrate individuality and cosmic fate. July brings a celebration for those ambitious, generous and creative Leos as of Thursday, July 25. Those celebrating the Leo alignment can sip on the Sunset Majesty made with Tres Generaciones Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, a splash of cranberry juice, and a lime wheel for garnish, and priced at $20. On the first Thursday of each astrological sign’s date range, Gatsby’s will feature a Zodiac Days party, inviting birthday bashers to congregate for a celebration of the stars. Upon arrival, those born under that month’s sign will be greeted with a themed cocktail that encapsulates the essence of the zodiac season and a zodiac necklace.

TIGER & PEACOCK, MEMPHIS

Photo Credit: The Memphian

Tiger & Peacock at The Memphian hotel in Memphis, Tennessee showcases local, antiqued art refreshed with playful twists (look up at a celestial mural painted on the ceiling). Grab your personalized star sign cocktail from the bar’s Champagne Room, surrounded by funky hot pink wallpaper, dynamic textures, and a glittering disco ball. Embrace the night with the Astrological Overnight package, featuring a stargazing session on the outdoor rooftop deck , zodiac-inspired amenities, and a round of the bar’s personalized zodiac drinks. We love The Gemini — St. Luna, Cocchi Americano, and lemon, and The Pisces — Sayuri sake, Broken Shed vodka, and Peychaud’s Bitters.

LIDO HOUSE, NEWPORT BEACH

Photo Credit: Outshine PR

Located in the heart of Newport Beach, Lido House seamlessly blends coastal luxury with laid-back sophistication. Designed with an effortless sense of style and a definitive beach-house vibe, Lido House is beloved by locals and visitors alike for its iconic architecture and Cape Cod aesthetic. Home to Newport Beach’s only rooftop bar, Topside, it provides the perfect setting, framing both the harbor and beach. It exudes a true beach soirée vibe. The charming outdoor space is adorned with lights and lush greenery, providing an inviting space to enjoy drinks al fresco. Overlooking the Newport Harbor and the Pacific Ocean, the Lido House Rooftop offers breathtaking panoramic views that are perfect for any time of day, from sunrise to sunset. From live music to themed nights, there’s always something happening at Topside. It’s the perfect place to enjoy your astrologically paired cocktail, taking in the vibrant scene and beauty of Newport Beach. Sip The Aquarius-centric Under the Sea, made with Nolet’s gin, green chartreuse, kiwi, lime, sauvignon blanc, and lemongrass (for someone who’s unconventional, rebellious, humanitarin, and independent) and the Champagne & Caviar — the house cuvee and Petrossian caviar — for those bold, proud, attention-loving, charming, and creative Leos.

THE RED BARBER, DENVER

Pisces at The Red BarberPhoto Credit: Sage Hospitality Group

Sitting atop the Catbird hotel in Denver’s RiNo Art District, the 3,300 square-foot indoor and outdoor event space, The Red Barber, is an oasis in the sky. Uncover something new and surprising at every turn, from intimate fire pits, life-sized yard games, amphitheater seating, playful activations, and endless entertainment opportunities for private events and occasions. The astrological libations here are out of this world, especially the Scorpio: Bombay Sapphire gin, prickly pear, St. Germain, and lemon.

HYATT REGENCY MAUI RESORT AND SPA

Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has created a cocktail menu for the astrology lovers in conjunction with their brand-new “Written in the Stars” overnight stay offer (a fully decorated suite with glamping tent; a tour of the stars – guests will experience a night of Maui stargazing with the resort’s rooftop astronomy program; birth chart reading; mixology classes featuring recipes for the resort’s 12 astrological cocktails; said astrology cocktail menus in dining destinations on property; additional amenities like tarot cards, crystals, zodiac themed gifts, and more). Guests born this Leo season (between July 23 and August 22) can celebrate their bold spirit with the Solar Flare cocktail. The radiant and dramatic drink mirrors the charismatic and fiery personality of the lion sign. The cocktail combines vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, and a splash of grenadine, and is topped with sparkling wine. The resort offers themed zodiac cocktails for all 12 signs, including the Earthly Delight for Virgos, Moonlit Shore for Cancers, and the Equinox Elixir for Libras. Get adventurous and order your “Big Three” – your rising, moon and sun signs – in cocktails!

HONORABLE MENTION

HOWL AT HOTEL CALIFORNIAN, SANTA BARBARA

Photo Credit: Hotel Californian

Santa Barbara’s Hotel Californian doesn’t quite have an astrology-themed cocktail menu, but it’s close! Celebrate every full moon with signature cocktails at the hotel’s bar Djinn with its HOWL experience, courtesy of mixological alchemist Devon Espinosa. It features a tarot card and/or runes reader, and vinyl spun by Val-Mar Records at Djinn. Although this is a recurring event at Hotel Californian, Devon will unveil a new full-moon-inspired libation each trip through the lunar cycle. Expect the unexpected during each new full moon with inventive cocktails by legendary mixologist Devon Espinosa. Try the Puff, Puff, Pass, with Horse Soldier bourbon, lemon, blueberry grenadine bitters, Islay scotch, and mesquite smoke, or experience another of our vast array of cocktails, featuring a unique blend of ingredients, and the Hoodwinked Hoodwinked — Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Aperol, lemon, pineapple, simple syrup, and harissa.