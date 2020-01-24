Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

Inside MILA Miami’s Grand Opening Fête On Lincoln Road

City Guide, Haute Secrets

MILAPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Miami’s highly-anticipated “Mediterrasian” restaurant, MILA, hosted its grand debut to the Magic City this week, with some of Miami’s most notable names in attendance. In honor of the occasion, Miami-based charity, Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program, as well as Moët & Chandon, hosted a private dinner for a select group of guests.

Carol Iacovelli, Christy Martin, Marisa Toccin, & Daniela Swaebe4
Carol Iacovelli, Christy Martin, Marisa Toccin, & Daniela Swaebe

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

MILA kicked off the party by highlighting its impressive cocktail program, serving up St. Germain-based libations created by DIAGEO World Class award-winning mixologists, Mido Yahl and Jennifer Le Nechet.

Jennifer Valoppi and Christian de Berdouare

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The stunning rooftop space located on Lincoln Road served as the perfect backdrop for the occasion, as guests got to get a first glimpse of the beautifully-designed project, which features expansive dining and bar areas both inside and outside totaling 13,000 square-feet. The interior design incorporates natural elements that give it relaxed, yet sophisticated look and feel, utilizing lush greenery and natural woods with neutral color palettes to complete the space.

Gregory Galy & Marine Galy6
Gregory Galy & Marine Galy

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Event attendees got to be the first to try MILA’s innovative Mediterranean/Asian inspired fusion cuisine, as the menu featured some of the restaurant’s signature dishes including a peekytoe crab daikon roll topped with MILA spices, lobster bisque and osetra caviar; turbot a la plancha; matsutake carpaccio; and a twelve-hour cooked wagyu cheek a la Provençale.

Michael Simkins & Nikki Simkins8
Michael Simkins & Nikki Simkins

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Miami socialites and philanthropists in attendance included Jennifer Valoppi and Christian de Berdouare, Nikki and Michael Simkins, Christy Martin, Suzy Buckley, Carol Iacovelli, Elysze Held, Iran Issa Khan, Daniela Swaebe and Michael Comras, Dany and Gary Shear, Erica Groussman, Tara Solomon and Nick D’Annunzio, amongst many others; as well as CEO and co-founder Gregory Galy and his wife and co-owner, Marine Galy.

MILAPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

MILA is located at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit its website at www.milarestaurant.com.

Daniela Swaebe & Michael Comras1
Daniela Swaebe & Michael Comras

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Annie Lee & Elysze Held
Annie Lee & Elysze Held

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

MILAPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

MILAPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Jennifer le Nechet & Mido Yahi41
Jennifer le Nechet & Mido Yahi4

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Dana Shear & Gary Shear2
Dana Shear & Gary Shear

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

MILAPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Roc Nation Grammy Brunch 2020
Celebrities
January 26, 2020
Hip-Hop Royalty Hits Tinseltown To Celebrate The Grammys At Roc Nation’s ‘The Brunch’
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
January 25, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Planning A Luxury Wellness Cruise—Get All The Details Here
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
January 25, 2020
Louis Vuitton Plays With Vintage Film Posters For Pre-Fall 2020 Line Imagery
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Lizzo Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Celebrities
January 24, 2020
Lizzo Wows Celebs Like Naomi Campbell & Gwen Stefani With WMG Pre-Grammy Party Performance
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader