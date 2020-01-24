Inside MILA Miami’s Grand Opening Fête On Lincoln Road

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Miami’s highly-anticipated “Mediterrasian” restaurant, MILA, hosted its grand debut to the Magic City this week, with some of Miami’s most notable names in attendance. In honor of the occasion, Miami-based charity, Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program, as well as Moët & Chandon, hosted a private dinner for a select group of guests.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

MILA kicked off the party by highlighting its impressive cocktail program, serving up St. Germain-based libations created by DIAGEO World Class award-winning mixologists, Mido Yahl and Jennifer Le Nechet.

The stunning rooftop space located on Lincoln Road served as the perfect backdrop for the occasion, as guests got to get a first glimpse of the beautifully-designed project, which features expansive dining and bar areas both inside and outside totaling 13,000 square-feet. The interior design incorporates natural elements that give it relaxed, yet sophisticated look and feel, utilizing lush greenery and natural woods with neutral color palettes to complete the space.

Event attendees got to be the first to try MILA’s innovative Mediterranean/Asian inspired fusion cuisine, as the menu featured some of the restaurant’s signature dishes including a peekytoe crab daikon roll topped with MILA spices, lobster bisque and osetra caviar; turbot a la plancha; matsutake carpaccio; and a twelve-hour cooked wagyu cheek a la Provençale.

Miami socialites and philanthropists in attendance included Jennifer Valoppi and Christian de Berdouare, Nikki and Michael Simkins, Christy Martin, Suzy Buckley, Carol Iacovelli, Elysze Held, Iran Issa Khan, Daniela Swaebe and Michael Comras, Dany and Gary Shear, Erica Groussman, Tara Solomon and Nick D’Annunzio, amongst many others; as well as CEO and co-founder Gregory Galy and his wife and co-owner, Marine Galy.

MILA is located at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, please visit its website at www.milarestaurant.com.

