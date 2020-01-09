Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences

Miami’s most anticipated event of 2020 is upon us—Super Bowl LIV. Taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium, the NFL and fans from all over the country will flock to Miami to take part in star-studded events all leading up to the big game day on Sunday, February 2nd. Situated just 25 minutes away from the stadium is Miami’s beloved, 5-star luxury property, Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles.

In light of the Super Bowl excitement, the esteemed resort has put together an ultra-luxurious Super Bowl LIV package to offer guests to get the most out of their stay. The “Super Bowl 2020 Fan Experience” includes luxury accommodations for four nights in the property’s gorgeous six-bedroom oceanfront suite; a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV to drive to the Super Bowl in style and explore the city throughout the stay; a welcome amenity of a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne to toast to Super Bowl LIV; daily breakfast buffet for up to six guests; luxurious spa treatments in the Royal Spa Suite at the Forbes five-star rated Acqualina Spa by ESPA that includes a three-hour experience for two people; and a private dinner for up to 10 guests at the famed, on-site Il Mulino New York restaurant.

Acqualina has ensured that your trip during Super Bowl LIV is nothing short of luxurious and indulgent, ensuring that every detail is handled. Partnering with the hotel’s house car brand, Rolls-Royce, guests will get to delight in the brand’s newest SUV—the Rolls-Royce Cullinan—which cruises through any type of terrain with ease and provides the utmost comfort. Even more pertinent for the Big Game, the Cullinan features a bespoke “Viewing Suite” that folds out two plush, leather seats from the rear compartment, complete with a cocktail table, allowing for the most stylish way to tailgate. In between all the excitement, be sure to enjoy the unparalleled beachfront views and five-star service at the property’s pool and beach areas.

The “Super Bowl 2020 Fan Experience” is priced at $70,000 for a four-night stay, subject to availability, from January 27th through February 4th. For reservations, call 855-242-5024 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.

