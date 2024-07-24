Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

One of the most glamorous events of the summer took place last night in Saint-Tropez in the Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez, held at the prestigious Golf Club Saint-Tropez.

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

This exclusive and intimate event, generously sponsored by the likes of Aston Martin, delivered a blend of refined elegance and impactful philanthropy. Guests experienced an evening of sophistication featuring a special performance by GRAMMY-award-winning global pop superstar Kylie Minogue, a distinguished lineup of event chairs including Frida Aasen, Casey Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Camilla Cabello, Kate Hudson, Jessica Michel, Emma Roberts, and Oliver Trevena. Founding Chairs of the gala included Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Sinan Tuna, with gratitude to Chairman Tommaso Chiabra.

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

Building upon the success of the recent Gala One Saint Barth, the Summer Gala in Saint-Tropez included a languorous cocktail reception, an exquisite seated dinner, and a thrilling live auction conducted by Harry Dalmeny of Sotheby’s. All activities were dedicated to supporting the protection of children, the conservation of biodiversity, aiding those in need, and the preservation of the world’s precious waters and lands. The event took place in one of the most iconic and picturesque locations on the planet, offering a magical and sophisticated soirée.

Photo Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

The Summer Gala by Gala One Saint-Tropez successfully raised essential funds to support critical causes, including:

Amend: Working to make children’s journeys to school in Africa safe and sustainable, Amend focuses on road safety and infrastructure to prevent injuries and save lives. One Drop Foundation: Addressing the global water and climate crisis through innovative solutions, One Drop empowers communities to transform lives with sustainable water access. to.org: Providing environments where refugees are empowered to thrive, to.org collaborates with world-class architects and designers to transform the lived experience in refugee settlements by creating third spaces that prioritize creativity and wellness as tools for trauma reduction, expression, and youth development. WELL/BEINGS: Fosters holistic solutions committed to elevating underserved environmental issues that impact Animals, People and the Planet. WELL/BEINGS focus on the interdependence between all living beings and habitats, due to the global climate crisis.



Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/The Summer Gala By Gala One

The Event Committee included Andreas Bareis, Sthefano Costa, Andrei Gillott, Amanda Hearst, Guy Laliberté, Nachson Mimran, Kristofer Ruscon, Dmitri Varsano, and Maurice Varsano, while guests included the likes of Camilla Cabello, Eiza González Rivera, Kate Beckinsale, and Emma Roberts. The evening included performances by Kylie Minogue and KALEO.

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One

Aston Martin celebrated the continuation of the Intensity.Driven.United tour with a breathtaking laser show during the Gala. A beam of green light which reached a visable height of almost 19 miles, captivated guests.

Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for The Summer Gala by Gala One