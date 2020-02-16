16 Swoon-worthy Restaurants To Book This Valentine’s Day In NYC

New York City’s best restaurants lend itself to romance, so there’s no excuse not to spoil your loved one this year. Whether you’re after exceptional service, mood lighting or Michelin-starred quality tastes, we scoured the concrete jungle to bring you 16 restaurants to book for a romantic night this Valentine’s Day.

Eleven Madison Park

This Valentine’s Day, Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park is treating couples to a seven-course tasting menu in both the bar and main dining room. Starting dishes include hot oysters with clam chowder and celery root, and foie gras marinated with maple and apple. For the entree, guests have the option of duck with cabbage or veal cheek with onion. Pricing starts at $395/person in the main dining room or $295/person in the bar with an optional $175 wine pairing at either.

Le Bernardin

This Valentine’s Day, the internationally acclaimed seafood restaurant Le Bernardin is serving a tasting menu created by Chef Eric Ripert in Les Salons on Feb. 14 and 15. The decadent nine-course menu includes yellowfin tuna topped with osetra caviar and lemon créme fraîche, grilled lobster “Mi-Cuit” with charred scallions and sea urchin sauce Américaine, sauteed black bass with maitake-bone marrow and bordelaise sauce, and more.

Daniel

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Boulud will be offering two days of celebrations at Daniel with meticulously curated tasting menus for lunch and dinner in the romantic dining room. While Daniel is not open for lunch, they will be open 12:00-2:30 p.m for the holiday, offering a three-course tasting menu for $235/person and $115 for a wine pairing. In the evening, a four-course tasting menu for $375/person and $185 wine pairing from 5:00-10:30 p.m.

Café Boulud

Chef Daniel Boulud’s other sleek Upper East Side restaurant, Café Boulud will be offering a four-course prix-fixe menu featuring elevated country-side staples— a bonus course featuring two canapés—for $195/person in the dining room, and a very special Billecart-Salmon Champagne Dinner in the Salon Vaux for $295/ person including pairings. What better way to celebrate your love than being surrounded by French cuisine and a chic atmosphere?

The Fulton

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood restaurant, The Fulton, recently opened in the seaport district commanding waterfront views and is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $128/person. Lovebirds will swoon over the East River views and delights from the chef. The menu features dishes such a warm egg mimosa and caviar on toasted brioche, truffle-crusted Faroe island salmon and a festive raspberry Linzer heart.

Le Jardinier

This Valentine’s Day, Le Jardinier will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. for dinner and on Saturday for dinner only. The greenhouse-inspired space, known for its vegetable-focused cuisine will be offering a delightful three-course menu for lunch for $60/person. Dishes include an Avocado Farci or a Burrata for an appetizer and a Seared Bass or Heritage Chicken as the main course. For dinner, the restaurant is offering four-courses for $125/person including Amuse Juice, Kohlrabi Squash Spaghetti and more.

Jungsik

The new Korean restaurant, Jungsik, will be serving a decadent nine-course Valentine’s Day menu. Starting at $325/person with optional wine pairing at $225/person, couples can swoon over the Michelin-starred flavors of tuna kimbap, galbi, osetra caviar and grilled lobster. For dessert, diners will be treated to an awe-inspiring dessert that is a take on Snow White-s red apple. Furthermore, at the end of the night, each couple will receive one long stem red rose to take home.

Zuma

Lovebirds can flock to Zuma New York for a romantic candlelit evening in the restaurant’s intimate rose-covered downstairs dining room. The omakase will feature dishes like the winter black truffle-topped wagyu tartar, 12 oz rib eye topped with truffle-infused sauce and hand-shaved tableside truffle shavings and a dessert for two featuring, milk chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline and black truffle ice cream. Before leaving, couples will receive a rose from the luxe rose bar and custom Zuma chocolate truffles.

701 West

Located inside Ian Schrager’s Times Square EDITION Hotel, 701 West will be serving a special prix-fixe menu priced at $175/person. Couples will indulge in dishes such as rose-shaped beet salad with watercress, spiced oil & mulled wine sauce, prime filet mignon, rosemary and lardo and the hibiscus and raspberry hearts for dessert. There is also an optional $125/person wine pairing, as well as innovative cocktails menu to kick off the memorable night, and a roving champagne cart to toast your love.

Cote

For the first time this year, Simon Kim’s Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse, Cote, will offer a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for $150/person featuring six select cuts of steak such as A5 wagyu and beef tenderloin and savory accompaniments. Surprise delights will be available throughout the night from the restaurant’s new, roving “Cote Cart,” while Undercote’s principle bartender Sondre Kasin will be mixing up VDay-inspired cocktails, and beverage director Victoria James will be pouring wines by the glass.

Baccarat Hotel

There’s nothing more romantic than being surrounded by Baccarat crystal. This Valentine’s Day, guests will have the chance to enjoy a three-course menu in the elegant Grand Salon. Diners have the option for the starter between Fois Gras Terrine and lobster salad, for the main between roasted Chatham cod and American wagyu beef coulotte “Au Poivre”, and for dessert between opera cake and ispahan. Pair that with one of Baccarat’s Valentine’s Day-themed cocktails for a memorable night.

Bar SixtyFive

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate the ones you love from the top of Manhattan—literally. At Bar SixtyFive, take in the sweeping views of the city while indulging in an a la carte menu of the restaurant’s classic dishes such as lobster cobb, dry-aged New York strip and much more. In addition to the views, guests will also enjoy a lively atmosphere thanks to an on-site DJ who will keep you on your toes all night long.

CATCH Steak

For hearty lovers, the recently-opened CATCH Steak will be serving a special Valentine’s Day menu in its glamorous and stylish steakhouse atmosphere. Known for its globally influenced dishes, the menu will include chilled jumbo Florida stone crab claws, pepper-crusted seared 6 oz Hokkaido snow beef NY strip, chili-baked lobster thermidor for two and the duo of chocolate dessert called the two of hearts.

Brooklyn Chop House

Located just steps away from the Brooklyn Bridge and in the heart of the Financial District, couples can enjoy Brooklyn Chop House’s full dinner menu and a special sweet heart-shaped cake for two for $24. While spreading love the Brooklyn way, the restaurant serves dim sum and chops, giving diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles to 50 and 60-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. It is the perfect place for couples who share a mutual love of American steaks and Chinese dumplings with a twist.

Queensyard

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a British-inspired menu at Queensyard. The restaurant will be offering a Bar & Lounge menu for $55/person along with a pre-fixe menu in the dining room at $85/person. Diners can choose from items such as roasted scallops with salsify, watercress and truffle gel, aged duck breast with prune, Armagnac and smoked celery, and an assortment of Queen‘s sweets and treats for dessert. The $85/person three-course meal will also be accompanied by a signature cocktail or champagne toast.

Cathédrale

Cathédrale is the French-Mediterranean restaurant that recently opened up in Moxy NYC East Village and is a romantic option for Valentine’s Day dinner. Diners can choose from a number of sharable plates including oysters du jour, potato chip omelet, bouillabaisse “tetou” and a passion fruit vacherin or opera layer cake for dessert. No matter what you choose from the menu, we’re sure your tastebuds will feel the love that night.