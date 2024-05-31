Cameron Silver stands at the helm of Decades, the famed vintage fashion boutique in Los Angeles celebrated for its exclusive array of designer garments and accessories that span from the 1920s to the present.

Photo Credit: David Lee



Named by Time Magazine as one of the “25 Most Influential Names and Faces in Fashion,” Silver is a trusted stylist for A-list celebrities during high-profile events such as the Golden Globes and the Oscars and serves as a consultant for premier fashion and luxury brands internationally. Silver has also put together a museum exhibit for MOCA, launched a signature shoe line inspired by mid-century to late 20th-century styles, contributed to leading fashion magazines, and been featured in the hit Bravo reality series “Dukes of Melrose,” focusing on his boutique.

Silver is also known for his acclaimed, best-selling book Decades: A Century of Fashion and is a sought-after speaker on the evolution of fashion, offering perspectives on its history, current landscape, and future. His home base is Los Angeles, where he also served as the fashion director for the H Halston and H by Halston collections.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Decades

Journey with Silver into the captivating world of caftans’ eternal allure in his book Caftans: From Classical to Camp. Crafted by Silver, this spellbinding tome unveils the ceaseless charm of caftans as a garment with deep historical roots. The caftan has been a staple across centuries and societies, gracing everything from ancient art to modern-day fashion extravaganzas. It spans a spectrum from casual wear to the pinnacles of high fashion.

Photo Credit: Neal Barr

Silver navigates us through its diverse expressions: “Caftan Couture” featuring masterpieces from icons like Yves Saint Laurent to Oscar de la Renta; “Caftan Stars” highlights the garment as donned by luminaries and on-screen legends such as Elizabeth Taylor and Jennifer Lopez; “Mantas” uncovers the trend of caftans among men; “Resort” sheds light on the vibrant, airy caftans perfect for vacation mode; “Caftan Capital” celebrates Morocco’s storied caftans; while “Caftans Today” captures the garment’s modern-day renaissance as a versatile, inclusive, and universally appealing fashion choice. The book is a visual feast, a collage of imagery that spans eras, showcasing ‘Caftans’ in a display of elegance, whimsy, and ease — a tribute to a piece of clothing as vibrant and timeless as it represents.

Photo Credit: Andrew Egan

Haute Living Naples goes behind the seams with legendary fashion trailblazer Cameron Silver to discuss his global fashion ventures, what inspires him, and his newly released book, Caftans: From Classical to Camp.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vendome Press

Haute Living (HL): When did you know you wanted to work in fashion?

Cameron Silver (CS): It really wasn’t planned as I trained to be an actor and singer, but I always loved clothes. I worked retail all through high school and college, so a career in fashion was not entirely foreign and was a natural detour from my original performing desires.

HL: What inspires you most in your work?

CS: It is all about the “right dress” on the “right woman” as I love the matchmaking of fashion and helping someone feel his or her best.

HL: What is one of the most memorable moments in your career?

CS: Probably when Catherine Deneuve would ring me to visit her apartment in Paris and I would help edit her closet.

HL: Who is a fashion icon you’d love to meet?

CS: I would have loved to have met Marlene Dietrich and Baron de Redé. Regarding the Baron de Redé, I loved his personal style, his ability to entertain, and wish I had more of his business acumen!

HL: What is one fashion item you cannot live without?

CS: It’s not really fashion, but a black cashmere sweater (or quality tee in the warmer months) is perfect with jeans or dressier under a blazer.

HL: What are your favorite trends for Spring 2024 and how do you integrate trends with vintage fashion?

CS: CAFTANS!

HL: What is your favorite fashion decade if you had to pick just one, and why?

CS: I love the 1970s as its really the explosion of American fashion having a global renaissance, and I always reference the 70s when consulting with luxury brands.

HL: How has travel inspired your work?

CS: I feel like the United Nations of Fashion as I have traveled from Kyiv to Beirut, so everywhere I go, I learn about a city through its fashion history and current offerings. Some people travel for food, but I travel for style.

HL: In anticipation of your upcoming book Caftans: From Classical to Camp, what is one caftan you could live in?

CS: I have always been a caftan advocate and a simple bisht, which is what the Saudis call the men’s traditional floor-length caftan, is both elegant and comfortable.

HL: What were you most excited about for your visit to Naples this March for your book signing and Decades pop-up shop?

CS: I have been spending a lot of time in Palm Beach, so it was fun to return to Naples and be inspired by the Southwest coast and be reminded of its distinctive style.

HL: What is one quote or mantra you live by?

CS: There are a few, but lately, I love this line from the musical “Chicago,” “You can like the life you’re living. You can live the life you like.”

HL: What is the best piece of advice you have received in your life?

CS: It’s easier to be nice.

Cameron Silver’s book Caftans: From Classical to Camp published by Vendome Press is now available. Naples residents and travelers had the privilege of meeting the fashion legend Cameron Silver of Decades on March 21 – 24 during the Le Bonne Vie pop-up at Camargo Court on Third Street South. They enjoyed cocktails, conversation, and vintage shopping with Cameron.

In Florida, Silver also curated and led the exhibition “Endless Summer: Palm Beach Resort Wear” at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum this past year.

Silver also debuted a caftan collection on April 22nd in Houston inspired by his favorite designs featured in the book. The collection was produced in India and made in strictly limited quantities with some being one-of-a-kind sourced from vintage saris.