Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

GOING FOR THE GOLD

FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES, LOUIS VUITTON UNVEILS ITS MEDALS AND TORCHES TRUNKS.

The highly anticipated 2024 summer Olympic and Paralympic Games are officially a few weeks away, placing all attention on Paris. In celebration of LVMH’s Premium Partnership with Paris 2024 Olympics, it is only fitting that Louis Vuitton has designed two Medals Trunks to hold the medals of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with two Torches Trunks.

The Torches TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

These creations are integral to the Maison’s mission for Paris 2024, continuing its legacy of crafting handmade trunks. The latter will play a central role throughout key moments of the Games, including the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays, and will be prominently showcased at the Champions Park.

THE MEDALS TRUNK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Paris 2024 Medals Trunks have been meticulously designed to protect, display, and showcase the coveted medals crafted by LVMH’s Maison Chaumet. They are adorned with the iconic Monogram canvas and feature brass corners and closures reminiscent of Louis Vuitton trunks from the 1850s. Inspired by the Maison’s renowned Malle Coiffeuse, the Medals Trunks have a central section and two hinged “wings” that open to reveal drawers specially designed to hold 468 medals. The interior is lined with black matte leather — also used for the drawer handles — and includes subtle embossed logos of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

THE TORCHES TRUNK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Drawing on Louis Vuitton’s 170 years of expertise in the art of travel, the Louis Vuitton Torches Trunks are crafted to elegantly protect and display the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches as they journey across France. The Olympic Torch will arrive in Marseille on May 8, and the Paralympic Torch will come from Stoke Mandeville in the UK in August. Created by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, these torches will pass through the hands of over 11,000 torchbearers en route to Paris. The trunks are ingeniously designed with circular “sockets” in the base and lid to hold the torches securely. The interior, lined with soft black matte leather, further protects the torches. Each trunk can be transformed into a presentation case by unfolding the doors and reversing the “socket” in the lid to reveal an embossed Paris 2024 logo. The exterior of the trunks is covered in Louis Vuitton’s Damier canvas, created in 1888, and features traditional brass protective corners and closures.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As with every Louis Vuitton trunk made in Asnières since 1859, the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks are designed and crafted at the highest level of precision. They embody the skills, high standards, and dedication to excellence that define Louis Vuitton and its artisans’ work — a direct parallel with the athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Games. Together, the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks follow the brand’s motto, “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has long been celebrating the art of victory; the new Olympic trunks join an esteemed family of LV trophy trunks. In fact, for over 35 years, the brand has crafted trunks for the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including the America’s Cup, FIFA World Cup, F1 Grand Prix de Monaco, NBA Cup, Rugby World Cup, and Davis Cup, among others.

“VICTORY TRAVELS IN LOUIS VUITTON”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The trophy trunk design philosophy traces back to the Maison’s eponymous founder, who spent 17 years as a renowned layetier-emballeur (“professional packer and case maker” in French) before establishing his namesake brand in 1854. He dedicated his expertise to studying and understanding objects meticulously, creating bespoke trunks to protect them perfectly. These trunks represent the founding idea of protecting the ultimate symbol of victory that are trophies and medals.