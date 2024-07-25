HB
Fashion, News | July 25, 2024

Going For The Gold: Louis Vuitton Unveils The Medals & Torches Trunks For The Paris 2024 Olympic and Para...

Fashion, News | July 25, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Maluma Commissisons A One-Of-One Jacob & Co. ‘Don Juan’ Opera Godfather
The Medals Trunk

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

GOING FOR THE GOLD

FOR THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES, LOUIS VUITTON UNVEILS ITS MEDALS AND TORCHES TRUNKS.

The highly anticipated 2024 summer Olympic and Paralympic Games are officially a few weeks away, placing all attention on Paris. In celebration of LVMH’s Premium Partnership with Paris 2024 Olympics, it is only fitting that Louis Vuitton has designed two Medals Trunks to hold the medals of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, along with two Torches Trunks.

Maluma Commissisons A One-Of-One Jacob & Co. ‘Don Juan’ Opera Godfather

The Torches TrunkPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

These creations are integral to the Maison’s mission for Paris 2024, continuing its legacy of crafting handmade trunks. The latter will play a central role throughout key moments of the Games, including the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays, and will be prominently showcased at the Champions Park.

THE MEDALS TRUNK

Maluma Commissisons A One-Of-One Jacob & Co. ‘Don Juan’ Opera GodfatherPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Paris 2024 Medals Trunks have been meticulously designed to protect, display, and showcase the coveted medals crafted by LVMH’s Maison Chaumet. They are adorned with the iconic Monogram canvas and feature brass corners and closures reminiscent of Louis Vuitton trunks from the 1850s. Inspired by the Maison’s renowned Malle Coiffeuse, the Medals Trunks have a central section and two hinged “wings” that open to reveal drawers specially designed to hold 468 medals. The interior is lined with black matte leather — also used for the drawer handles — and includes subtle embossed logos of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Maluma Commissisons A One-Of-One Jacob & Co. ‘Don Juan’ Opera GodfatherPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

THE TORCHES TRUNK

Maluma Commissisons A One-Of-One Jacob & Co. ‘Don Juan’ Opera Godfather
Florent Manaudou with the Torches Trunk in Marseille

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Drawing on Louis Vuitton’s 170 years of expertise in the art of travel, the Louis Vuitton Torches Trunks are crafted to elegantly protect and display the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torches as they journey across France. The Olympic Torch will arrive in Marseille on May 8, and the Paralympic Torch will come from Stoke Mandeville in the UK in August. Created by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur, these torches will pass through the hands of over 11,000 torchbearers en route to Paris. The trunks are ingeniously designed with circular “sockets” in the base and lid to hold the torches securely. The interior, lined with soft black matte leather, further protects the torches. Each trunk can be transformed into a presentation case by unfolding the doors and reversing the “socket” in the lid to reveal an embossed Paris 2024 logo. The exterior of the trunks is covered in Louis Vuitton’s Damier canvas, created in 1888, and features traditional brass protective corners and closures.

Going For The Gold: Louis Vuitton Unveils The Medals & Torches Trunks For The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Savoir-faire at the Louis Vuitton Asnières ateliers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As with every Louis Vuitton trunk made in Asnières since 1859, the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks are designed and crafted at the highest level of precision. They embody the skills, high standards, and dedication to excellence that define Louis Vuitton and its artisans’ work — a direct parallel with the athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Games. Together, the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks follow the brand’s motto, “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.”

Going For The Gold: Louis Vuitton Unveils The Medals & Torches Trunks For The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Savoir-faire at the Louis Vuitton Asnières ateliers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Going For The Gold: Louis Vuitton Unveils The Medals & Torches Trunks For The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Trophy Trunk

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has long been celebrating the art of victory; the new Olympic trunks join an esteemed family of LV trophy trunks. In fact, for over 35 years, the brand has crafted trunks for the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including the America’s Cup, FIFA World Cup, F1 Grand Prix de Monaco, NBA Cup, Rugby World Cup, and Davis Cup, among others.

“VICTORY TRAVELS IN LOUIS VUITTON”

Going For The Gold: Louis Vuitton Unveils The Medals & Torches Trunks For The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Rugby World Cup Trophy Trunk

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The trophy trunk design philosophy traces back to the Maison’s eponymous founder, who spent 17 years as a renowned layetier-emballeur (“professional packer and case maker” in French) before establishing his namesake brand in 1854. He dedicated his expertise to studying and understanding objects meticulously, creating bespoke trunks to protect them perfectly. These trunks represent the founding idea of protecting the ultimate symbol of victory that are trophies and medals.

Related Articles

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
Entrepreneur

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection

By Haute Living

In an era dominated by screens, virtual meetings, and remote living, Base is redefining what it means to connect.

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
News

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is offering fans the ultimate three-day experience in Las Vegas. Get all the info here!

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
Cover Story

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...

By Laura Schreffler

Patrick Dempsey, reigning Sexiest Man Alive, takes on a surprising new role with his latest project, “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
Fashion

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Jimmy Choo has unveiled the latest drop from their collaboration collection with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast
Fashion

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The new Aerin store offers a curated selection of the brand’s best-selling products alongside exclusive pieces from talented artisans.

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

Latest Stories

  • Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
    Entrepreneur

    Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection

  • Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
    News

    Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas

  • Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
    Cover Story

    Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...

  • Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
    Fashion

    Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration

  • Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast
    Fashion

    Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
Entrepreneur

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
News

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
Cover Story

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
Fashion

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast
Fashion

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection
Entrepreneur

Base Club: Where Tech Meets Real Human Connection

By Haute Living

In an era dominated by screens, virtual meetings, and remote living, Base is redefining what it means to connect.

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas
News

Lewis Hamilton Is Offering Fans The Ultimate F1 Experience In Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is offering fans the ultimate three-day experience in Las Vegas. Get all the info here!

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...
Cover Story

Patrick Dempsey Is Shipping A New Sexiest Man Alive While Promoting His New Project, “Dexter: Original S...

By Laura Schreffler

Patrick Dempsey, reigning Sexiest Man Alive, takes on a surprising new role with his latest project, “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration
Fashion

Haute Collab: Jimmy Choo Drops Latest Installment of Sailor Moon Collaboration

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Jimmy Choo has unveiled the latest drop from their collaboration collection with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast
Fashion

Aerin Opens A Fresh New Boutique On The West Coast

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The new Aerin store offers a curated selection of the brand’s best-selling products alongside exclusive pieces from talented artisans.

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District
Fashion

Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District

By Adrienne Faurote

Fendi has officially made its mark in Madrid with the grand opening of its first boutique, in prestigious Salamanca.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black