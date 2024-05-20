HB
City Guide, Haute Scene | May 20, 2024

Sammy Hagar Debuts Rockin’ New Venue Sammy’s Island In Las Vegas

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Robert John Kley
In true rockstar style, Sammy Hagar‘s Sammy’s Island made a splashy debut at Palms Casino Resort on Friday night. The music was pumping and the beach vibes were booming throughout the new tropical oasis dreamt up by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star-holder.

Sammy's Island
Sammy Hagar opens Sammy’s Island at Palms Casino Resort on May 17

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

Alongside longtime bandmates Michael Anthony and Vic Johnson, the Red Rocker surprised the thousands of fans who attended the party when he bounded onto the stage during a set by tribute band, Red Voodoo. The 76-year-old bounced around the stage with incredible energy while belting out hits like “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy” and “There’s Only One Way to Rock.”

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

His new venue took center stage at the poolside bash, where guests sipped on tropical cocktails made with Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum at the venue’s tiki bar, and savored margaritas featuring his Santo Tequila at the Tequileria. Buckets on ice served cans of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails and Hagar’s new Red Rocker Lager by Red Rocker Brewing Co., which made its Nevada debut at the party.

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Given that Sammy’s Island is a space for those who enjoy rock ‘n roll, the stage here will host a series of live All-Star Jam performances throughout the summer. The series includes All-Star Jam: Hosted by SIXWIRE on Saturday, July 20, headlined by Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and Matt Scanell from Vertical Horizon, along with The Rembrandts and Emerson Hart.

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

The Palms Pool has been completely reimagined and redesigned, with Hagar’s signature Baja beach vibe imprinted on everything from his premium spirits and food to the live music series, right down to the design elements and fabric patterns highlighted in each of the Hager-themed Red Rocker Bungalows.

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

The Sammy’s Island menu offers cocktails designed for summer sipping, including the Maui-jito made with Sammy’s Beach Bar rum, fresh lime juice, pineapple syrup, fresh mint leaves, and club soda, topped with a dehydrated pineapple; and the Cabo-rita made with Santo Blanco tequila, Cointreau and fresh lime sour. Poolside eats include the Beach Club burger made with Wagyu beef topped with grilled poblano and poblano-lime aioli and served on a brioche bun; and Red Rocker mahi mahi tacos topped with lime crema, cilantro, pickled onions and pico de gallo.

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool, is located at Palms Casino Resort at 4321 W. Flamingo Rd., 89103

Sammy's Island Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

