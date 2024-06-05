HB
Where To Sip This Summer: The Hottest New Bars In Las Vegas

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

This summer, get ready to beat the heat with our picks for the best new bars in Las Vegas.

JULIET COCKTAIL ROOM AT THE VENETIAN LAS VEGAS

Juliet Cocktail Room

Photo Credit: CHRIS WESSLING
Embark on a sensational journey of taste and sound at Juliet Cocktail Room, where the beverages are so beautiful that they’re almost like works of art. Imbibe libations like the Fields of Norway, made of Norwegian Aquavit, Viking Blod Mead, rosemary syrup, and green chartreuse, served in authentic drinking horn, or the Diamonds are Forever, made of rye whiskey, brown butter syrup, Ramazzotti Amaro, sweet vermouth, and orange smoke, served in a diamond-shaped decanter. The lounge itself is rich, refined, dark, and sexy with Victorian-inspired décor, transporting guests to a bygone era of opulence and whimsy.
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, 89109

Juliet Cocktail Room
Green With Envy at Juliet Cocktail Room

Photo Credit: CHRIS WESSLING

THE VAULT AT BELLAGIO HOTEL AND CASINO

The Vault
The Vault

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

The speakeasy trend carries on at The Vault, an intimate new boîte hidden behind a nondescript door off the casino floor at Bellagio Hotel and Casino. As can be expected of a speakeasy, the décor is all about velvet banquettes and sparkling chandeliers. But where The Vault differs is that the spirits served are some of the rarest and most expensive in Sin City, such as O.F.C.’s Highland Park 50-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, bottles of Bacardi and Ricard vermouth from the 1960s, as well as Rémy Martin cognac from the 1930s. As such, the cocktails are priced high: many are a cool C-note, while those served with these vintage spirits are offered at market price for $135. Yet, most standard libations hover around the $55 mark, and of these, the Liberty’s Torch — a blend of whiskey, saffron, orange sweet vermouth, fresh lemon, and vanilla tincture served tableside after a bundle of rosemary and orange is set aflame — sets us on fire. 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, 89109

The Vault
Rosé Romance at The Vault

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

THE PINKY RING AT BELLAGIO HOTEL AND CASINO

The Pinky Ring
The Pinky Ring

Photo Credit: Yabu Pushelberg
As usual, Bruno Mars brings the party. The Pinky Ring, his new lounge at Bellagio Resort and Casino, is meant to feel like an intimate party at Mars’ personal penthouse suite, with an atmosphere that draws inspiration from the Rat Pack era. Mars’ own Grammy collection is part of the décor, as is a dramatic monolith stone bar overlooking a sunken “conversation pit” nestled at the front of the stage, which also serves as a dance floor. VIP booths flank the space and are separated by tropical vegetation, providing a sense of seclusion and privacy. The semi-private Champagne Room is covered in faceted bronze mirrors and 70s-inspired lighting fixtures. The cocktails pay homage mainly to members of house band The Hooligans. As such, we recommend The Hooligan itself, Mars’ go-to cocktail: an elevated take on a spicy margarita that includes tequila, lime juice, Cointreau, and agave nectar. We also love the Mars Mocha, an espresso martini-like confection that features the singer’s own Selva Rey chocolate rum, Rémy 1738, Chambord, Demera syrup, and espresso. 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, 89109

The Pinky Ring
The Whalum at The Pinky Ring

Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International

CHERI ROOFTOP AT PARIS LAS VEGAS

Cheri Rooftop
Cheri Rooftop

Photo Credit: Anthony Mair

Imagine swilling some sophisticated cocktails from the top of the Eiffel Tower… but make it Vegas. That’s the vibe at Chéri Rooftop, located at Paris Las Vegas, a new bar with over 9,000 square feet of outdoor space with the ability to seat 1,000, and which offers breathtaking views, inspired cocktails, and French-forward wines. The space truly gives Parisian ambience with sparkling chandeliers and unique garden landscaping, with luxurious, tufted lounge seating. If you’re seeking a regular-sized cocktail, try the aptly named French Kiss, made with Rémy 1738, Amaretto, lemon, and agave. For something on the large-format side, order up the French Fizz, a heady mix of Stoli Blueberi, St. Germain, and lemon, topped with rosé champagne. 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, 89109

Cheri Rooftop
The Devil’s Smoke at Cheri Rooftop

Photo Credit: Sabin Orr

THE GOLDEN MONKEY TIKI LOUNGE AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

The Golden Monkey
The Golden Monkey

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

The Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge is an elevated take on the Tiki concept at Resorts World Las Vegas. The former Genting Palace Lounge space has transformed into a tropical escape that transports guests to an elevated retreat filled with vibrant colors and playful décor such as golden monkey statues that sit perched above the bar — a perfect foil for its island-inspired cocktails.  Speaking of which, the beverage menu captures that essence of storied Tiki lounges — but with a twist. Our favorites include the Feelin’ Coconutty — Captain Morgan, Banks 5-Island Rum, Kalani coconut liqueur, ube-coconut syrup, pineapple, and lim, and the One Way Ticket —  Patron Reposado, Tanteo habanero tequila, Nixta elote liqueur, spicy mango syrup, and lime. Adding to the delectable cocktails, the lounge will also offer photo-worthy punch bowls, including rum, vodka and tequila-based bowls for groups to share.111 Resorts World Ave, 89109

Golden Monkey
Guava Gal beverage at The Golden Monkey Tiki Bar

Photo Credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

