Novikov Miami Launches Dim Sum Trolley For New Brunch Programming

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

Downtown Miami’s beloved London-born concept, Novikov, is heating things up this winter as they launch their newest brunch programming, highlighted by their exclusive dim sum trolleys to offer guests an authentic Chinese-Japanese brunch experience.

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

While Novikov’s brunch is already adored by Miamians due to its competitive pricing ($23/person) for three courses, complete with mouth-watering options, the new addition of the dim sum trolley will enhance the experience even further. As one of the only restaurants in Miami to have this trolley and to offer this service, it will certainly serve as a can’t-miss dining experience that should be added to your must-try list this winter.

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

Offered on Sundays, the cart will glide throughout the dining room and beautiful outdoor terrace, allowing customers to choose the siu mai of their choice, which will then be prepared tableside and topped off with lavish toppings. Not only will it be a highly photogenic experience, but it also abides by Novikov’s philosophy to tailor their offerings to each customer, making it a personalized and memorable experience. New, indulgent offerings will include King Crab and Shrimp Siu Mai, garnished with caviar ($28); Peking Duck and Foie Gras Siu Mai, topped with crispy duck skin and plum sauce ($23); and Wagyu and truffle Siu Mai, accompanied by Chinese chives and a yuzu truffle sauce ($23).

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

The Sunday dim sum menu will also remain at $23, which includes favored dishes like the Hot and Sour King Crab Soup, Saffron and Sweet Corn Dim Sum, Kimchi and Wagyu Dim Sum, Crispy Peking Duck and Grilled Branzino. Guests are able to round out the meal with a sweet ending for an extra $6, with Japanese-fusion desserts including Matcha Tiramisu and Lychee Panna Catta.

Photo Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

In addition to the brunch news, Novikov also recently announced that on Wednesday nights, they will be offering half-priced bottles on all wine and sake every week, so be sure to book up that reservation soon!