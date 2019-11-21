Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Novikov Miami Launches Dim Sum Trolley For New Brunch Programming

City Guide, Haute Cuisine

Novikov Dim SumPhoto Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

Downtown Miami’s beloved London-born concept, Novikov, is heating things up this winter as they launch their newest brunch programming, highlighted by their exclusive dim sum trolleys to offer guests an authentic Chinese-Japanese brunch experience.

Novikov Dim SumPhoto Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

While Novikov’s brunch is already adored by Miamians due to its competitive pricing ($23/person) for three courses, complete with mouth-watering options, the new addition of the dim sum trolley will enhance the experience even further. As one of the only restaurants in Miami to have this trolley and to offer this service, it will certainly serve as a can’t-miss dining experience that should be added to your must-try list this winter.

Novikov Dim SumPhoto Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

Offered on Sundays, the cart will glide throughout the dining room and beautiful outdoor terrace, allowing customers to choose the siu mai of their choice, which will then be prepared tableside and topped off with lavish toppings. Not only will it be a highly photogenic experience, but it also abides by Novikov’s philosophy to tailor their offerings to each customer, making it a personalized and memorable experience. New, indulgent offerings will include King Crab and Shrimp Siu Mai, garnished with caviar ($28); Peking Duck and Foie Gras Siu Mai, topped with crispy duck skin and plum sauce ($23); and Wagyu and truffle Siu Mai, accompanied by Chinese chives and a yuzu truffle sauce ($23).

Novikov Dim SumPhoto Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

The Sunday dim sum menu will also remain at $23, which includes favored dishes like the Hot and Sour King Crab Soup, Saffron and Sweet Corn Dim Sum, Kimchi and Wagyu Dim Sum, Crispy Peking Duck and Grilled Branzino. Guests are able to round out the meal with a sweet ending for an extra $6, with Japanese-fusion desserts including Matcha Tiramisu and Lychee Panna Catta.

Novikov Dim SumPhoto Credit: Deyson Rodriguez

In addition to the brunch news, Novikov also recently announced that on Wednesday nights, they will be offering half-priced bottles on all wine and sake every week, so be sure to book up that reservation soon!

Sunday brunch takes place from noon until 5 PM, a resident DJ will also play St. Tropez inspired sounds from 1-5 PM. For reservations, visit Open Table or call 305-489-1000. For more information on NOVIKOV Miami, visit www.NovikovMiami.com.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Swarovski Digital Concept
Fashion
November 21, 2019
Swarovski Debuts Its First American Digital Concept Store In SoCal Today
By Laura Schreffler
cordelia de castellane dior maison
City Guide
November 21, 2019
Dior Maison Creative Director Cordelia De Castellane On The Expansion of Dior Maison in the U.S.
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Louis Vuitton 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh - Chicago edition
City Guide
November 20, 2019
Sneak Peek At Louis Vuitton’s 408 Global Trainers & One-Of-One Sneaker Trunk That Will Debut Next Month
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Blakes Hotel
News
November 20, 2019
Scandal, Seduction + Fairytale Moments: The 5 Most Unique 5-Star Hotel Packages Of Fall 2019
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader