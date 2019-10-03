Jonas Brothers To Ring In 2020 At The Fontainebleau NYE Extravaganza

Photo Credit: Peggy Sirota

There are few better places to be in the world than in the Magic City on New Year’s Eve. Each year, the city’s best venues ensure that A-list entertainment will be provided to ring in the New Year properly, and the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach is always one of the most sought-after destinations. Each year, they continue to deliver the top performances in an incredible outdoor concert setting. Past headliners include J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Drake and more. This year is no different, as they’ve enlisted famed boy band, Jonas Brothers, to bring a legendary performance to the hotel’s poolside for a night to remember.

Causing JoBros fans to go crazy when the group reunited earlier this year, they’ve embarked on a North American tour for their new album, Happiness Begins, which actually kicked off in Miami. The +boys will be returning to Miami for the highly-anticipated event, where fans can expect to hear hot new hits like “Sucker” and “Only Human,” as well as old throwback favorites.

“On New Year’s Eve 2019, Fontainebleau hosted its most successful New Year’s Eve celebration to date, and now we’re thrilled to announce the Jonas Brothers to help us ring in the new decade,” said Phil Goldfarb, President & COO of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. “With past artists including Lady Gaga, Drake and Justin Bieber, New Year’s Eve at Fontainebleau is one of the most talked-about events of the season, and with the Jonas Brothers this year, we are excited to raise the bar and provide another memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for our guests.”

The Fontainebleau is offering multiple ticket packages for purchase that will allow you to enjoy the performance in style including VIP cabanas, private tables and more. General admission ticket prices start at $299/person, which includes premium open bar until 12 a.m., and range from $5,000-$50,000 for private tables.

For complete details and more information, visit fontainebleau.com/nye or call (305) 674-4641. Please note, event is rain or shine. All sales are final, no refunds will be offered. The Poolside event, other than the Family Experience, is limited to guests 21 and older.

Photo Credit: Fontainebleau Miami Beach